Highlights and best moments, Paris - Nice 2022 Stage 1: Mantes La Ville

📺 Last kilometer of the stage
General ranking
- Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) - 3h 48' 38" - B: 10"
- Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) - to 00'04" - B: 06"
- Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) - to 00'06" - B: 04"
- Pierre Latour (Total Energies) - to 00'29"
- Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) - to 00'32"
- Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) - to 00'32"
- Iván García (Movistar) - to 00'32"
- Fred Wright (Bahraoin Victorious) - to 00'32"
- Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) - to 00'32"
- Florian Senechal (Quick-Step) - to 00'32"
Stage ranking
- Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) - 3h 48' 38" - B: 10"
- Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) - to 00'00" - B: 06"
- Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) - to 00'00" - B: 04"
- Pierre Latour (Total Energies) - to 00'19"
- Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) - to 00'22"
- Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) - to 00'22"
- Iván García (Movistar) - to 00'22"
- Fred Wright (Bahraoin Victorious) - to 00'22"
- Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) - to 00'22"
- Florian Senechal (Quick-Step) - to 00'22"
🥇 Victory for Laporte!
🏁 Last Kilometer
🏁 2 Km to go
🏁 5 Km to go
🏁 10 Km to go
🅿 Intermediate sprint - Magnanville
- Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan) - 3 pts
- Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
- Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën) - 1 pt
🏁 13 Km to go
🏁 16 Km to go
3️⃣⛰ Côte de Breuil Bois Robert
- Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën) - 3 pts
- Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
- Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan) - 1 pt
🅿 Intermediate sprint - Boinvilliers
- Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën) - 3 pts
- Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
- Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan) - 1 pt
🏁 30 Km to go
🏁 35 km to go
❌ Grossschartner abandons
💨 44 Km to go
🤕 47 Km to go | Crash in the bunch
3️⃣⛰ Côte de la route des Crêtes
- Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 3 pts
- Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) - 2 pts
- Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) - 1 pt
3️⃣⛰ Côte de Vétheuil
- Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 3 pts
- Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) - 2 pts
- Senne Leysen (Alpecin-Fenix) - 1 pt
Career status
Tune in here the stage 1 ot the Paris Nice Live Stream!
How to watch stage 1 of Paris Nice Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the stage 1 of the Paris Nice?
Argentina: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Paraguay: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Shirts of the leaders
Yellow: leader of the general classification
Green: leader of the points classification
Red pips: leader of the mountains classification
White: leader of the young riders
🟡🔵🔴 Colombians in the competition
Stage route
Career stages
1- Start: Mantes-la-Ville - Finish: Mantes-la-Ville - 159.8 Km
2- Start: Auffargis - Finish: Arrival Orleans - 159,2 Km
3- Start: Vierzon - Arrival: Dun-le-Palestel - 190,8 Km
4- Start: Domérat - Finish: Montluçon - 13,4 Km (Individual Time Trial)
5- Start: Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert - Finish: Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut - 188,8 Km
6- Start: Courthézon - Finish: Aubagne - 213,6 Km
7- Start: Nice - Arrival: Col de Turini - 155,4 Km
8- Start: Nice - Finish: Nice - 110,5 Km
List of winners
2000: Andreas Klöden
2001: Dario Frigo
2002: Alekszandr Vinokurov
2003: Alekszandr Vinokurov
2004: Jörg Jaksche
2005: Bobby Julich
2006: Floyd Landis
2007: Alberto Contador
2008: Davide Rebellin
2009: Luis León Sánchez
2010: Alberto Contador
2011: Tony Martin
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2013: Richie Porte
2014: Carlos Betancur
2015: Richie Porte
2016: Geraint Thomas
2017: Sergio Luis Henao
2018: Marc Soler
2019: Egan Bernal
2020: Maximilian Schachmann
2021: Maximilian Schachmann
Current champion
It should be recalled that this is Schachmann's second consecutive title.
