Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond, Kurt Browning to headline 2019 Stars on Ice shows in Toronto and Hamilton

After an exciting start to another new Olympic cycle, Stars on Ice, Canada’s premier figure skating show, will return to the GTA this weekend with stops in Toronto (May 3) and Hamilton (May 4). In another star-studded cast that will once again unite the past and present with the future of Canadian figure skating, this year’s line-up will be comprised of members of last year’s historic Olympic team, reigning Canadian medallists and a reigning Olympic silver medallist who now calls Toronto her new home.

A year after retiring from competition, three-time World and 10-time National champion Patrick Chan will return to headline the 12-city tour alongside two-time World and seven-time National pairs champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford. They will be joined by 2018 World and three-time National champion Kaetlyn Osmond, three-time World and seven-time National champion Elvis Stojko and four-time World and four-time National champion Kurt Browning, who will be making his return to the lineup after missing the tour last year. “I thought I was ready to say goodbye to touring, but when the invite came, I realized how much I missed and wanted to skate with the Stars on Ice tour again,” he said in a press release.

After a successful week at the Canadian Tire National Skating Championships this past January, the top two Canadian male skaters and top two ice dance teams will also be performing exhibitions on the road—some for the very first time. Three-time World medallists and three-time and reigning National champions Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje will return to the ice, alongside two-time and reigning National champion Nam Nguyen and seven-time National ice dance medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. In an exclusive offer for those attending the shows in Toronto and Hamilton, 14-year-old teenage sensation and reigning National silver medallist Stephen Gogolev will also be making a special appearance.

A year after making the life-changing decision to move to Toronto to train at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club, two-time Olympic silver medallist and two-time World champion Evgenia Medvedeva will return to compete in front of her Canadian fans at all 12 shows—a real change for the 19-year-old hailing from Moscow.

Tickets for Stars on Ice are on sale now, where special on-ice seating is available. Tickets start at $25 and are available via www.starsonice.ca and www.ticketmaster.ca. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. For any changes, please visit www.starsonice.ca for the most up-to-date information.