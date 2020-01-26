Tomateros de Culiacán vs Venados de Mazatlán: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Playoffs LMP 2020 Game 4

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't miss a detail of the game with the updates and live comments from VAVEL. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and line-ups of this Tomateros vs Venados.
The opening pitcher of Tomateros de Culiacán
For Tomateros, Manny Bañuelos is in charge of opening the game. In three appearances in this postseason, he has gone without a decision, has an effectiveness of 3.07 and has prescribed 17 strikeouts in his work.
Venados pitcher opener
The rookie, Édgar Torres will be in charge of climbing the lomita of responsibilities in the fourth of the final series. In four appearances on the mound, he has left pleasant sensations. He has won and lost a game, has an effectiveness of 1.21, in addition to having prescribed 16 strikeouts.
Tomateros seeks to get a win
Tomateros doesn't want to extend this series anymore and with a triumph in game 4, they would be putting themselves in a victory of taking the final series of the LMP and raising the title in the ‘Teodoro Mariscal’.
In search of tying the series
In game 4, Mazatlán has a very important mission, staying alive in the final of the LMP and for that, it is very important today to get the favorable result, to match the series at home.
Venados bleaching in game 3
In a game dominated from start to finish, Mazatlan managed to take the game by 7-0 board. Juan Pablo Oramas had a great night, work seven where he only received five hits and prescribed seven strikeouts.
