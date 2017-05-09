NXT Takeover: Chicago News

With 10 days to go till NXT Takeover: Chicago WWE has announced that Ember Moon will be unable to compete due to an injury sustained during the ending of the Woman’s battle royal last week when Asuka made a statement as she attacked Moon, Ruby Riot, and Nikki Cross. NXT GM William Regal then made a fatal four way which will now be a triple threat match in just over a week.

From Highest of Highs to Lowest of Lows

Ember suffered a grade one sprain in her shoulder during the NXT Champion’s attack. The Empress of Tomorrow pushed Moon off the top turnbuckle before launching her through the ropes, causing Moon to fall hard on the floor. Many fans are still uncertain whether or not this was an actual injury or just part of the story

It has been stated that she will be out for 4-5 weeks but this has not phased Ember as she says she’s “gonna come back better than ever” but this will be frustrating as many feel that Ember was a heavy favorite to end the near 400-day reign as NXT Woman’s Champion.

However, even without Ember Moon, this match will steal be a great match with Asuka, Ruby Riot, nd Nikki Cross and surely this means that when Ember is fit and healthy she will get the first shot at whoever wins the match in Chicago.

The match that was due to happen (Photo:theinquistir.com)

The Rematch we have all been waiting For

Now another huge announcement regarding NXT Takeover: Chicago is that Tyler Bate will be defending his United Kingdom Championship in Chicago. Now at recent WWE UK show tapings it was announced that Pete Dunne would face Trent Seven to determine the number one contender to the UK Championship.

WWE announced on Twitter that it was “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne who had won the match in Norwich setting up a monumental rematch as Bate beat Dunne in Blackpool to become the inaugural UK Champion

A rematch for the ages (photo:Twitter.com/WWE)

A Stacked Card

Now that the Card for Takeover: Chicago is almost full it is looking like is gonna be an insane show, to say the least

Here is the updated NXT TakeOver: Chicago card:

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami/Roderick Strong (NXT Championship)

Asuka (c) vs Ruby Riot vs Nikki Cross - (NXT Women's Championship)

Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY (NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne (WWE UK Championship)