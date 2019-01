Jaime decides to show up late as Adam, Ed, and a distraught Dan break down a week's worth of WWE action, discuss a little bit of Impact, and redo their NFL picks. When Jaime does join, it gets a little nuts. How nuts? You have to tune in to find out.

And as always, if you're not down with the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast, we got two words for ya...Keep Listenin'!!!

