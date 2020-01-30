Game 7: Venados de Mazatlán vs Tomateros de Culiacán Live and How to Watch TV Online on Final LMP 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play & LMP TV
If you want to follow in via internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Disappointing playoffs so far this year for the Mexican-American. Before this 2020, Vasquez did not register defeats throwing in playoffs. In order to aspire to the title, Anthony must reinvent himself and give Tomateros a quality start.
The second strongest pitching card for Mazatlan and one that has had a performance by score in these playoffs. Oramas should be maintained at the same level they have shown in this 2020 and give a quality start to Venados. Know your opponent and he will seek to lead your team to a new LMP title.
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.