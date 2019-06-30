India vs England: Live Stream Updates, How to Watch and ICC Cricket World Cup Scores
Photo: VAVEL

India vs England: Live Stream Updates, How to Watch and ICC Cricket World Cup Scores

Follow along for India vs England live stream result, squads and wickets updates of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup game. Start of play: 05:30 ET.

IndiaTBA.
EnglandTBA.
SCORE0-0.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this India vs England cricket game.
New jersey for today's game
Virat Kohli's squad will be sporting India's new jersey with an orange-splashing on the shoulder region for the big match against England this Sunday.
India Squad
Virat Kohli 

Jasprit Bumrah 

Yuzvendra Chahal 

Shikhar Dhawan 

MS Dhoni 

Ravindra Jadeja 

Kedar Jadhav 

Dinesh Karthik 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 

Hardik Pandya 

Rishabh Pant 

KL Rahul 

Mohammed Shami 

Vijay Shankar 

Rohit Sharma 

Kuldeep Yadav

England squad
Eoin Morgan 

Moeen Ali

Jofra Archer 

Jonny Bairstow 

Jos Buttler 

Tom Curran 

Liam Dawson 

Liam Plunkett 

Adil Rashid 

Joe Root

Jason Roy 

Ben Stokes 

James Vince 

Chris Woakes 

Mark Wood

If England are to remain hopeful, they will have to beat their last two group rivals: India and New Zealand. This is no easy task for Trevor Bayliss' team.
This Sunday, we will experience one of the most anticipated matches in this ICC Cricket World Cup. India will face England, the host country, which hasn’t proven yet to be the favorite one to lift the World Cup.
The India vs England game will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham, England. The start of play is scheduled at 05:30 ET.
Welcome everybody!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 game: India vs England! 

 

 

My name is Aditya Munshaw and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

