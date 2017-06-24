St. Paul Saints rout Winnipeg Goldeyes, extend lead in North Division

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Just one night after putting up 10 runs on the Winnipeg Goldeyes, the St. Paul Saints did it again, except they didn’t stop at 10, they put up 13 runs to rout the Goldeyes on Friday night in front of 9,042 fans.

Saints jump on the Goldeyes early

This game was dominated by the Saints, as they scored early and often. After Goldeyes’ starting pitcher Edwin Carl set them down in order in the first, the Saints put up four runs in the second inning, thanks to a leadoff walk to Brady Shoemaker that set up Anthony Gallas for a home run to left field to make it a 2-0 Saints lead. After a strikeout, Maxx Garrett also drew a walk and scored when Jon Kristoffersen doubled to left-center field. Kristoffersen scored when Danny Oh singled to right field to make it a 4-0 lead.

They added two more runs in the third inning when Shoemaker hit a one-out single, and after Gallas struck out, Tony Thomas jacked a home run to right field to extend the lead to 5-0. After finishing the inning without any more runs, and a clean fourth inning, the Saints tacked on three more runs to their lead.

It started when Nate Hanson hit a one-out single, which was followed by Shoemaker being hit by a pitch. Gallas then stepped up to the plate and doubled to left field to score Hanson, and advance Shoemaker to third base. After Thomas was intentionally walked, Garrett hit an infield single to score Shoemaker. Tanner Vavra singled to drive in Gallas and make it a 9-0 game.

Winnipeg finally gets on the board

The Goldeyes were able to get on the board in the top of the sixth inning when David Rohm led off with a double to right field. He scored when Josh Romanski doubled to right field to give Winnipeg their first run of the game. After Reggie Abercrombie hit a sacrifice fly to right field, Shawn Pleffner singled to center field to make it a 9-2 lead for the Saints.

Unfortunately for Winnipeg, they gave back those runs, plus two more in the bottom of the inning. It started innocently enough, as the first two batters were retired, but from there it spiraled out of control, as the next six batters all reached base, with four of them coming around to score, including a home run from Shoemaker. When the dust settled, it was a 13-2 lead for the Saints.

The Goldeyes managed to tack on another run in the top of the seventh, and two in the eighth on a two-run home run from David Bergin, and added two more in the ninth when Andrew Sohn hit a two-run home run, but they were unable to complete mounting a comeback, as the lead was just too much to overcome.

They will try again on Saturday night when the Saints will send their ace, RHP Mark Hamburger (5-1, 2.97) to the mound. He will be opposed by LHP Zack Dodson (2-1, 4.85). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at CHS Field.

Quick Hits

- This was the eighth time this season that the Saints have scored 10 or more runs, and the second straight night, as they defeated the Goldeyes 10-4 on Friday night.

- With the win, the Saints extended their lead over the Goldeyes in the division to five games. The Goldeyes are now just one game ahead of the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks in the division after the Hawks lost to the Gary Southshore Railcats tonight.

Game Summary

Win – Jason Creasy (4-2)

Loss – Edwin Carl (2-1)

Save – None

Player of the game – Brady Shoemaker (3-3, home run, four runs scored)

WPG 000 002 22 - 7

STP 042 034 0X - 13