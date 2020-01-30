Game 7: Venados de Mazatlán vs Tomateros de Culiacán Live and How to Watch TV Online on Final LMP 2020
Photo: VAVEL 

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Venados vs Tomateros game.
How to watch Venados vs Tomateros live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play & LMP TV

If you want to follow in via internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Tomateros de Culiacán starting pitcher
Anthony Vasquez | LHP | 4.82 ERA | 15 SO

Disappointing playoffs so far this year for the Mexican-American. Before this 2020, Vasquez did not register defeats throwing in playoffs. In order to aspire to the title, Anthony must reinvent himself and give Tomateros a quality start.

Photo: LMP
Photo: LMP
Venados de Mazatlán starting pitcher
Juan Pablo Oramas | LHP | 1.83 ERA | 20 SO

The second strongest pitching card for Mazatlan and one that has had a performance by score in these playoffs. Oramas should be maintained at the same level they have shown in this 2020 and give a quality start to Venados. Know your opponent and he will seek to lead your team to a new LMP title.

Photo: LMP
Photo: LMP
How does Tomateros get to Game 7?
The offensive power of the Tomateros has not yet reached the final games of the Final Series. Since game 3, they have only been able to score five runs in front of the Mazatlán pitchers. If they are to lift the title, they must wake up from their slump and support the performance of the pitcher in turn.
Photo: LMP
Photo: LMP
How does Venados get to Game 7?
Mazatlán's motivation to face the last game of the year is at its peak. Thanks to a great start by Mitch Lively, Venados is alive in the series and aspiring to be champions. In addition to the pitcher's excellent performance, the offense responded with six runs scored; three of which came with Chris Roberson's home run in the eighth inning.

 

The Venados vs Tomateros game will be played at the Estadio Tomateros , in Culiacán, Mexico. The first pitch is scheduled at 9:35pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the postseason LMP game: Venados de Mazatlán vs Tomateros de Culiacán ​​​​​​! 

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

VAVEL Logo