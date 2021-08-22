Summary and highlights of USA 4-9 Paraguay IN Beach Soccer World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Paraguay seals its first victory in this World Cup although it is not enough to advance to the next round;
End of the match
USA 4-9 Paraguay
3P 4-9
Valentín Béz scores his team's ninth of the season after collecting the rebound of the free kick;
3P 4-8
Alessandro Canelo scores the Americans' fourth after slotting the ball inside the far post into an empty net;
3P 3-8
Sixto Cantero scored the eighth goal for the Paraguayan national team with a good shot to the top corner;
3P 3-7
Perea cuts the deficit for the U.S. after converting the penalty kick;
3P
With five minutes to go, a free kick for Paraguay, a good shot that goalkeeper Toth clears with a good save;
3P Starts
It starts with the Paraguayan national team's last goal to take a five-goal lead;
End of second half
Paraguay will face the last quarter with an advantage in order to achieve its first victory;
2P Yellow card
Yellow card for Nick Perea after a hard tackle, Paraguay could not score from a free kick, his shot went wide;
2P 2-6
Medina with a tremendous volley into the corner of the net, leaving goalkeeper Toth helpless, just a mere spectator.
2P 2-5
The Paraguayan national team increased its lead to 2-5 with a goal by Carlos Carballo, who already has two goals in this match;
2P 2-4
Pedro Morán's third goal to give his team back a two-goal lead, the player's shot beat goalkeeper Toth;
2P 2-3
The United States cut back with a good counterattack launched by the goalkeeper and finished off by Alessander who scores his third goal in the World Cup;
2P 1-3
Paraguay increases the lead after a good play by Pedro Morón who dribbles the goalkeeper and manages to put the ball into the back of the net. Second goal of the match for Pedro Morón.
Second part starts
1-2 for Paraguay after the end of the first half;
End of First Quarter
Paraguay could have increased their lead after a long foul on Gabriel, but the shot went wide. 1-2 for the Paraguayan team at the end of the first half;
1Q 1-2
Paraguay came back through a free kick that was converted by Carlos Carballo after his low shot very close to the post;
Pedro
Second goal in this World Cup by the Paraguayan player;
1Q 1-1
Paraguay tied in the next play after picking up a ball that hit the post. Pedro scores the equalizer;
1Q 1-0
The first goal is scored by Gabriel SIlveira who surprises Paraguay's goalkeeper with a shot close to the post;
The match starts with the USA taking the lead.
The first possession is for the U.S. national team;
Teams that have already qualified
Japan, Royal Russian Federation. Spain, Tahiti, Switzerland and Senegal have already qualified for the quarterfinals;
His last match in the World Cup
Both American teams will be looking to bid farewell to this World Cup with a victory;
All set in Moscow
The United States and Paraguay are set to play the third match of the group stage;
Where and how to watch Team Usa vs Paraguay the Beach Soccer in the World Cup?
The match will be played at 12:00 ET. and can be seen on Fox Sports.
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the USA vs Paraguay game?
This is the kick-off time for the Team Usa vs Paraguay match on August 23 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 AM
Bolivia: 12:00 AM
Brazil: 13:00 AM
Chile: 12:00 AM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 12:00 AM
Spain: 18:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 AM
Peru: 12:00 AM
Uruguay: 13:00 AM
Venezuela: 12:00 AM
England: 17.00 AM
Australia : 02:00 AM
India : 21:30 AM
Summary of Paraguay vs Japan
What do both teams need to advance to the next round?
Both teams, having lost both matches, are already eliminated, so the only thing they have to play for is to get the first points;
Paraguay's matches in the group stage
Similar results to the USA, losing 4-7 against Japan and falling in overtime against the Royal Russian Federation;
U.S. matches in the group stage
The United States has not won a match in this World Cup, lost in overtime to the Royal Russian Federation and lost by the minimum against Japan;
Antecedents
The last time they faced each other was at the 2019 World Cup where Paraguay won 1-5;
Headquarters
The match will be played at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium, a stadium located in Moscow (Russia).
Preview of the game
The United States and Paraguay will face each other in the third match of the group stage of the Beach Soccer World Cup;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of USA vs Paraguay in the Beach Soccer World Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.