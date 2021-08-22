Summary and highlights of USA 4-9 Paraguay IN Beach Soccer World Cup

1:10 PM2 days ago

Summary

Paraguay seals its first victory in this World Cup although it is not enough to advance to the next round;
1:10 PM2 days ago

End of the match

USA 4-9 Paraguay
1:06 PM2 days ago

3P 4-9

Valentín Béz scores his team's ninth of the season after collecting the rebound of the free kick;
1:02 PM2 days ago

3P 4-8

Alessandro Canelo scores the Americans' fourth after slotting the ball inside the far post into an empty net;
1:01 PM2 days ago

3P 3-8

Sixto Cantero scored the eighth goal for the Paraguayan national team with a good shot to the top corner;
12:59 PM2 days ago

3P 3-7

Perea cuts the deficit for the U.S. after converting the penalty kick;
12:55 PM2 days ago

3P

With five minutes to go, a free kick for Paraguay, a good shot that goalkeeper Toth clears with a good save;
12:47 PM2 days ago

3P Starts

It starts with the Paraguayan national team's last goal to take a five-goal lead;
12:42 PM2 days ago

End of second half

Paraguay will face the last quarter with an advantage in order to achieve its first victory;
12:42 PM2 days ago

2P Yellow card

Yellow card for Nick Perea after a hard tackle, Paraguay could not score from a free kick, his shot went wide;
12:38 PM2 days ago

2P 2-6

Medina with a tremendous volley into the corner of the net, leaving goalkeeper Toth helpless, just a mere spectator.
12:35 PM2 days ago

2P 2-5

The Paraguayan national team increased its lead to 2-5 with a goal by Carlos Carballo, who already has two goals in this match;
12:34 PM2 days ago

2P 2-4

Pedro Morán's third goal to give his team back a two-goal lead, the player's shot beat goalkeeper Toth;
12:29 PM2 days ago

2P 2-3

The United States cut back with a good counterattack launched by the goalkeeper and finished off by Alessander who scores his third goal in the World Cup;
12:26 PM2 days ago

2P 1-3

Paraguay increases the lead after a good play by Pedro Morón who dribbles the goalkeeper and manages to put the ball into the back of the net. Second goal of the match for Pedro Morón. 
12:23 PM2 days ago

Second part starts

1-2 for Paraguay after the end of the first half;
12:20 PM2 days ago

End of First Quarter

Paraguay could have increased their lead after a long foul on Gabriel, but the shot went wide. 1-2 for the Paraguayan team at the end of the first half;
12:14 PM2 days ago

1Q 1-2

Paraguay came back through a free kick that was converted by Carlos Carballo after his low shot very close to the post;
12:13 PM2 days ago

Pedro

Second goal in this World Cup by the Paraguayan player;
12:08 PM2 days ago

1Q 1-1

Paraguay tied in the next play after picking up a ball that hit the post. Pedro scores the equalizer;
12:06 PM2 days ago

1Q 1-0

The first goal is scored by Gabriel SIlveira who surprises Paraguay's goalkeeper with a shot close to the post;
12:02 PM2 days ago

The match starts with the USA taking the lead.

The first possession is for the U.S. national team;
11:30 AM2 days ago

Teams that have already qualified

Japan, Royal Russian Federation. Spain, Tahiti, Switzerland and Senegal have already qualified for the quarterfinals;
11:28 AM2 days ago

His last match in the World Cup

Both American teams will be looking to bid farewell to this World Cup with a victory;
11:27 AM2 days ago

All set in Moscow

The United States and Paraguay are set to play the third match of the group stage;
 
6:57 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Team Usa vs Paraguay the Beach Soccer in the World Cup?

The match will be played at 12:00 ET.  and can be seen on Fox Sports.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL.com.
6:52 PM2 days ago

What time is the USA vs Paraguay game?

This is the kick-off time for the Team Usa vs Paraguay match on August 23 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:00 AM
Bolivia: 12:00 AM
Brazil: 13:00 AM
Chile: 12:00 AM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 12:00 AM
Spain: 18:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 AM
Peru: 12:00 AM
Uruguay: 13:00 AM
Venezuela: 12:00 AM
England: 17.00 AM
Australia : 02:00 AM
India : 21:30 AM

6:47 PM2 days ago

Summary of Paraguay vs Japan

6:42 PM2 days ago

What do both teams need to advance to the next round?

Both teams, having lost both matches, are already eliminated, so the only thing they have to play for is to get the first points;
6:37 PM2 days ago

Paraguay's matches in the group stage

Similar results to the USA, losing 4-7 against Japan and falling in overtime against the Royal Russian Federation;
6:32 PM2 days ago

U.S. matches in the group stage

The United States has not won a match in this World Cup, lost in overtime to the Royal Russian Federation and lost by the minimum against Japan;
6:27 PM2 days ago

Antecedents

The last time they faced each other was at the 2019 World Cup where Paraguay won 1-5;
6:22 PM2 days ago

Headquarters

The match will be played at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium, a stadium located in Moscow (Russia).
6:17 PM2 days ago

Preview of the game

The United States and Paraguay will face each other in the third match of the group stage of the Beach Soccer World Cup;
 
6:12 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of USA vs Paraguay in the Beach Soccer World Cup.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
 
