NXT Takeover: Chicago News
NXT's next offering on May 20th (photo:WWE.com)

With 10 days to go till NXT Takeover: Chicago WWE has announced that Ember Moon will be unable to compete due to an injury sustained during the ending of the Woman’s battle royal last week when Asuka made a statement as she attacked Moon, Ruby Riot, and Nikki Cross. NXT GM William Regal then made a fatal four way which will now be a triple threat match in just over a week.

From Highest of Highs to Lowest of Lows

Ember suffered a grade one sprain in her shoulder during the NXT Champion’s attack. The Empress of Tomorrow pushed Moon off the top turnbuckle before launching her through the ropes, causing Moon to fall hard on the floor. Many fans are still uncertain whether or not this was an actual injury or just part of the story  