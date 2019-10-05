on VAVEL
GGG Gennadiy Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko: Live Stream Online, Start time and How to Watch Fight 2019
Follow along for Gennadiy Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenkolive stream online, TV channel, preview, fight card and updates of the 2019 GGG vs Derevyanchenko fight. Start time: 9pm ET.

Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the fight with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and card for this GGG Gennadiy Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight.


GGG spoke about his rival
“I know him for a long time, he has good experience from amateur. I remember like Kazakhstan boxing team and Olympic Ukraine team — he’s very good fighter...The last couple of fights he looks good, the same coach like, you know, Daniel Jacobs...I know this team, team is so strong.” 


How to watch Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the fight on your TV, you will need to stream it through DAZN
To follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option! 


Tonight’s card is shaping up to be a great one

Gennady Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko: IBF Middleweight Championship.

Israil Madrimov vs Alejandro Barrera: WBA Super Welterweight IC Championship 

Nikita Ababiy vs Isiah Seldon: Super Middleweight fight.

Ivan Baranchyk vs Gabriel Bracero: WBA Super Lightweight IC Championship 

Ali Akhmedov vs Andrew Hernández: WBC International Silver Championship.

 Brian Ceballo vs Ramal Amanov: Welterweight fight.

Kamil Szeremeta vs Oscar Cortes:Middleweight fight.

 Joe Ward vs Marco Delgado:  Semi Heavyweight fight.

Open training session
This Tuesday, both fighters held a public training session in New York City. The fighters showed great physical and technical form ahead of their meeting for the vacant IBF Middleweight Championship. 


 
Prize money for both fighters
For GGG, the Golovkin vs Derevyachenko fight will represent the second of six combats agreed upon his new deal with DAZN signed in March.

According to reports, the three year relationship contemplates a $100 million purse for the kazakh boxer. Hence, GGG can expect an 8-digit check for tonight’s showdown.

Derevyanchenko will receive $5 million for this fight, according to ESPN. This will be his largest payday after he only took home $462,500 for a world title fight in the autumn of 2018 against Jacobs. 


Golovkin’s record is 39 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat. Both unfavorable results came in his saga against ‘Canelo’ Álvarez for the unified middleweight titles. 
Latest fight: GGG
In his most recent contest, GGG also fought at Madison Square Garden to defeat canadian Steve Rolls with a knock out on the fourth round.


Sergiy Derevyanchenko arrives to this fight with a professional record of 13 victories and 1 lossl. His only defeat came on October 27th of last year against Daniel Jacobs on a split decision.


Derevyanchenko last fight
Last April, the Ucranian boxer became the mandatory challenger for ’Canelo’ Álvarez, but as both parties were not able to reach an agreement for a fight, the mexican was stripped of the IBF Middleweight title.

Now, Derevyanchenko will face GGG for the vacant belt.


Derevyanchenko’s last fight took place in Minnesota against Jack Culcay with a favorable result to today’s contender via a unanimous decision.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 boxing fight: Gennadiy Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko! 

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

