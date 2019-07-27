on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
UFC 240 Live Stream: How to Watch Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar, Fight Cards Updates and Results
Photo: VAVEL

UFC 240 Live Stream: How to Watch Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar, Fight Cards Updates and Results

Follow along for UFC 240 live stream, preview, fight cards and weigh-ins updates of the Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar live Fight, Cris Cyborg vs Felicia Spencer fight, preliminary card and early prelims. 

vavel
VAVEL Team
60 LIVE live icon gif
Prediction
Max Holloway is favorite to win vs Frankie Edgar, according MMA stats  and past combats. Expected prediction is a win per KO for Holloway in Round 3.
Recent form of Frankie Edgar last fights
UFC Fight Night: Frankie Edgar vs Cub Swanson, Win per Decision in Round 3

UFC 222: Edgar vs Brian Ortega, Loss per KO/TKO  in Round 4

UFC 211: Edgar vs Yair Rodriguez, Win per TKO Round 2

UFC 205: Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens, Win per Decision in 3 Rounds.

UFC 200: Edgar vs Jose Aldo, Loss by Decision in Round 5

Recent form of Max Holloway fights
UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier Loss in Round 5

UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega Win per KO in Round 4

UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo Win per KO in Round 3

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Win per KO in Round 2

UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis Win per KO in Round 3

UFC 240 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Here is video preview of Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar live fight
Where to Watch UFC 240 live?
​When is the event UFC 240?

27 of July 2019

Where it is going to be done?

UFC 240 will take place in Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

What Time Is Kick Off of the event?

6:30 PM NY time.

Where to watch?

UFC 240 will be a pay-per-view evenet and it will have several ways of be watched by stream.

Paid UFC's Fight Pass will start at 6:30PM with the 3 first fights of preliminary card.

ESPN will live stream the 4 Preliminary Card fights

and ESPN+ on PPV will stream the last 5 fights that include the headline fight between Max Holloway vs Edgar Frankie for the UFC championship.

Who will fight on UFC 240 live today?
27 de julho, em Edmonton (CANADÁ)


CARD PRINCIPAL (22PM, NY time):
Peso-pena: Max Holloway x Frankie Edgar
Peso-pena: Cris Cyborg x Felicia Spencer
Peso-meio-médio: Geoff Neal x Niko Price
Peso-leve: Olivier Aubin-Mercier x Arman Tsarukyan
Peso-médio: Marc-Andre Barriault x Krzysztof Jotko


CARD PRELIMINAR (16:15PM, NY time):
Peso-mosca: Alexis Davis x Vivi Araújo
Peso-pena: Hakeem Dawodu x Yoshinori Horie
Peso-pena: Gavin Tucker x Seung Woo Choi
Peso-mosca: Alexandre Pantoja x Deiveson Figueiredo
Peso-mosca: Sarah Frota x Gillian Robertson
Peso-leve: Erik Koch x Kyle Stewart

Frankie Edgar career in UFC
23 victories
01 tie
06 losses

Victory information:

07 for knockouts
04 by finishes
12 by decisions of the judges


Loss information:

01 per knockout
05 by decisions of the judges.

Max Holloway career in UFC
20 wins
00 tie
​​​​​​​04 defeats


Victory information:

10 per knockout

02 per completion

08 by decision of the judges


Information about the defeats:

01 per completion

03 by decision of the judges

What time start the fights of UFC 240?
The preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m., during NY time. The main card starts at 22 PM, with the fight between Max Holloway (65,8kg) and Frankie Edgar (65,8kg).
 
Big fights in UFC 240
Soon, at 10 PM, will start UFC 240 where will fight Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar live and Cristiane Cyborg vs Spencer.

Don't miss any emotion here, in the real time of VAVEL USA!

VAVEL Logo