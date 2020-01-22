Tomateros de Culiacán vs Venados de Mazatlán: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Playoffs LMP 2020 Game 1
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Don't miss a detail of the game with the updates and live comments from VAVEL. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and line-ups of this Tomateros vs Venados
The starting pitcher of Venados de Mazatlán
Irwin Delgado will be responsible for getting on the back of the responsibilities in the first game of the final for Mazatlan. In three appearances in these playoffs, Delgado has taken a victory and has been charged with two losses. Its effectiveness is at 4.09 after allowing five runs in 11 innings worked.


In the regular role, he climbed the mound in 14 appearances, obtaining a negative mark (1-5) and an effectiveness of 4.43.

Image: LMP
Image: LMP

 

The opening pitcher of Tomateros de Culiacán
The pitcher that will climb to the top of the responsibilities is Manny Barreda. The right-hander has had a good postseason, in three starts he has managed to take the game twice and has a defeat. It has an effectiveness of 3.12, in addition, it has prescribed 12 strikeouts.


In the regular season, he was in six games, where he left a positive record (3-2) and an effectiveness of 2.91.

Image: LMP
Image: LMP

 

Background between Tomateros and Venados in finals
This will be the third edition of an LMP final between Venados de Mazatlán and Tomateros de Culiacán.
The previous two were in the 1995-1996 and 2001-2002 seasons, where both finishers were taken by Tomateros de Culiacan.
The reinforcement of Venados de Mazatlán
The ninth of Mazatlán also decided to strengthen its bullpen and were reinforced with the Brazilian pitcher, Tiago Da Silva. In four appearances in the mound in playoffs with Yaquis de Obregón, the right-hander had a 2-1 mark, with a 2.66 ERA. He worked 16.1 innings and prescribed 15 strikeouts.

The second choice of Venados was Brandon Cumpton.

 

The reinforcement of Tomateros de Culiacán
In the draft of the LMP, Tomateros decided to reinforce with the reliever, Daniel Duarte. The right-handed pitcher climbed eight times on the back of the playoffs. He recorded a positive record, 2-1. In addition, it obtained a rather low effectiveness, 0.66.


Tomateros' second option was the big leaguer, Héctor Velázquez.

 

How did Venados de Mazatlan get to the final?
Venados de Mazatlán managed to access the final by eliminating the two best teams in the regular LMP campaign. First, he eliminated Naranjeros de Hermosillo in six games and then, they performed a tremendous feat, tracing a 3-1 disadvantage in the series against Yaquis de Obregón to enter the final.


In the regular season, Mazatlan had ups and downs, which caused them to settle in the seventh position of the general standing with a negative record (31-37).

Image: Venados
Image: Venados

 

How did Tomateros de Culiacán get to the final?
Tomateros was installed in the final of the LMP after beating Aguilas de Mexicali in the first round of playoffs (4-1). In the semifinals, Culiacán beat Cañeros de Los Mochis in seven games in an exciting series.


In the regular season, they were planted in the fourth place of the general standing with a positive mark (37-29).

100%x
Image: Tomateros


 
Welcome to VAVEL.com LIVE coverage of the 2020 LMP Final Game 1: Tomateros vs Venados

My name is Erick Aguirre and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo