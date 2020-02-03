Mexico vs Venezuela: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Serie del Caribe

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Tomateros de Culiacán vs Cardenales de Lara Live TV and Stream
Tomateros vs Cardenales can be tuned from the live LMP streams. If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Mexico's first lineup in the 2020 Caribbean Series
Rico Noel (CF); Edson García (LF); Sebastián Elizalde (RF); Joey Meneses (1B); Dariel Álvarez (DH); Christian Zazueta (3B); Ramón Ríos (2B) Alí Solís (C); José Chávez (SS).
Venezuela's first lineup in the 2020 Caribbean Series
Alexi Amarista (2B); Alí Castillo (SS); Osman Marval (1B); Carlos Rivero (3B); René Reyes (RF); Adonis García (DH); Gorkys Hernández (CF); Juan Apodaca (C); Wellington Dotel (LF).
Venezuela has seven titles
Throughout history, seven Venezuelan teams have won the Caribbean Series.
These are all the champions from Venezuela:
Navegantes del Magallanes (1970); Navegantes del Magallanes (1979); Leones del Caracas (1982); Águilas del Zulia (1984); Águilas del Zulia (1989); Leones del Caracas (2006); Tigres de Aragua (2009).
Mexico wants its number 10
Since the Caribbean Series began, nine representatives of the Aztec country have won the competition.
The list of Mexican champions is as follows:
Naranjeros de Hermosillo (1976); Águilas de Mexicali (1986); Tomateros de Culiacán (1996); Tomateros de Culiacán (2002); Venados de Mazatlán (2005); Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón (2011); Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón (2013); Naranjeros de Hermosillo (2014); Venados de Mazatlán (2016).
Boh in top 10
On January 16, the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) released its world ranking update.
For the first time in its history, the Mexican National Team was ranked number 5, while Venezuela was ranked number 9.
Top 12 in the baseball world!!! Japan still #1— WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) January 16, 2020
Story: https://t.co/ZeTfiEIVVP #WorldRankings pic.twitter.com/GqYGaBOhu7
Looking for the top
The Tomateros de Culiacán fell in their first game against the Dominican Republic, but they reacted well by defeating Puerto Rico and Panama.
If the Mexicans defeat Venezuela, they will position themselves as the number one team in this competition.
Still undefeated
Venezuela's Cardenales de Lara have won their first two games, facing Colombia and the Dominican Republic.
If they beat Mexico, Venezuela would remain the lone leader of this Caribbean Series.
Key player Venezuela
Alexi Amarista will be a constant threat to the Mexican team.
The Venezuelan infielder has not only hit a more than acceptable .333, but he also has the speed to steal bases at any time.
Key player Mexico
Joey Meneses has been the most productive offensive player for Mexico in the first three games of the Caribbean Series.
The first baseman has been batting .583, which has helped him score two runs and produce another seven.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Caribbean series game: Mexico vs Venezuela!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Venezuela match.