Cañeros de Los Mochis vs Tomateros de Culiacán: Live Stream and Online Updates on Game 7 LMP Playoffs 2020

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cañeros de Los Mochis vs Tomateros de Culiacán semifinal round.
Cañeros or Tomateros. Which Sinaloan team will fight for the LMP title this year?
The Cañeros de Los Mochis have had a very reliable weapon throughout this season: Boston Red Sox closer Héctor Velázquez has been a nightmare for the rival offensive teams.
The 2019-2020 LMP season does not know any finalists yet.
In addition to the duel between Cañeros and Tomateros, the Venados de Mazatlán and Yaquis de Ciudad Obregon will hold a seventh game to determine a championship contender.
Culiacán reached the semifinal round after eliminating the Águilas de Mexicali in five games.
On the other side, Cañeros surprised champions Charros de Jalisco in their first playoff series.
Castro, Quiroz, Soto... These are just some of the names that can catapult the Cañeros offense to a decisive victory.
The Tomateros bullpen will have no easy task tonight.
The green team wants to ruin the party in Culiacán by eliminating the Tomateros as visitors.
The 'Culichi' team has the advantage of closing the series at home. The unconditional support of their fans must be a very important factor for Tomateros to return to a championship series.
The series between Mochis and Culiacán has been extremely tight in its first six games.
With three wins per side, a seventh and decisive game has been reached to define a finalist.
Benjamin Gil's team took the regular season home run champion Dariel Alvarez as a backup for this series.
The power at bat of the Cuban can turn a game upside down in a second, so the Cañeros will have to be on the lookout for this player.
If he continues that way, the Dominican could become the most important man for Los Mochis in their quest for the final series.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019-2020 LMP season semi final round seventh game: Cañeros de Los Mochis vs Tomateros de Culiacán!