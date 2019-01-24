NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Preview and Predictions

NXT looks to start its first pay-per-view of the year with a bang as they head to Phoenix, Arizona for the first time for TakeOver: Phoenix

Pre-show starts at 6 ET/3 PT while the main card kicks off at7 ET/4 PT, live on the WWE Network.

Also to come is the reveal of the 2018 NXT Year-End Award winners!

Here is the card:

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

Kassius Ohno is tired of being overlooked. With an accumulated four years on the black an yellow brand, Ohno has yet to break the glass ceiling of NXT.

In comes Matt Riddle who instantly makes his mark with the NXT Universe as the "King of Bros." Riddle is poised to make a quick ascend to the top of the NXT ladder and Ohno isn't pleased.

After an impromptu match at TakeOver: WarGames which Riddle won in six seconds, Ohno couldn't let go and continues to terrorize Riddle.

Ohno looks to capitalize on the momentum he gathered when he beat Riddle's friend Keith Lee on NXT TV. Riddle on the other hand looks for a repeat performance.

Will Ohno finally vindicate himself or will Riddle continue to educate old school?

NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. Johnny Gargano

Ricochet has lived up to the hype as he flies around the NXT Universe en-route to winning the NXT North American Championship against Adam Cole at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

Johnny Gargano on the other hand has had enough after a frustrating 2017. He unleashed his inner rebel heart after attacking Aleister Black from behind at the parking lot of Full Sail University.

After brainwashing from former #DIY buddy and current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, the man who used to be the heart and soul of NXT has turned into the same soulless blackheart that his former tag partner is.

Will Johnny Wrestling finally hold singles gold in NXT or will Ricochet be the one and only North American Champion after Saturday's festivities?

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA vs. The War Raiders

The NXT Tag Titles are the only gold the Undisputed Era is holding right now. The quartet of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong has vowed to hold all NXT gold in 2019.

The War Raiders on the other hand have sent the NXT tag champs backpedaling on numerous occasions. Hanson and Rowe are looking to hold NXT gold as well but the tricky Undisputed Era have proven time and time again that they can get the job done by hook or by crook.

Is this finally the War Raiders' time or will it be the Undisputed Era's year indeed?

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair

Un-dis-pu-ted vs Un-de-fea-ted. That's how you describe Shayna Baszler vs Bianca Belair.

Baszler has beaten all challengers for her title but her legitimacy as champion might have been tainted lately with the debut of fellow Horsewomen Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Belair on the other hand has been victorious everytime she is the challenger en-route to an undefeated record in NXT.

Not much buzz surrounds this match but Belair sure isn't intimadated with Baszler's presence.

Will all these factors come into play? How will Duke and Shafir come into play? Find out when Baszler and Belair face each other for the NXT Women's title.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black

Arguably the most villainous man in the WWE today, Tommaso Ciampa finally faces Aleister Black in one-on-one action.

The former NXT champion Black seeks redemption as he tries to win the crown that he never technically lost. Ciampa on the other hand is taking no survivors as he cements himself as the man to carry NXT.

With a side trip to #DIY nostalgia as he plays with Johnny Gargano's mind, Ciampa looks to convert his former partner totally to the dark side.

Speaking of dark, Black is one to play in the dark as he wishes to make Ciampa's NXT title reign fade to black.

Who will win in this bitter rivalry and walk out of the Talking Stick Resort Arena as the NXT Champion?

