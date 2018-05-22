Early Predictions for This Year's Money In The Bank PPV

What to watch

One of the most sought after PPV events outside the "Big 4" has gotten even better with the return of a cross-promotion Money in the Bank event.

If two co-branded ladder matches is not enough, we get to see Ronda Rousey get thrown to the wolves of Sports entertainment as she faces Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Title. To make things bigger, the fifth and possibly final installment of the AJ Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura saga will be featured in the event as well.

When to watch

WWE Money in the Bank is returning to The Windy City’s Allstate Arena on June 17.

How to watch

Live telecast will start with the Kickoff Show at 7 PM Eastern Time. Main show will start at 8 PM Eastern Time, 5 PM Pacific Time, and 1 AM British Time (technically on Monday, June 18th). In India and Australia, it will technically start on Monday, June 18th. It will start at 5:30 AM India Standard Time and 11 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time. A fallout show will follow live on the WWE Network.

Where to watch

Money in the Bank is available on the WWE Network which can be viewed through most media devices. The WWE Network is only $9.99 where new subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial which will include Money in the Bank. It is also available in the U.K. on Sky Sports Box Office for £14﻿﻿.95 (€21.95 in Ireland). It is available in Australia via Main Event for $24.95. It is also available in India on Ten Sports. If you’re in any other country, visit this link and select your country to see how to watch Money in the Bank.

Kickoff Show will primarily be available on the WWE Network, with free streaming on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest for the Kickoff.

Who to watch

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

DIsclaimer: Low Blows are inevitable in in this fifth chapter.

The ongoing saga between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura receives a new twist after Nakamura pinned Styles in a non-title match on SmackDown Live. The King of Strong Style has now earned the right to choose the stipulation for the match. Will AJ Styles be ready for Nakamura has in store for him this time around?

Early Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs Ronda Rousey

With a good backstage attitude and the humility to admit her rawness as a Wrestler, Ronda Rousey now sees herself fighting for the title against Nia Jax. The "Irresistible Force" handpicked the former UFC champion to be her next challenger. This will only be Rousey’s second match in the WWE but based on her performance at WrestleMania 34, she can definitely hang in there.

Early Prediction: Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs Asuka

Asuka is no longer unstoppable as she already has losses on her WWE record. This does not put SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella in a safer situation from the Empress of Tomorrow.

The champion may be the master timing and dirty tactics, being in the middle of the ring opposite Asuka may give her only a slim window of opportunity to pull something out of nowhere.

Carmella may be scared of Asuka but isn't when she's behind Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Will the IIconics prove to be the thorn on the side of the babyfaces once more?

Early Prediction: Carmella

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs Finn Balor vs The Miz vs Rusev vs Bobby Roode vs Kevin Owens vs The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods) vs Samoa Joe or (the winner between Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy)

The WWE's decision to cross-promote pay-per-views once again has brought intrigue in this match especially with the roster being the deepest in years. The men’s ladder match already has six confirmed competitors in Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, and Kevin Owens. The New Day may have qualified but won't be able to utilize the "Freebird Rule" as only one member will represent the team. An injury to Big Cass has shook the scenario for the final spot as the winner of this week's match between Daniel Bryan and United States Champion Jeff Hardy will face Samoa Joe two weeks for the final spot in the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Early Prediction: Kevin Owens (regardless of who takes the last spot)

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch vs Natalya vs Billie Kay or Lana vs TBD vs TBD

The only women qualifying so far for their side of the Money in the Bank ladder match are Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, and Natalya. Only two qualifying matches has been scheduled for this week so as Billie Kay will take on Lana and Naomi will face Sonya Deville. With several weeks before Money In The Bank, expect someone to receive a second chance as match could come into play in the weeks leading.

Early Prediction: Alexa Bliss

Why to watch

Because there are still the Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship Matches to come. We still have four weeks of anticipation for Money in the Bank. Though unannounced, signs point to the following as the next challengers for the title...

Early Predictions:

Raw Tag Team Championship

"Woken" Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) vs SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain)

Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin or Elias

United States Championship

Jeff Hardy vs Andrade "Cien" Almas

BONUS MATCH

Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal

Sami Zayn vs Bobby Lashley

Want to make predictions on who fills in the spots for Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments below!

For more Wrestling News, click here for the latest updates.