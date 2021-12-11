Results and Highlights: Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 269
THIS IS DO BRONX:

"EU SOU O CARA! ELES FALAM, FALAM, FALAM. EU VENHO AQUI E FAÇO."
ALL NIGHT'S RESULTS

Main Card:
  • Charles do Bronx beat Dustin Poirier by completion at 1m02s of R3
  • Julianna Peña defeated Amanda Nunes by submission at 3m26s of R2
  • Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision
  • Kai Kara-France defeated Cody Garbrandt by technical knockout at 3m21s R1
  • Sean O'Malley defeated Raulian Paiva by technical knockout at 4m42s of R1


Preliminary card:

  • Josh Emmett beat Dan Ige by unanimous decision
  • Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision
  • Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout at 26secs of R2
  • Bruno Blindado defeated Jordan Wright by technical knockout at 1m28s of R1
  • André Sergipano defeated Eryk Anders by submission at 3m13s R1
  • Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision
  • Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner by unanimous decision
  • Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa via technical knockout at 4m15s of R2
  • Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Pedrita by submission at 4m59s R1
THE MOMENT OF FINALIZATION:

Photo: Reproduction
 
CHARLES DO BRONX WINS!!!

THE CHAMPION CONTINUES IN BRAZIL!!!! THE BELT CONTINUESAAAAA!!! Charles do Bronx managed to mount and strangle Poirier in the air. His opponent had no choice but to tap! Brazilian victory. Charles Do Bronx is THE KING OF THE LIGHTWEIGHT!
2 ROUND:

Better for Do Bronx. If the first one was a straightforward fight, Charles was able to take it to the ground and hit. Charles managed to take it to the ground and hit. Poirier tried to hold on and defend, to block the spaces, but got hit hard in the face.
1 ROUND

Open exchange. All or Nothing. All this in the first round! Dustin got the better of the fight because he attacked more and with more danger, but DO Bronx was not left behind.
IT'S TIME!

THE FIGHT OF THE NIGHT BEGINS! A lightweight title shot between Charles do Bronx and Dustin Poirier.
DUSTIN POIRIER:

Also in 2021, Dustin Poirier knocked out Connor McGregor and qualified to fight Charles do Bronx for the belt. The American beat McGregor twice, the last time in July.
CHARLES DO BRONX:

Current UFC champion Charles do Bronx won the belt still in 2021. On May 16, the Brazilian beat Michael Chandler to become the lightweight champion.
OFFICIAL RESULT:

Official result: Julianna Peña defeated Amanda Nunes by submission at 3:26 of the second round.
GET YOUR HEAD UP, AMANDA!

You are GIANT and you will turn it around! Work and keep focused and you will have new chances to get your belt back!
ONE OF THE BIGGEST ZEBRAS....

Nobody expected it! Amanda Nunes was a BIG FAVORITE to win the fight. Unbelievable. No one at the event expected this victory. THE BELT HAS A NEW OWNER! Total second round for Juliana Peña. Well deserved!
JULIANA PEÑA IS THE NEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!

The second round was Wicked! Juliana Peña and Amanda Nunes went for the exchange. Juliana found the spaces and landed many punches, hit the jebs, took the fight to the ground and the Brazilian Lioness KILLED! She didn't get it.
1 ROUND:

Juliana Peña took the fight to the ground, but forgot that the Brazilian Lioness is also very good on the ground. Calmly, calmly and technically, Amanda Nunes almost finished and the first round was over.
AMANDA NUNES x JULIANA PEÑA!

At Amanda Nunes' first kick, Juliana Peña already went down. She started a little nervous. Amanda Nunes studying the first round more.
IT'S TIME FOR THE CO-EVENT!

The second most anticipated fight of the night is about to begin. Amanda Nunes vs. Juliana Peña. It's worth the welterweight belt that night.
NEAL WINS!

In the third round he didn't give Ponzinibbio a chance. Neal went for it and got the victory by split decision! And let's get ready for the co-main fight of the night. AND THE BELT IS WORTH IT!
Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio

The penultimate fight before the two most anticipated fights of the night. Neal and Ponzinibbio warm up.
ON THE FIRST ROUND!

Kai Kara-France defeated Cody Garbrandt by technical knockout at 3:21 of R1. It didn't work out for Cody Garbrandt.
Kai Kara-France x Cody Garbrandt

The second fight on the preliminary card is for flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. On this card, we will have only five fights. After this one, there will be only one more to go for the two main fights of the night.
KNOCKOUT!

End of discussion! It's for the count!

The match was very even, Raulian Paiva was working well from distance, but O'Malley was surreal in the last seconds. He landed a cross, made the Brazilian dizzy and went on top, knocking Raulian out. Victory for Sean O'Malley.

IT'S TIME!

It's time for the main card at UFC 269 and we already have a Brazilian in the first fight! Rualian Paiva faces Sean O'Malley at welterweight.
PRELIMINARY CARD RESULTS!

  • Josh Emmett beat Dan Ige by unanimous decision
  • Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision
  • Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout 26s of R2
  • Bruno Blindado defeated Jordan Wright by technical knockout at 1m28s of R1
  • André Sergipano defeated Eryk Anders by submission at 3m13s R1
  • Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision
  • Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner by unanimous decision
  • Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa via technical knockout at 4m15s of R2
  • Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Pedrita by submission at 4m59s R1
Josh Emmett wins!

Official result: Josh Emmett beat Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
Josh Emmett x Dan Ige

The final fight of the preliminary card at tonight's UFC 269 event. Josh Emmett and Dan Ige face off at featherweight.
END OF FIGHT!

Official result: Dominick Cruz beat Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (triple 29-28).
Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz

The Brazilian Pedro Munhoz will face former champion Dominick Cruz in a welterweight bout.
VICTORY FOR TAI TUIVASA!

This time it didn't work out for the Brazilian. Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout at 26s of R2
8:45 PM6 days ago

Augusto Sakai x Tai Tuivasa

One more Brazilian in the ring. Let's go to one more fight in today's event.
THIS IS BRUNO BLINDADO:

"That tear is one of happiness, gratitude. It's 12 years working for this. I knew Jordan was dangerous, karateka, but I'm a puncher and knockout artist. Me and my team knew he would do the clinch. I have a lot of firepower in my hands, 19 knockouts. I want to fight Brad Tavares, who is ranked, I deserve this opportunity.
KNOCKOOOOUUUTTT!!

SO FAST? Bruno Blindado takes knee strikes, but manages to recover, and spins around hitting his opponent many times. Jordan shakes and falls to the ground. Blindado goes up and scores his 19th knockout in his career! His third in the UFC! ONE MORE BRAZILIAN VICTORY AT UFC 269!
8:12 PM7 days ago

Bruno Blindado x Jordan Wright

Another Brazilian entering the octagon: Bruno Blindado vs. Jordan Wright at middleweight.
SEQUENCE BR:

The next three fights at UFC 269 that night will also feature Brazilians in the octagon. Pedro Munhoz, Augusto Sakai and Bruno Blindado will be the next to step into the ring to seek victory for the Brazilian squad at the event.
RESULTS SO FAR:

In the Preliminary Card:
  • André Sergipano defeated Eryk Anders by submission finish at 3m13s R1
  • Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision
  • Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner by unanimous decision
  • Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa via technical knockout at 4m15s of R2
  • Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Pedrita by submission at 4m59s R1
BRAZILIAN VICTORY!

BY COMPLETION! AND IN THE FIRST ROUND!

André Sergipano went to the top of Eryk Anders and gave the American no chance. Still in the first round he applied an arm lock and forced Eryk to give up. "Brazil, zil, zil" wins the fight.

Official decision: André Sergipano wins Eryk Anders by submission at 3:13 of R1

NOW THERE IS BRAZIL IN THE OCTAGON!

BRAZIL IN THE OCTAGON! André Sergipano, who comes in the wake of the finish over Ronaldo Jacaré, faces Eryk Anders in the octagon.
7:39 PM7 days ago

UNANIMOUS DECISION!

The fourth fight of UFC 269 was won by Erin Blanchfield, after a judges' decision.

Official result: Erin Blanchfield beat Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (triple 30-27).

GILLIAN ROBERTSON!!

With today's win, Gillian Robertson broke the record and now has the most finishes in flyweight HISTORY. The Savage now has 6 finishes against her opponents.
Image: UFC

 

FOURTH FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!

Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield meet at flyweight at UFC 269. 
7:09 PM7 days ago

VICTORY FOR RYAN HALL:

After three good rounds, the decision was up to the judges and Ryan Hall got the better of Darrick Minner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27).

Ryan Hall x Darrick Minner

The third fight of the night is about to begin. The first two fights were overwhelming and gave a preview of what will be tonight's event. n the featherweight division: Ryan Hall x Darrick Minner.
6:38 PM7 days ago

SIX BRAZILIANS!

Besides Charles do Bronx, six other Brazilians will be on the card: Raulian Paiva, Pedro Munhoz, Augusto Sakai, Bruno Blindado, André Sergipano, and Priscila Pedrita.

The latter has already been defeated in the first fight of the event. How many Brazilians will win tonight?

VERY FAST TOO!!!

It didn't take two rounds for Tony Kelley to knock out his opponent, the American, Randy Costa.

Official Result: Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa by technical knockout at 4:15 of the second round.

6:29 PM7 days ago

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley.

Let's go to the second fight of the night, and it's a welterweight duel: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley.
VICTORY FOR GILLIAN ROBERTSON!

And in the first round! She didn't even give the Brazilian a chance. Official result: Gillian Robertson wins Priscila Pedrita by submission at 4:59 of R1
6:19 PM7 days ago

Priscila Pedrita x Gillian Robertson

To start the evening's event, nothing better than a Brazilian in the octagon. Priscila Pedrita will face Gillian Robertson at flyweight.
When is the fight Charles Oliveirax Dustin Poirier?

The fight will start at 7 pm ET, being held in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on the Combate channel. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
6:09 PM7 days ago

Where and how to watch the Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier fight on TV in real time?

UFC 269
Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Where to watch Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier live: VAVEL Brasil and Canal Combate.
THIS IS DUSTIN POIRIER:

"There are some guys that when they won the belt they went on a very special list for me, and he (Charles) is on this list. (Michael) Bisping is on the list, (Robbie) Lawler... The underdogs."
5:59 PM7 days ago

THIS IS CHARLES OLIVEIRA 'DO BRONX:

"I visualize a knockout of mine a lot. He is a very tough guy, but I believe in the knockout power of my hands. We train a lot in the standing fight, and I don't think this fight will reach the end of the fifth round. It will be decided in the beginning of the rounds. I believe very much in a knockout. He is a very tough guy, he deserves all the respect in the world. He sells the fight the same way I do, with humility and respect. I didn't come to play, I came to defend what is mine and take the belt to Brazil and to the slum. I am not worried about what Dustin can bring to the fight, but what we can bring there. For sure it will be a war."
MULTED!

The Brazilian fighter Priscila Pedrita was over the contracted weight for her flyweight fight (up to 57.2kg in non-belt fights) against the Canadian Gillian Robertson. At the official weigh-in for UFC 269, held this Friday morning in Las Vegas, the Rio de Janeiro athlete weighed 58.5kg, about 1.3kg above the tolerance limit for her category.

Due to the failure, Pedrita was fined 30% of her fight purse. This amount will be reverted to her opponent, Canadian Gillian Robertson, who reached the exact mark for the flyweight category, 56.7kg.

5:49 PM7 days ago

MAIN CARD:

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier
Welterweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña
Middleweight: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
Welterweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley
PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET):

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
Strikeweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz
Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Blindado
Welterweight: André Sergipano vs Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield
Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
Welterweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley
Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita
THE CARDS:

The preliminary card starts at 8pm (Brasília) and the main card is scheduled to start at midnight. We will have Brazilians on both cards during tonight's UFC 269 event. Check out the weigh-ins here!
BRAZIL IN THE OCTAGON

The main fight of the night has the Brazilian Charles Do Bronx facing the American, Dustin Poirier, for the light heavyweight belt. The UFC 269 event will also feature other Brazilians fighting on the main card:

MAIN CARD (0:00 am EST):
Light-heavyweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier
Welterweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña
Welterweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET):
Wrestleweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz
Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Blindado
Middleweight: André Sergipano vs Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita

Good afternoon/evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the broadcast of the fight Charles Oliveira 'Do Bronx' x Dustin Poirier during UFC 269. There's a Brazilian in the main fight of the night. The fights tonight start at 7 pm ET, so we'll have an early morning of fights for those who want to sleep with excitement. The fight will take place in Las Vegas in the United States and the event starts at 7 pm ET.
