WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Recap and Results

The 2019 Royal Rumble event lacked the element of surprise but had its own plot twists and turns.

Slots often get stolen but it was the people who stole them this year that created such buzz.

As for the title matches, it were competitive ones with a few title changes.

Let's take a look now at a quick recap of our match results.

Kickoff show

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode def. Rezar and Scott Dawson

The first match of the kickoff show was an impromptu one as it was made just moments before it happened.

The stakes were a future opportunity for Bobby Roode and Chad Gable's Raw Tag Team titles.

Rezar came to represent the Authors of Pain while Scott Dawson was for The Revival.

Roode and Gable showed perfect chemistry as opposed to Rezar and Dawson, who experienced a lot of miscommunication during the match.

In the end, the Raw tag team champions were too much for the impromptu team.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev to win the United States Championship

The rivalry between Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura was defined by cheap shots and revenge.

The Bulgarian Brute brought it to the King of Strong Style as they made it look like an MMA fight with a combination of strikes and holds.

Nakamura looked to gain an upper hand but Rusev's wife Lana went up to the ring apron to try and stop the Japanese Superstar.

Rusev would then charge onto Nakamura, who would then move out of the way, sending Rusev to collide into his wife, who hurt her leg upon landing.

Nakamura would then capitalize by hitting Rusev with a Kinshasa, followed by a pin to recapture the United States title.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy def. Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami (Fatal 4-Way Match)

The Cruiserweight championship was filled with international flavor as the representatives of 205 Live put on a show that will make you regret skipping the kickoff.

Buddy Murphy has put the entire cruiserweight division on notice after beating four legitimate contenders, two of which are former champions.

Akira Tozawa and Kalisto brought in the intensity that made them Cruiserweight Champions in the first place. Hideo Itami picked his spots as to when to deliver his offense.

In the end, it was Murphy's Law that ended the match as the Australian superstar's raw power was too much for the three challengers.

Main card

SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka def. Becky Lynch

If there is a superstar with a momentum that is ready for Asuka, that would be Becky Lynch.

The problem is that Asuka has started to regain the same momentum that made her the dominant "Empress of Tomorrow." She is reminding the WWE Universe of the dominance of her once undefeated run.

The match itself was hard hitting. One you would expect when the Irish Lass Kicker is competing.

There were also a few scraps on the mat with Asuka attempting Lynch's Dis-Arm-Her while Lynch locking the champion in an Asuka Lock.

It was the end sequence that was amazing as Asuka bridged over Lynch to locked her in a modified Asuka Lock that gave "The Man" no choice but to tap out.

Shane McMahon & The Miz def. The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Miz and Shane McMahon showed how much they have bonded in a short period teaming together with the matching baseball jerseys they wore to the ring.

The team of Sheamus and Cesaro was off to show the newly formed team why they are The Bar.

As much as The Bar tried to show Miz and Shane why forming a team takes time to fully become cohesive, the latter showed that mutual respect and trust was enough.

Shane O'Mac showed how pulling double duty as SmackDown Live commissioner has not affected his in-ring ability at all as he executed his signature moves one by one.

Of all the entertaining moves Shane pulled of, it was his Shooting Star Press on Cesaro that sealed the deal and becoming the new SmackDown tag team champions.

After the match, Miz and Shane celebrated with Miz's dad who was in the audience ringside.

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey def. Sasha Banks

Many thought that Sasha Banks was all heart and swagger. Little do they know that she was able to hang against a UFC Hall of Famer till the last count.

Banks gave Ronda Rousey a good fight as she was able to impose her technical game on the Raw Women's champion.

Rousey made an error when she attempted to punch Banks but hit the ring post instead. This opened up a target for Banks.

It wasn't enough however as Rousey was still able to apply her offenses.

Rousey would then hit Banks a second Piper’s Pit to give her the victory.

Both competitors left it all in the ring with Banks flashing the “Four Horsewomen” hand sign in front of Rousey, signaling something bigger in the future.

Becky Lynch won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

(For the first of two rumble matches, we are going to focus on the notable appearances and surprises.)

Lacey Evans made entered at number one and went head to head with Natalya, who came in at number two.

The Riott Squad did not officially see action in the ring together as Liv Morgan, who entered at number four was quickly eliminated by Natalya, while Sarah Logan, who entered at number 12 lasted less than six minutes.

Ruby Riott entered at number 21 accompanied by Morgan and Logan to deal as much damage as they possibly could before being eliminated by Bayley.

Zelina Vega, who entered at number 20 tried to play it smart by hiding under the ring for quite some time before being chased out by Hornswoggle, who made a surprise appearance.

Six NXT superstars made an appearance, namely Xia Li, Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae, Kacy Catanzaro, Io Shirai, and Rhea Rhipley.

Of the six women from NXT, Catanzaro may have stole the show with an impressive display of acrobatics, and surviving a near elimination in her own creative way.

Lana went out at number 28 but the foot she injured early in the night seemed to bother her before Nia Jax, who entered at number 29 put her out for good.

It became a plot twist when Becky Lynch went out and demanded to Fit Finlay if she could take Lana's place upon which, she was allowed.

Lynch and Charlotte Flair were the final two in the ring as the former best friends duked it out but.

In the closing moments, Lynch dodged a kick from Flair and countered with a hard right, sending Flair crumbling to the outside and bringing the match to an end.

WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan def. AJ Styles

Nothing new should be expected as we have seen AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan battle it out since the week after last year's Survivor Series.

It was the cliche entertaining back and forth match with a huge return as Erick Rowan, sporting new tattoos on both arms and wearing normal clothes came out and watched from ringside.

The referee was knocked down on the previous sequence just before Styles hit Bryan with a Styles Clash but no one was counting.

In comes Rowan, who chokeslammed Styles before Bryan picked up the pieces by pinning styles as the referee regained conscious.

Looks like Daniel Bryan has found himself a new follower in Erick Rowan.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar def. Finn Bálor

This match was supposed to become boring given the fact that a man of Balor's size will be easier to suplex around thus, making Brock Lesnar's gameplan more predictable.

What nobody, including Lesnar saw coming is how Balor brought the fight to the Beast Incarnate.

The leader of the Balor Club came out swinging from the moment the bell rang. He even managed to neutralize Lesnar when the Universal Champion landed awkwardly on the corner of the announcer's table twice, hurting his midsection in the process.

Balor set Lesnar up for the Coup de Grâce but just as he made contact with Lesnar's ribs, the champion locked Balor in a kimura lock with all bad intentions.

The Extraordinary Man had no choice but to tap. He would then suffer an after-match beating from Lesnar.

Seth Rollins won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Again, we are going to focus on the notable appearances and highlights of the men's royal rumble.

Elias drew number one and was about to perform but his speech was interrupted by Jeff Jarrett, who entered at number two.

Jarrett wanted to duet with Elias but the drifter had other plans as he hit Jarrett with his Fender guitar before eliminating the WWE Hall of Famer.

Titus O'Neil makes the highlights as he managed not to slide under the ring like he did at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Curt Hawkins also had a notable rumble appearance when he eliminated O'Neil. That is the only bright side to a 200-plus losing streak he still holds.

Only three NXT superstars made an appearance namely Johnny Gargano who entered at number six, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne who entered at 18, and Aleister Black who entered at 21.

Seth Rollins, who entered at number 10 was neutralized at the latter part after Lashley put him through an announcer's table after his quick elimination.

Nia Jax stole R-Truth's spot at number 30 and managed to eliminate Mustafa Ali before eating a series of finishers from Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton consecutively before being thrown out.

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and a recovered Rollins were the final three in the ring before Ziggler gets thrown out by Strowman.

The final moments saw both Rollins and Strowman fighting on the apron. Both men have went over the top rope which means, it only takes either one of them falling to the ground with both feet touching the floor.

Rollins then countered with a superkick to the midsection followed by a Curb Stomp on the apron to eliminate Strowman and winning the Royal Rumble.

The main event of WrestleMania is set and now Rollins has the power to choose which title will he challenge for.

What do you think of this year's Rumble? Are you disappointed with the lack of surprises? Leave a comment and let us know your thoughts.

For more Wrestling News, click here for the latest updates.