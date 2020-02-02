México vs Puerto Rico: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie del Caribe 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
The opening pitcher for Puerto Rico:
For the Puerto Rican ninth, the pitcher will be Giovanni Soto. The former major league player was in the regular season with the Carolina Giants, in the Puerto Rico Professional Baseball League. In eight appearances, he managed to win four games and lose one. He had a rather low effectiveness (1.77) and prescribed 30 punches.
Mexico's opening pitcher:
The pitcher who will take the lead for Mexico will be, Manny Barreda. In playoffs with Tomateros de Culiacán he appeared on the mound five times, had a positive mark (3-1) and an effectiveness of 2.40, in addition, he prescribed 24 punches.
Old acquaintances at the Puerto Rico Roster:
Among the ballplayers who are in the Puerto Rico roster, there are two players who belong to Mexican teams. The first is infielder David Vidal, who plays for the Mexican Red Devils on the summer circuit. The second is Devin Raftery, the right-handed pitcher is part of Acereros de Monclova in the LMB.
#EstamosReady pa' la Serie Del Caribe en el Hiram Bithorn.— Cangrejeros de Santurce (@SanturceLBPRC) January 22, 2020
Aquí le presentamos el roster oficial de los Cangrejeros de Puerto Rico. #SomosPuertoRico 🦀 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/OgwfZ4DbDR
How did the representative of Puerto Rico get to the Caribbean Series?
Cangrejeros de Santurce, for the second year in a row took the title in the Roberto Clemente 2019-2020 Professional Baseball League. The Santurce team won the final series (4-1) against Indios de Mayagüez for their 16th championship.
¡Somos Puerto Rico! 🦀🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/bBEtpgSbmz— Cangrejeros de Santurce (@SanturceLBPRC) January 28, 2020
Mexico's Debut
The ninth team representing Mexico ended up losing the first game of the Caribbean Series (2-1) to the Dominican Republic. The Mexican offense could only connect five unstoppable players and the player who produced the run was Juan Carlos 'Haper' Gamboa.
