GGG Gennadiy Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko: Live Stream Online, Start time and How to Watch Fight 2019
Follow along for Gennadiy Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenkolive stream online, TV channel, preview, fight card and updates of the 2019 GGG vs Derevyanchenko fight. Start time: 9pm ET.
To follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Gennady Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko: IBF Middleweight Championship.
Israil Madrimov vs Alejandro Barrera: WBA Super Welterweight IC Championship
Nikita Ababiy vs Isiah Seldon: Super Middleweight fight.
Ivan Baranchyk vs Gabriel Bracero: WBA Super Lightweight IC Championship
Ali Akhmedov vs Andrew Hernández: WBC International Silver Championship.
Brian Ceballo vs Ramal Amanov: Welterweight fight.
Kamil Szeremeta vs Oscar Cortes:Middleweight fight.
Joe Ward vs Marco Delgado: Semi Heavyweight fight.
According to reports, the three year relationship contemplates a $100 million purse for the kazakh boxer. Hence, GGG can expect an 8-digit check for tonight’s showdown.
Derevyanchenko will receive $5 million for this fight, according to ESPN. This will be his largest payday after he only took home $462,500 for a world title fight in the autumn of 2018 against Jacobs.
Now, Derevyanchenko will face GGG for the vacant belt.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.