NXT TakeOver: Chicago II Preview and Predictions

This year's TakeOver: Chicago II marks a year since that heartbreaking betrayal which split up one of the most popular tag teams in NXT history. Johnny Gargano wishes to put if all in the past as he takes on Tommaso Ciampa in a Street fight.

For the longest time, nobody has walked in to the "Black Mass" and made it out of the ring awake until Lars Sullivan came along. Is Aleister Black's reign as NXT Champion in Jeopardy?

Before we talk about the headliners, let us see what else is in store for this Saturday's festivities.

NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed ERA vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Since arriving to NXT, the Undisputed ERA have swaggered their way to the top with their petty antics. Nobody in the NXT locker room seemed to stand a chance for the former indie darlings as they captured title after title.

On the other hand, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch struggled to find their niche in NXT up until they were pitted against each other. Through a series of hard-hitting matches, not only did they earn the love of the NXT Universe but also the respect of each other.

It was when Undisputed ERA's Adam Cole made his first title defense as NXT North American Champion agains Oney Lorcan when things started to be interesting. With the rest of Undisputed ERA being involved in the match, this forced Danny Burch to come to the rescue.

With Lorcan & Burch still outnumbered, United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne came to the rescue. The Bruiserweight had a bone to pick with the Undisputed ERA as well due to the betrayal that occurred last TakeOver.

After a series of scuffles between the Brits and the mischievous tag team champions, NXT General Manager William Regal has decided to have the two teams face each other at TakeOver: Chicago II for the Tag Team Titles.

Prediction: Undisputed ERA retains the NXT Tag Team Titles via outside interference

Ricochet vs Velveteen Dream

The two most entertaining performers in NXT today are scheduled to open the show as Velveteen Dream looks to show Ricochet that he is more than just his mind games. After both failed to win the ladder match for the NXT North American Championship, the two found themselves in this bizarre position.

Velveteen Dream has found a newcomer who falls under his fantasies in the name of Ricochet. It all started when the two were scheduled to face each other before both being assaulted by Lars Sullivan in between the match.

The two teamed up to face Lars Sullivan the following week only for Ricochet to be betrayed by Dream. Now that the two have themselves to each other come TakeOver, it will take more than just flips from the ring to the ramp to win against a strange but highly competitive Velveteen Dream.

Prediction: Ricochet has a little more left in him to barely beat Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs Nikki Cross

Speaking of bizarre, the volatile Nikki Cross emerged from the shadows as she stepped up against the intimidation games made by NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. After putting the entire locker room on notice that she is there to stay, nobody in their right mind dared to question her toughness.

TakeOver was hanging around the corner and Baszler didn't have anyone to challenge her title. Cross then squeezed out what ever little sanity was left in her to challenge the Queen of Spades for her NXT Women's title.

Chaos might be on the good side this time at NXT TakeOver Chicago II as Baszler and Cross finally go face-to-face in a wrestling match.

Prediction: Nikki Cross goes to sleep then wakes up Tuesday night to join Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe on SmackDown Live.

Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa in a Street Fight

Where do we start with this one? First, the betrayal, next, the return, then, the match, and finally, the grudge match. A year after the implosion of NXT's most popular tag team #DIY, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are facing each other on opposite corners in a Street Fight.

What started as just a personal vendetta got even more personal when not only did Ciampa almost cost Gargano his career on multiple occasons but also involved Gargano's wife Candice LeRae in the fray.

NXT General Manager William Regal did all he can to separate the two but the only way he can solve this is to let them fight. Gargano has had enough and at TakeOver: Chicago II, he likes to deal the same punishment Ciampa put him through a year ago.

Prediction: A toss up. This might not be the end of it yet.

NXT Champion Aleister Black vs Lars Sullivan

Since Aleister Black debuted on NXT, nobody has stopped the Black Mass the way Lars Sullivan did. The doubt was evident in the NXT Champion's face as he stared at the face of a freak accident coming his way.

The unstoppable Dutchman suddenly looked vulnerable as the physical juggernaut. Sullivan has not been stopped since he Dylan Miley stopped beating up tag team partners.

Although he was only neutralized by Killian Dain, he has put the SAnitY member in the past. Now Sullivan has his sights set on the NXT title alone and only has Aleister Black to worry about.

The NXT Champion on the other hand has to worry about finding new ways to defend his title now that his unstoppable Black Mass has suddenly been neutralized.

Prediction: Aleister Black can somewhat find a way to win but might not be walking out with his title on his feet at the end of the night.

Who are your picks for NXT TakeOver: Chicago II?

