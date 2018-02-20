Pyeongchang 2018: Day 1 women's curling recap

The women's curling tournament began inside the Gangneung Curling Center with ten teams vying for the gold medal that currently belongs to Canada at the 2018 WInter Olympics.

There is normally two games per day for each team with one game a day at the beginning and end of the round-robin format and two teams taking a session off. The top four teams advance to the semifinals with tiebreaker games available if necessary.

Japan 10, United States 5

The United States' women got off to a disappointing start as Japan stole seven points in the first three ends and never looked back.

The U.S. was down 8-1 at the midway point in the game, though they allowed just one point by Japan in the final four ends. Skip Nina Roth made a game of it in the sixth after getting a double takeout to score three points and cut Japan’s lead in half.

After stealing another point in the sixth, Roth’s team had a chance for more in the seventh on what has probably been the closest measurement of any curling game in PyeongChang thus far. Both teams had one stone almost exactly the same distance from the button, and it took three turns of the measuring stick to determine Japan was closer by mere millimetres.

The Japanese were awarded one point to go up four rather than the U.S. further cutting into the lead.

Japan scored the final point in the night, and the five point hole was too much to consider playing the final end.

Great Britain 10, Olympic Athletes from Russia 3

Great Britain scored two, three and four points in single ends on the way to a 10-3 victory over Team OAR to start their Olympic campaign.

Britain scored three points in the first end, and two more in the third to take an early 5-1 lead. After Britain stole another point in the fourth, OAR tried to mount a comeback, scoring two points in the fifth.

Britain put the final hammer down, literally, with skip Eve Muirhead's hammer throw in the seventh that took out OAR’s only stone and gave her team four points and a seven point lead, forcing a concession by the Russians.

Muirhead’s team, all from Scotland, comes into PyeongChang after having finished in fourth place at the most recent World Championships. Britain won bronze at the Sochi Games four years ago. The win was an upset of OAR, who finished second at the most recent World Championships.

Sweden 9, Denmark 3

Sweden scored two points in the third, five, sixth and eighth ends Tuesday on the way to a 9-3 victory over Denmark in the first round of round robin play. Denmark scored in just two ends – one point in the fourth and two in the seventh – before conceding after the eighth end.

The skips were the difference in the game as Madeleine Dupont missed a pair of takeouts and a raise to hand the Swedes six points while Anna Hasselborg was successful on a takeout of her own to give the defending Olympic silver medalists two more points.

China 7, Switzerland 2

China came away with a major upset in their PyeongChang debut as skip Bingya Wang led her 10th ranked team in the world to a victory over the second-ranked Swiss.

The Chinese from held the Swiss to just single points in the first and sixth ends. China scored two in the second end, stole one each in the third and fourth after Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni missed a takeout and raise and capped the upset with three in the eighth, forcing the Swiss to concede the final two ends.

Defending champion Canada and host nation South Korea had the opening session off.