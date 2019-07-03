University Games 2019 Opening Ceremony: Live Stream and How to Watch Summer Universiade Napoli
Follow along for University Games 2019 opening ceremony live stream, blog and updates of the 2019 Summer Universiade Napoli. Start time: 17:30 ET.
Full auto refresh in 60
A hyper technological postcard projected into the future.A hyper technological postcard projected into the future.
A hyper technological postcard projected into the future.
The San Paolo stadium is transformed into a great gulf. The gulf and the Vesuvius, water and fire, represent the main elements of the stage set. The seating area for the athletes is set up in the shape of a big U, symbol of the values which will be showed at the Games.
The restyling work for the Universiade Napoli 2019 costed about 22 million euros and was financed by Regione Campania. It included the replacement of the seats and the makeover of athletics track, lighting and sound system.
San Paolo is the third largest stadium in Italy, after Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan and Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The facility was inaugurated on December 6, 1959, and the first official football match to be hosted was Napoli Vs. Juventus (2-1) with over 87,000 spectators.
The sports venue was then renovated on the occasion of the 1980 UEFA European Football Championships and subsequently for the 1990 FIFA World Cup.
The sports venue was then renovated on the occasion of the 1980 UEFA European Football Championships and subsequently for the 1990 FIFA World Cup.
Born as “Stadio del Sole”, the Neapolitan stadium later took the name of the apostle Paolo who, according to the Holy Scriptures, would have arrived in Fuorigrotta during a journey from Malta to Rome.
The opening ceremony of the Summer Universiade in Napoli will be hosted at the glorious Stadio San Paolo. The ceremony is scheduled at 11:05 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 University Games Opening Ceremony!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this event. We will provide you with stream, updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.