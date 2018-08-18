NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4 Recap and Results

Quick Hits:

Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) def. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Velveteen Dream def. EC3

Ricochet def. Adam Cole to win the NXT North American Championship

Kairi Sane def. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship

Tommaso Ciampa def. Johnny Gargano in a Last Man Standing match to retain the NXT Championship

And still Undisputed???

The Undisputed Era opened up the show with the same cocky confident demeanour that comes with being two-time champions. With Adam Cole scheduled to defend his North American title later that night and Bobby Fish still out due to injury, it was up to Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly to do the work themselves.

Moustache Mountain on the other hand were out for retribution after Strong and O'Reilly almost ended Trent Seven's career leaving Tyler Bate with no choice but to throw in the towel. The two Englishmen looked to replicate the success they had at the Royal Albert Hall.

The match was high octane as expected as the two teams traded strikes and slams throughout the match. Strong and O'Reilly looked to incapacitate Bate this time and isolated him from Seven as much as they could.

Bate managed to make a tag to send in a fired up Seven who tried to dispose of both members of the Undisputed Era before tagging Bate back in. The situation became reversed this time as Bate found himself trapped in a heel hook, upon which Seven almost threw in the towel.

After a brief struggle, Bate powered through to tag in Seven however, the damage has been done to his knee upon which, Strong quickly threw him out of the ring before transitioning into the champions hitting Seven with a High-Low to retain the NXT Tag Team titles.

Strong and O'Reilly's celebration was cut short however as the War Raiders attacked the champions, sending a strong message.

N-X-Dream over?

Velveteen Dream has proved over a short period of time that he is a stud. Complete with a colorful character, the physique, and the in ring ability that has impressed even the 16-time world champion John Cena, Dream wants to show that he is not only the future of NXT, but the entire WWE as a whole.

EC3 is a stud in his own right as well. The man with 97% charisma and 3% body fat calls himself the top one percent, which is also justified by having the same tools that Dream has.

It all started in the Royal Albert Hall when Dream left EC3 alone in the ring during a tag team match where the two were teammates. For weeks EC3 has managed to outplay Dream's mind games, hitting him with the TK3 everytime Dream would show up.

The ever confident Dream entered the ring with a strong message written on his tights that had the words "Call me up Vince" written on the back. EC3 entered the ring with his signature pose and striking look.

The match itself went back and forth with Dream and his usual antics which included taunting and dousing his opponent with a bottle of water. EC3 also had bright spots however, a slight error gave Dream an opening to hit EC3 with a Dream Valley Driver on the apron for the pin.

After another stellar performance, it might be time for Dream to bask on his own en-route to the main roster.

The One and Only North American Champion

With or without the help of the Undisputed Era, Adam Cole willingly faced all challengers for his North American title except one. The only person Cole seems to be ducking was Ricochet.

Ricochet has been outdone by Cole in the weeks leading to their match at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. The man known as the "One and Only" is not giving up on his goal however regardless of what obstacle he faces.

Lucky for Ricochet, Cole is left to defend on his own with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly having competed earlier and Bobby Fish still out with an injury. Cole was able to hold his own as he tries to stick in Ricochet's head that he was not "special" enough to hold the belt.

It did not take long however for Ricochet to find his rhythm with a series of acrobatic moves stunning the North American Champion. A leaping hurricarana and a 630 splash later, we had a new NXT North American champion.

Winning when it matters

In a sample of "The Zack Ryder Effect", Shayna Baszler has had a successful career despite losing in the finals of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. The Queen of Spades has wreaked havoc in the NXT locker room as she ran over anyone brave enough to step up to her.

Kairi Sane finally earned the opportunity of her life when she became the number one contender to the NXT Women's Championship. The Pirate Princess has spent months in career limbo despite beating Baszler to win the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Baszler was able to avenge the loss however when both superstars set foot on NXT. Now that the two are tied at one win apiece, their NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 encounter had higher stakes as the two are fighting for the belt.

The champion showed her confidence on the mat as she tried to incapacitate her challenger limb by limb. Despite her power being cut in half, Sane showed the same resiliency and confidence in her own skill.

Sane's years of experience came in handy as she countered Baszler's signature Kirifuda Clutch with a tight roll up, earning Sane the victory and the NXT Women's title. Baszler was left in shock as it took some time to sink in that she is no longer the champion.

One knee away

There is not much left to be said whenever NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano find each other opposite each other. The amount of hatred and violence involved every time the two meet has already reached and stayed at its maximum ceiling.

The high octane sequences the two had in their friendly wrestling match at the Cruiserweight Classic two years ago has turned into inflicting as much suffering as slowly as possible. Ciampa's jelousy for his former D.I.Y partner has been insurmountable even as he already holds the NXT title.

Gargano is no saint either as his actions as of late is unbecoming of the heart and soul of NXT. He has become engulfed with his personal rage rather than moving forward.

It isn't fully Gargano's fault though as Ciampa just can't seem to move on even after tapping out to Gargano at TakeOver: New Orleans and avenging that loss at TakeOver: Chicago II.

The amount of brutality in tonight's title match was nothing new but rather with a twist as one had to inflict so much damage on the other in such a way that he is no longer able to answer the 10-count.

As expected, tables, chairs, crutches and handcuffs were put into play as the two used each weapon with the cruelest of intentions. Fast forward towards the end, Ciampa found himself cuffed once again but this time, on the side of the stage.

Gargano mercilessly kicked Ciampa on the head multiple times before pulling down his kneepad to administer the final blow. Gargano plowed through Ciampa with a running knee full force, which sent the challenger to a pile of crates.

As the referee administered the 10-count, Ciampa easily rolled off the edge of the ramp while Gargano made an attempt to stand up but his knee buckled, unable to beat the 10-count thus, giving Ciampa the victory.

A frustrated Gargano is seen being attended to by medical staff while Ciampa rubs it in the faces of everyone in attendance that he is still the champion.

What was your favorite match of the night? Was NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 a success? Let us know your thoughts.

