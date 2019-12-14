UFC Live Stream Results: Fight Usman vs Covington, Holloway vs Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes vs Randamie  in UFC 245

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
For his debut, Aldo confirmed the 61, 6 kg. If the people's champion triumphs, he will be the new challenger in the category.
Marlon Moraes, known as Magic, has won 10 fights by knockouts, six submissions and six judges decisions.
Marlon Moraes is first in the ranking.
The people's champion will face Marlon Moraes, also brazilian
Besides Amanda Nunes, José Aldo also fights, but in a new category: featherweight division
Amanda Nunes will defend the belt for the fifth time. For her, fighting Randamie brings back memories: Lioness beat the Iron Lady by TKO in 2013
Randamie has nine triumphs and three setbacks. The Dutch is unbeaten in five fights
Germaine de Randamie, 35, leads the rooster weight ranking. However, Amanda Nunes is second behind
Amanda Nunes arrives with 18 wins, 13 by knockout, three submission and two of the judges. The 31-year-old fighter suffered only four losses
Unbeaten since 2014, the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion, brazilian Amanda Nunes has put the belt in contention on the main card
Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 245
Now you follow all the emotions in REAL TIME of the fight between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie live