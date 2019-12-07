Andy Ruíz vs Anthony Joshua 2 Fight: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Boxing Card

ADVERTISEMENT
It is very striking the physical difference between both fighters, hence the special preparation that has required combat. 15 centimeters separate one from the other, which also joins that both have decided to lose weight for this fight, thus gaining agility. It seems obvious that Joshua wants to be more agile to be able to counter the Mexican.
Ruíz surprised everyone in one of the biggest surprises that are remembered leading to Joshua's first defeat in his career. A hard defeat, because the British had a hard time losing their two titles, in addition to being their only professional defeat.
For his part, Andy Ruíz, also 30, has a balance of 33 wins, 22 of them by KO, and a single defeat. The American fighter of Mexican descent claims to be "at home", in reference to the fight being held in a neutral setting.
Nothing more and nothing less than 60 of those 100 million will end up in the hands of Anthony Joshua, being only nine that will take his rival this afternoon. The remaining 40 will be for the promoter: Matchroom.
The show will take place in Saudi Arabia, a country that is betting heavily on sport and has invested an amount that exceeds $ 100 million for this fight to take place.
The combat will take place in the so-called Diriyah Arena, with capacity for 15,000 people. It is a stadium built in record time, as works began at the beginning of October.