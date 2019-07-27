UFC 240 Live Stream: How to Watch Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar, Fight Cards Updates and Results
Follow along for UFC 240 live stream, preview, fight cards and weigh-ins updates of the Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar live Fight, Cris Cyborg vs Felicia Spencer fight, preliminary card and early prelims.
UFC 222: Edgar vs Brian Ortega, Loss per KO/TKO in Round 4
UFC 211: Edgar vs Yair Rodriguez, Win per TKO Round 2
UFC 205: Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens, Win per Decision in 3 Rounds.
UFC 200: Edgar vs Jose Aldo, Loss by Decision in Round 5
UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega Win per KO in Round 4
UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo Win per KO in Round 3
UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Win per KO in Round 2
UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis Win per KO in Round 3
27 of July 2019
Where it is going to be done?
UFC 240 will take place in Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
What Time Is Kick Off of the event?
6:30 PM NY time.
Where to watch?
UFC 240 will be a pay-per-view evenet and it will have several ways of be watched by stream.
Paid UFC's Fight Pass will start at 6:30PM with the 3 first fights of preliminary card.
ESPN will live stream the 4 Preliminary Card fights
and ESPN+ on PPV will stream the last 5 fights that include the headline fight between Max Holloway vs Edgar Frankie for the UFC championship.
CARD PRINCIPAL (22PM, NY time):
Peso-pena: Max Holloway x Frankie Edgar
Peso-pena: Cris Cyborg x Felicia Spencer
Peso-meio-médio: Geoff Neal x Niko Price
Peso-leve: Olivier Aubin-Mercier x Arman Tsarukyan
Peso-médio: Marc-Andre Barriault x Krzysztof Jotko
CARD PRELIMINAR (16:15PM, NY time):
Peso-mosca: Alexis Davis x Vivi Araújo
Peso-pena: Hakeem Dawodu x Yoshinori Horie
Peso-pena: Gavin Tucker x Seung Woo Choi
Peso-mosca: Alexandre Pantoja x Deiveson Figueiredo
Peso-mosca: Sarah Frota x Gillian Robertson
Peso-leve: Erik Koch x Kyle Stewart
01 tie
06 losses
Victory information:
07 for knockouts
04 by finishes
12 by decisions of the judges
Loss information:
01 per knockout
05 by decisions of the judges.
00 tie
04 defeats
Victory information:
10 per knockout
02 per completion
08 by decision of the judges
Information about the defeats:
01 per completion
03 by decision of the judges
