Who should win the Money in the Bank?
Who will climb the ladder of success?

The Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most exciting matches of the WWE calendar year and this year it is exclusive to the SmackDown Live brand and WWE has made this years match a star-studded affair. With the six biggest names on the roster all competing for one of the richest prizes in the industry, the match has high expectations and is incredibly difficult to predict with every competitor being a worthy future WWE Champion. 

However, some men would benefit more from the boost that the briefcase provides and with that said; let's predict who will walk out with the contract next Sunday. 

6. AJ Styles 

There aren't many situations where AJ Styles would be considered the least likely to win a match, but when it comes to this year's Money in the Bank, this writer believes he is the least likely to be walking away with the prize.The briefcase itself tends to work best when with a heel and considering AJ's recent face turn, it is unlikely he will be turning back anytime soon. 

Styles is also strong enough on his own to not need the briefcase as he is arguably the best wrestler in the entire company and certainly the most popular wrestler on the blue brand, behind perhaps only John Cena. Styles also has unfinished business with Kevin Owens over the United States Championship meaning he can quickly move on to that before potentially feuding with Jinder Mahal or finally giving fans a dream match against Randy Orton. He simply does not need to win the Money in the Bank this year.

5. Shinsuke Nakamura

Whilst Shinsuke Nakamura has been booked incredibly strong since making his main roster debut something about him being the Money in the Bank holder does not feel right and again, like AJ Styles, he does not need it to get to the main event spot. 

Nakamura is a star and WWE clearly has big plans for him, but it is hard to see a moment where he teases cashing in the briefcase or even cashes it in at all. His whole character is built around being the King of Strong Style, putting on hard-hitting classic matches, not sneaking to a victory when the champion is hurt; the briefcase simply would not suit his character. 

4. Dolph Ziggler

The Showoff arguably needs to win this match more than anybody to re-establish himself as a main event wrestler before he slips back into the mid-card abyss. Dolph Ziggler deserves to be in the main event spot, he has everything you could wish for in an elite WWE superstar and has proven himself time and time again and now should be rewarded with the chance to get back up to that spot.

Ziggler's previous cash in is one of the greatest in history and with his new heel character it could work brilliantly and him winning this match would certainly be a major surprise considering who is involved. However, the fact that Ziggler has been there and done that makes it less likely that the WWE will want to give him the case as it seems like they have given up on one final major push for Ziggler. 