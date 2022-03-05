Highlights and Best Moments: Covington vs Masvidal in UFC 272

ADVERTISEMENT
The fight is over
3rd round
In the end, they remained talking in an act of solidarity between the two fighters.
2nd round
1st round
Spivac's victory
THAT'S HOW YOU OPEN THE MAIN CARD!!!
First results
Featherweight: Umar Nurmagomedo defeated Brian Kelleher by submission.
Flyweight: Tim Elliott defeated Tagir Ulanbekov by unanimous decision.
Lightweight: Ľudovít Klein defeated Devonte Smith by split decision.
Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby defeated Michał Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision.
Looking for spectacle
"I believe that with whatever I do against this rat that I'm fighting, people are going to be excited. I'm a fighter, but I'm also going to entertain. I have to captivate people and their imagination, do things they've never seen before so they want to see their rooster, because he brings something the others don't," he said.
Brazilian victory
Tenemos una ganadora! @wmmarz 🇧🇷 derrota a Yan Xiaonan por decisión dividida #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/7uhWiESYLA— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022
"I can't stand this guy, I can't have him around. He's a fake and he's been copying my style, he's irrelevant and ignorant and when I look at him, I see a coward pretending to be brave. It's just another fight, but I'll celebrate after I knock him out," he declared.
"This will be the last fight of your career. Jorge, you are nobody. Show up tomorrow, I know you're scared.
I am the king of Miami. This PPV is going to show you who the real king is," he said.
What time is Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight for UFC 272?
Argentina: 12:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 12:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:30 PM at Star +
Colombia: 10:30 PM at Star +
Ecuador 10:30 PM on Star +
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on UFC
Spain: 4:30 AM
Mexico 9:30 PM on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 12:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 11:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 AM on Star +
Stellar lineup
Welterweight: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal.
Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano
Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell
Welterweight: Kevin Holanda vs Alex Oliveira
Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak vs Greg Hardy
Preliminary card
Women's Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan
Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy
Women's Flyweight: Mariana Moroz vs Mariya Agapova
Early Preliminary Card
Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs Tagir Ulanbekov
Light Heavyweight: Devonte Smith vs 'udovít Klein
Light Heavyweight: Michał Oleksiejczuk vs Dustin Jacoby
From friends to rivals
"This is a blood feud. This goes back to a brotherhood. We were eight years together every day, side by side, we couldn't leave each other, best friends.
Now, we are the biggest bitter enemies. He is the only person on Earth I don't care about. Every time I see him, I want to send that guy straight to hell and luckily I can do it in the UFC octagon next Saturday," Convington stated a few days ago.