UFC LIVE Stream: Jon Jones vs Thiago Marreta & Holly Holm vs Amanda Nunes fights and How to Watch UFC 239
How to watch minute by minute the fights between Jon Jones vs Thiago Marreta Santos and Holly Holm vs Amanda Nunes live stream from UFC 239 in real time. Schedule of the event: 18h15 (New York time). Follow all the events from Las Vegas today at VAVEL USA!
UFC 239 updates will start at 6:15PM here in VAVEL USA!
We will be back here with the UFC live stream updates today at 6:15PM New York Time. Stay tuned here!
Watch how was the official weighing for the UFC 239 live
Focus on victories
Currently in fifth place in the ranking of the straw-weight category, Claudinha Gadelha seeks recovery in the UFC against the Canadian Randa Markos. In the last three fights, the Brazilian won only one. At a press conference, the fighter admitted the bad phase, but said she is focused on recovery.
Quiet atmosphere
During the official weighing, which was held last night, Jon Jones and Thiago Marreta greeted each other and showed a light atmosphere for the fight. Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes also showed cordiality and respect at the time of the official face.
Main Card: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Marreta
In addition to Amanda Nunes x Holly Holm and Jon Jones x Thiago Marreta, Jorge Masvidal faces Ben Askren, in valid combat in the middle category. The three fights make up the Main Card and end the UFC night in Las Vegas.
Preliminary Card
In the sequence, four fights make up the Preliminary Card. In one of them, the Brazilian Claudinha Gadelha faces the Iraqi Randa Markos for the straw weight. See the other fights:
Gilbert Melendez vs Arnold Allen.
Marlon Vera vs Nohelin Hernandez.
Alejandro Pérez vs Song Yadong.
Initial Preliminaries for UFC 239 in Las Vegas
UFC 239 is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. with the Initial Preliminaries. There will be three fights to open the night of the event:
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Jack Marshman.
Ismail Naurdiev vs Chance Rencountre.
Julia Avila vs Pannie Kianzad.
Quotes of Thiago Marreta Santos about Jon Jones
"Jones is a very smart, experienced guy and has been in this business for many years. When I was at TUF Brazil (2013) he was already champion at UFC. He knows how to play this game, but I'm very focused. None of this will change my plans for Saturday. But if he happens to underestimate me, he will pay for it. I have for myself that he will not do it, because he knows the risk he is taking. It's going to be a punch and kick all over the place.
Goal of historical achievement in UFC 239
If she defeats Holly Holm, Amanda Nunes will show the feat of having won all the former UFC Champions in the weight-neck and weight-down categories. She currently has victories over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington and Cris Cyborg.
Provocations?
In the first face against the Brazilian, Jon Jones chose not to look at Thiago Marreta. As if that wasn't enough, the American, while posing for photos alongside the Brazilian, raised his arm to show superiority.
Holly Holm vs Amanda Nunes fight
In addition to the big fight, the Main Card features the fight between Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm. The Brazilian defends the neckweight belt. In 2015, the American surprised to win Ronda Rousey, who was undefeated, and got the title of the category. Four years later, Holm comes to another attempt to regain the top, after failing in the category weight-pen.
Jon "Bones" Jones vs Thiago "Marreta" Santos live fight
Undefeated in the UFC, Jon Jones defends tonight the half-heavy category belt. In total, there are 24 fights without defeats. Thiago Marreta, meanwhile, has won 12 of the last 19 events this season. Considered a big zebra, the Brazilian's mission will not be easy against the UFC's biggest name.
Welcome to UFC live!
Good night! From now on, VAVEL USA brings all the details of the UFC 239 live. The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, and has the fight between the American Jon Jones and the Brazilian Thiago "Marreta" Santos as the most expected fight of the Main Card. Follow us minute by minute!