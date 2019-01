Dan and Ed fly on their own as Jaime is on assignment. Ring in the new year with the Dudes as they talk more football than necessary, speak on the Rumble, and rekindle a love for the show not seen in this year. Welcome to 2019, the Year of Keyboard Keys and Moveable Furniture!

And as always, if you're not down with the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast, we got two words for ya....KEEP LISTENIN'!