Fight Conor McGregor vs Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone: Live Stream Online TV Results Updates and How to Watch UFC 246

On the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference, Conor McGregor showed his excitement for this fight.
“I am going five rounds with this dude and I cannot wait until Saturday night”, were the Irish man's words.
Although McGregor is by far the favourite to get out of Las Vegas with the victory, 'Cowboy' thinks that is not important.
“In the octagon, when we are actually fighting, it is a different story, you can say whatever you want. It would not catch me off guard”, the all-American said in an interview.
On the Official Weigh-Ins ceremony, McGregor hit a creer heviest 170lb, same weight as Cerrone.
The professional MMA record of McGregor is 21-4, although he has not fight since October 6th, 2018. On that occasion, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated the Irish man by the way of submission.
'Cowboy' has a professional 36-13 MMA record. He enters this Saturday's match after a pair of defeats against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.
The betting web sites predict an easy win by the Irish. If you bet for a McGregor victory, you will win $3 USD for every $1 USD youput on the line. On the other hand, if you think Cerrone is coming out with the upper hand, you will get $25 USD for each $1 USD you bet.
The main event of UFC 246 is scheduled in the welterweight category, a relatively heavy weight for both fighters, especially for McGregor.
The show will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the most iconic location for any athletic combat. The event will stat at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the fight between Conor McGregor vs 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone.