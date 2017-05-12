Stephanie McMahon on wanting a UK pay-per-view

Stephanie McMahon has established herself as one of professional wrestling's most powerful females and the heiress to WWE has always maintained that she will do what is "best for business".

However, the subject of a potential pay-per-view taking place in the United Kingdom is a tricky one that has attracted attention in recent years and the 40-year-old talks about the possibility.

UK PPV

Over the years WWE has ventured to the British Isles and Europe hosting SmackDown and RAW as well as many house shows to provide the 'limies' with a taste of the stars of the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Despite this gracious honour, fans in the UK have developed a craving for WWE and the demand for a whole platter of PPV's is becoming insatiable so much so that Stephanie McMahon was questioned on the possibility of WWE looking at an event in the future by the Daily Mirror.

She said "Yes, I know, I keep wondering that myself. I think they are because WWE always listens to our fanbase and the UK fans are pretty loud, pretty rowdy in a great way, and you know we are constantly evaluating that. Personally I would love to see it. I know it would be incredible.”

While the talk may just be basic response to the question, the UFC have in the past taken note of the attention from the fans in the United Kingdom hosting UFC 204 in Manchester.

The event started at 3am UK time to enable the wider portion of the United States and beyond to follow along and it had a buy-rate of 290,000 with 16,000 fans in attendance.

Think WWE could stage a WrestleMania sometime soon? Check out this promo for a potential Showcase of the Immortals at Wembley Stadium in 2019.

Stephanie getting back in the ring?

Currently McMahon has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 33 where her husband Triple H inadvertently sent her crashing through a table - but has the former women's champion regained her appetite for in-ring action?

She said "I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It’s such an honour to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match. I’m not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there, so if there’s ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it."

The last time that McMahon stepped foot in the squared circle was in 2014 at SummerSlam as she defeated Brie Bella thanks to Nikki Bella's betrayal of her twin sister.

Of her 23 matches over the course of her career with her first coming in 1999 she has won 12 of them, lost eight and drawn three, impressive stats for a woman with her mind on business rather than competition.

Having witnessed McMahon's tyrade on Raw including many superstars in recent years such as Bayley, Sasha Banks and Charlotte the list for future and possible last opponents may be a long one with her punishment still pending.