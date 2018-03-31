Premier League Darts week eight review: Daryl Gurney stars at home in Belfast

One week before Judgement Night in Liverpool, Premier League moved to Belfast where Northern Irishman Daryl Gurney was set to get huge support against World Champion Rob Cross.

While the match between Raymon van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen was the headliner, the three key matches involved players in or near the relegation spot with Mensur Suljovic, Gerwyn Price, and Peter Wright.

We will take a look match-by-match what went down just one week before two players of the ten-player field will themselves out of the competition.

Mensur Suljovic vs Gary Anderson

Whilst Suljovic has not been playing poorly, his results have hit a bit of a wall of late. He needed to come up with something special vs Gary Anderson to get the victory which would have really put pressure on Peter Wright in the last match of the day to come up with a result.

The Gentle lost his throw in the opening leg but struck with a 180 and an 81 checkout in the sixth leg to level the match at 3-3. Another slip up though, in the seventh leg, a break for Anderson set up the Flying Scotsman as he stayed one ahead to claim it 7-5.

Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price

Michael Smith suffered his worst defeat at the hands of van Gerwen the previous week but could right the wrongs of that defeat with victory over Price. The Iceman, who was only on two points, needed some miracle to avoid the drop but going against someone who hasn't left the top-three in the league this year was not the best case scenario.

Price settled down early with a break of throw to start the match. Unable to checkout 81, the Bully Boy pounced on the opportunity to break with an 82. The sixth leg was the turning point with price down to 92, Smith held with a checkout of 36 for 3-2.

A conversion of tops and then a masterful 160 checkout saw Bully Boy move ahead for good as he claimed two more breaks of throw. A 7-2 beatdown of Price saw the Welshman officially eliminated from the Premier League.

