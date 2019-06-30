India vs England: Live Stream Updates, How to Watch and ICC Cricket World Cup Scores
Follow along for India vs England live stream result, squads and wickets updates of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup game. Start of play: 05:30 ET.
New jersey for today's game
Virat Kohli's squad will be sporting India's new jersey with an orange-splashing on the shoulder region for the big match against England this Sunday.
India Squad
Virat Kohli
Kuldeep Yadav
Jasprit Bumrah
Yuzvendra Chahal
Shikhar Dhawan
MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja
Kedar Jadhav
Dinesh Karthik
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Hardik Pandya
Rishabh Pant
KL Rahul
Mohammed Shami
Vijay Shankar
Rohit Sharma
England squad
Eoin Morgan
Mark Wood
Moeen Ali
Jofra Archer
Jonny Bairstow
Jos Buttler
Tom Curran
Liam Dawson
Liam Plunkett
Adil Rashid
Joe Root
Jason Roy
Ben Stokes
James Vince
Chris Woakes
If England are to remain hopeful, they will have to beat their last two group rivals: India and New Zealand. This is no easy task for Trevor Bayliss' team.
This Sunday, we will experience one of the most anticipated matches in this ICC Cricket World Cup. India will face England, the host country, which hasn’t proven yet to be the favorite one to lift the World Cup.
The India vs England game will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham, England. The start of play is scheduled at 05:30 ET.
