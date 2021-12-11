Results and Highlights: Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

ADVERTISEMENT
THIS IS DO BRONX:
"EU SOU O CARA! ELES FALAM, FALAM, FALAM. EU VENHO AQUI E FAÇO."
ALL NIGHT'S RESULTS
- Charles do Bronx beat Dustin Poirier by completion at 1m02s of R3
- Julianna Peña defeated Amanda Nunes by submission at 3m26s of R2
- Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision
- Kai Kara-France defeated Cody Garbrandt by technical knockout at 3m21s R1
- Sean O'Malley defeated Raulian Paiva by technical knockout at 4m42s of R1
Preliminary card:
- Josh Emmett beat Dan Ige by unanimous decision
- Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision
- Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout at 26secs of R2
- Bruno Blindado defeated Jordan Wright by technical knockout at 1m28s of R1
- André Sergipano defeated Eryk Anders by submission at 3m13s R1
- Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision
- Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner by unanimous decision
- Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa via technical knockout at 4m15s of R2
- Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Pedrita by submission at 4m59s R1
THE MOMENT OF FINALIZATION:
CHARLES DO BRONX WINS!!!
2 ROUND:
1 ROUND
IT'S TIME!
DUSTIN POIRIER:
CHARLES DO BRONX:
OFFICIAL RESULT:
GET YOUR HEAD UP, AMANDA!
ONE OF THE BIGGEST ZEBRAS....
JULIANA PEÑA IS THE NEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!
1 ROUND:
AMANDA NUNES x JULIANA PEÑA!
IT'S TIME FOR THE CO-EVENT!
NEAL WINS!
Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio
ON THE FIRST ROUND!
Kai Kara-France x Cody Garbrandt
KNOCKOUT!
The match was very even, Raulian Paiva was working well from distance, but O'Malley was surreal in the last seconds. He landed a cross, made the Brazilian dizzy and went on top, knocking Raulian out. Victory for Sean O'Malley.
IT'S TIME!
Josh Emmett wins!
Josh Emmett x Dan Ige
END OF FIGHT!
Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz
VICTORY FOR TAI TUIVASA!
Augusto Sakai x Tai Tuivasa
THIS IS BRUNO BLINDADO:
"That tear is one of happiness, gratitude. It's 12 years working for this. I knew Jordan was dangerous, karateka, but I'm a puncher and knockout artist. Me and my team knew he would do the clinch. I have a lot of firepower in my hands, 19 knockouts. I want to fight Brad Tavares, who is ranked, I deserve this opportunity.
KNOCKOOOOUUUTTT!!
Bruno Blindado x Jordan Wright
SEQUENCE BR:
BRAZILIAN VICTORY!
André Sergipano went to the top of Eryk Anders and gave the American no chance. Still in the first round he applied an arm lock and forced Eryk to give up. "Brazil, zil, zil" wins the fight.
Official decision: André Sergipano wins Eryk Anders by submission at 3:13 of R1
NOW THERE IS BRAZIL IN THE OCTAGON!
UNANIMOUS DECISION!
Official result: Erin Blanchfield beat Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (triple 30-27).
GILLIAN ROBERTSON!!
FOURTH FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!
VICTORY FOR RYAN HALL:
Official result: Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27).
Ryan Hall x Darrick Minner
SIX BRAZILIANS!
The latter has already been defeated in the first fight of the event. How many Brazilians will win tonight?
VERY FAST TOO!!!
Official Result: Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa by technical knockout at 4:15 of the second round.
Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley.
VICTORY FOR GILLIAN ROBERTSON!
Priscila Pedrita x Gillian Robertson
When is the fight Charles Oliveirax Dustin Poirier?
Where and how to watch the Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier fight on TV in real time?
Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Where to watch Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier live: VAVEL Brasil and Canal Combate.
THIS IS DUSTIN POIRIER:
THIS IS CHARLES OLIVEIRA 'DO BRONX:
MULTED!
Due to the failure, Pedrita was fined 30% of her fight purse. This amount will be reverted to her opponent, Canadian Gillian Robertson, who reached the exact mark for the flyweight category, 56.7kg.
THE CARDS:
BRAZIL IN THE OCTAGON
MAIN CARD (0:00 am EST):
Light-heavyweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier
Welterweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña
Welterweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley
PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET):
Wrestleweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz
Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Blindado
Middleweight: André Sergipano vs Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita