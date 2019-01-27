WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions

The Road to WrestleMania begins in Phoenix, Arizona as WWE presents Royal Rumble 2019.

The kickoff show starts at streaming live at 5 ET/2 PT, while the main card starts at 7 ET/4 PT.

It will be streaming live on the WWE Network. Check with your local provider for Pay-Per-View subscriptions.

Here is the full Royal Rumble 2019 match card:

Kickoff Show

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami

Buddy Murphy has been on a good run since coming up the main roster via 205 Live.

The Australian struggled to make the 205 lb weight limit in the past but has managed to break into his new built.

For Kalisto and Akira Tozawa, it's a quest to hold cruiserweight gold once again.

For Hideo Itami, it is an odyssey. One that begun with a huge promise, sidelined by multiple injuries and setbacks, then today's momentum.

Which International superstar will become the top cruiserweight after tonight?

United States Championship Match

Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

After a rather quiet United States title reign for Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev was able to crush the King of Strong Style's grip onto the belt.

After weeks of cheap shots and getting Rusev's wife Lana involved, Nakamura wants his title back but the Bulgarian Brute's anger might spell trouble for him.

Will it become the United States of Naka-merica again or will it still be Rusev Day?

Main card

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bar (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon

After weeks of taunting from Sheamus and Cesaro, the Best in the World(s) Miz and Shane McMahon are ready to prove to the world that they are the best team on SmackDown Live today.

The unlikely duo have managed to be on the same page due in part to The Miz embracing the brighter side.

The Bar on the other hand has managed to one up every challenger they have had but as fair as Shane O'Mac plays the game, Miz has been known to use rather questionable tactics in the past.

It is now a matter of Miz using it for good or will he be given a taste of his own medicine come tonight?

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch might be the hottest thing in the WWE today. The Irish Lass Kicker has been on an all time high since branding herself as "The Man"

Asuka on the other hand may have lost the mystique of her once undefeated run but she has managed to bounce back and even regain the SmackDown Women's title.

The two see things differently when it comes to running the division and it all boils down to who will be walking out tonight as the SmackDown Women's Champion?

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks

What started as a mutually respectful booking turned into trash talks and confrontations as Sasha Banks looks to her "boss" back at the expense of an always game Ronda Rousey.

Rousey respects Banks as a competitor but a verbal misunderstanding led to weekly confrontations, courtesy of Banks.

The taunting and the mean mugs will all boil down to tonight's match for the Raw Women's title.

WWE Championship Match

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

How does a lovable character suddenly become dark? Channel his inner intentions.

It has come to a point where being the good guy and doing things right has brought Daniel Bryan nowhere. So much so that he had to result to dirty tactics just to win the WWE title.

AJ Styles on the other hand has had such a phenomenal run since his WWE debut three years ago. Despite the ups and downs, the "Phenomenal One" is a two-time WWE champion.

Will he have a third time charm or will Bryan successfully defend against Styles for the third time?

Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Bálor

This is probably a match where WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be happy that he needs lesser effort than what little he currently gives.

Finn Balor on the other hand capitalized on an open opportunity when Vince McMahon removed Braun Strowman from a scheduled title match with Lesnar.

Do not count out Balor just yet as he beat the likes of John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley to earn such opportunity.

Will Balor finally regain the crown he never lost or will Lesnar defend and be lost again for some time?

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

In an age of equality where it is now acceptable for men to come first, the 30-man Royal Rumble match will feature present, past and possibly future WWE stars, who will all compete for a chance to main event WrestleMania.

29 men will go over the top rope and 58 feet are going to touch the floor as one man will emerge as the winner of the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Who will be the surprise entrants? Who will make their returns? Better yet, who will win and get a chance to main event WrestleMania?

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

The same goes for the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. Expect more surprises for this one as fewer superstars are announced for this huge main event.

More returns, more call-ups, and more to watch out for as one woman will still be close to history as she becomes the second women's Royal Rumble winner.

Who are your favorites to win the Royal Rumble? Which titles will change hands after tonight? Leave a comment and let us know who you think will win.

