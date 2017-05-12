Stephanie McMahon on wanting a UK pay-per-view
Stephanie McMahon has established herself as one of professional wrestling's most powerful females and the heiress to WWE has always maintained that she will do what is "best for business".

However, the subject of a potential pay-per-view taking place in the United Kingdom is a tricky one that has attracted attention in recent years and the 40-year-old talks about the possibility.

Over the years WWE has ventured to the British Isles and Europe hosting SmackDown and RAW as well as many house shows to provide the 'limies' with a taste of the stars of the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Despite this gracious honour, fans in the UK have developed a craving for WWE and the demand for a whole platter of PPV's is becoming insatiable so much so that Stephanie McMahon was questioned on the possibility of WWE looking at an event in the future by the Daily Mirror.

She said "Yes, I know, I keep wondering that myself. I think they are because WWE always listens to our fanbase and the UK fans are pretty loud, pretty rowdy in a great way, and you know we are constantly evaluating that. Personally I would love to see it. I know it would be incredible.” 

While the talk may just be basic response to the question, the UFC have in the past taken note of the attention from the fans in the United Kingdom hosting UFC 204 in Manchester.

The event started at 3am UK time to enable the wider portion of the United States and beyond to follow along and it had a buy-rate of 290,000 with 16,000 fans in attendance.

