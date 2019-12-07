Andy Ruíz vs Anthony Joshua 2 Fight: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Boxing Card

The combat will take place in the so-called Diriyah Arena, with capacity for 15,000 people. It is a stadium built in record time, as works began at the beginning of October.

It is very striking the physical difference between both fighters, hence the special preparation that has required combat. 15 centimeters separate one from the other, which also joins that both have decided to lose weight for this fight, thus gaining agility. It seems obvious that Joshua wants to be more agile to be able to counter the Mexican.

It is therefore the most anticipated rematch of the last decade, which has been referred to as `` Clash of the dunes. '' No doubt an impressive show that will host the dunes of Saudi Arabia.​​​​​​​
That historic fight took place at Madison Square Garden, in the month of June this year, and this Saturday seems to be even more exciting given the background. A Joshua who wants revenge against a Ruíz delivered, who wishes to prove that it was no accident.
Joshua wants a rematch
 

Ruíz surprised everyone in one of the biggest surprises that are remembered leading to Joshua's first defeat in his career. A hard defeat, because the British had a hard time losing their two titles, in addition to being their only professional defeat.

Andy Ruíz, ready to fight

For his part, Andy Ruíz, also 30, has a balance of 33 wins, 22 of them by KO, and a single defeat. The American fighter of Mexican descent claims to be "at home", in reference to the fight being held in a neutral setting.

22 wins, 21 of them by KO are the brutal data that the boxer of Watford has. His only defeat, hence the tremendous preparation he has made, was precisely before Andy Ruíz, so the rematch is imminent.
Joshua, focused
The 30-year-old Briton has prepared thoroughly for this fight, even changing his way of training. Joshua has studied Ruíz to the millimeter and has even prepared himself fighting with sparrings similar to his rival.

Nothing more and nothing less than 60 of those 100 million will end up in the hands of Anthony Joshua, being only nine that will take his rival this afternoon. The remaining 40 will be for the promoter: Matchroom.

The show will take place in Saudi Arabia, a country that is betting heavily on sport and has invested an amount that exceeds $ 100 million for this fight to take place.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the fight between Andy Ruíz vs Anthony Joshua. 
