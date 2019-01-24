Caps Locks and Chair Shots: Season 3: Episode 13: We are just humble subjects before the royal…rumble

Ed, Dan, Jaime, and Adam all break down the Royal Rumble for the final time, at least before the show anyway, and talk about some other things going on in the wrestling world. Find out what has Ed's head about to explode (hint: Sunday evening on about the five yard line). Find out if Adam knows who WALTER is. Find out what beverage Jaime thinks will be in the Rumble, and find out just how "up in the air" Daniel is. All of this, and more, on this edition of the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast!

And as always, if you're not down with the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast, we got two words for ya... Keep Listenin'!