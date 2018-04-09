Unibet Premier League Darts Preview: Sheffield set to welcome popular stars to FlyDSA Arena

The Unibet Premier League arrives in Sheffield on Thursday evening with a host of darts stars involved in what should be an entertaining night at the FlyDSA Arena.

This is the twelfth consecutive year that the Steel City has contributed to hosting the event and a large crowd will be in attendance. A total of five matches will be played featuring popular figures such as Raymond van Barneveld, Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen.

A look back at Judgement Night

The first stage of the campaign ended in Liverpool last Thursday night which was an emotional night for all involved following the passing of Eric Bristow. Both Mensur Suljoivic and Gerwyn Price dropped out of the competition leaving just eight players to compete over the next six weeks to earn a place in the play-offs.

It could not have been a harder task for Suljovic as he had to try and claim at least a point from his encounter with Van Gerwen. However, the 28-year-old Dutchman easily beat Suljovic 7-4 and ended his hopes of progressing further in the competition.

It was also a disappointing night for Price as his debut season came to an end by picking up a seventh defeat out of the nine matches he played. He was defeated 7-3 by Simon Whitlock who picked up his fourth win of the competition and now sits in fourth place.

The performance of the night came from Michael Smith as he whitewashed Van Barneveld 7-0 on his 'home' Premier League night. It was his first ever whitewash in the competition and he will be hoping that he can maintain this level of performance in the coming weeks. This result sees Smith sat in second place, just two points behind Van Gerwen.

Rob Cross currently occupies third place in the Premier League after he beat Anderson 7-5 in a classic encounter. It was Cross' first-ever win over Anderson and ensures that his impressive recent run of form continues despite not performing at his best.

The final match of Judgement Night at the Echo Arena was a 6-6 thriller between Daryl Gurney and Peter Wright.

It was a very emotional encounter as 8,000 people in the arena chanted Bristow's name throughout.

Full Judgement Night Results:

Simon Whitlock 7-3 Gerwyn Price

Raymond van Barneveld 0-7 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 5-7 Rob Cross

Mensur Suljovic 4-7 Michael van Gerwen

Daryl Gurney 6-6 Peter Wright

It was an emotional night in Liverpool for everyone involved. ( picture : Getty Images / Alan Martin)

Van Barneveld and Wright set to face off in Sheffield

Van Barneveld is presented with a fantastic opportunity to respond to his 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Smith last time out as he is action twice on Thursday night in Sheffield. He will take on Gurney in the opening match before he ends the night by taking on Wright.

Wright is also in action twice in Sheffield and before he takes on Van Barneveld, he will be looking to pick up a win against Anderson in an all-Scottish clash. Due to the fact that Wright has only picked up one win so far, Anderson will be a significant favourite for this encounter.

The Sheffield crowd will be looking forward to seeing World number one Van Gerwen in action as he looks to cement his position at the top of the Premier League with another win. He will take on Whitlock in the third match of the evening.

However, one of the biggest matches of the evening could be when World Champion Cross takes on Smith. Smith is currently sat second in the Premier League and is in superb form so this promises to be one of the most fascinating matches of the evening.

Full Fixture List (Night Ten):

Raymond van Barneveld v Daryl Gurney

Gary Anderson v Peter Wright

Simon Whitlock v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Wright