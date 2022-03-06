Highlights and best moments, Paris - Nice 2022 Stage 1: Mantes La Ville
Image: VAVEL

📺 Last kilometer of the stage

General ranking

  1. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) - 3h 48' 38" - B: 10"
  2. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) - to 00'04" - B: 06" 
  3. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) - to 00'06" - B: 04"
  4. Pierre Latour (Total Energies) - to 00'29"
  5. Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) - to 00'32"
  6. Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) - to 00'32"
  7. Iván García (Movistar) - to 00'32"
  8. Fred Wright (Bahraoin Victorious) - to 00'32"
  9. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) - to 00'32"
  10. Florian Senechal (Quick-Step) - to 00'32"
Stage ranking

  1. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) - 3h 48' 38" - B: 10"
  2. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) - to 00'00" - B: 06" 
  3. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) - to 00'00" - B: 04"
  4. Pierre Latour (Total Energies) - to 00'19"
  5. Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) - to 00'22"
  6. Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) - to 00'22"
  7. Iván García (Movistar) - to 00'22"
  8. Fred Wright (Bahraoin Victorious) - to 00'22"
  9. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) - to 00'22"
  10. Florian Senechal (Quick-Step) - to 00'22"
🥇 Victory for Laporte!

Christophe Laporte takes the first stage of Paris Nice. Primoz Roglic and Wout Van Aert gave him the opportunity to pass first at the finish line.
🏁 Last Kilometer

Victory is coming for the Jumbo Visma riders.
🏁 2 Km to go

The three Jumbo Visma riders have a 20-second lead and are not likely to be caught by the peloton.
🏁 5 Km to go

THERE'S A RUN AWAY! Three Jumbo riders escaped, including Primoz Roglic.
🏁 10 Km to go

The peloton is grouped together again after the intermediate sprint.
🅿 Intermediate sprint - Magnanville

Here are the positions at the second intermediate sprint of the day.
  1. Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan) - 3 pts
  2. Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
  3. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën) - 1 pt
🏁 13 Km to go

There is only a 20-second gap between the escapees and the peloton.
🏁 16 Km to go

The escapees are approaching the area of the other intermediate sprint. However, they are only 30 seconds ahead of the peloton.
3️⃣⛰ Côte de Breuil Bois Robert

This is how the positions were at the third pass of the day:
  1. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën) - 3 pts
  2. Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
  3. Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan) - 1 pt
🅿 Intermediate sprint - Boinvilliers

Here are the positions at the first intermediate sprint of the day.
  1. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën) - 3 pts
  2. Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
  3. Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan) - 1 pt
🏁 30 Km to go

The peloton has already closed the gap on the escapees, but they are going to contest one of the bonuses.
🏁 35 km to go

The escapees have taken a 50-second lead over the peloton.
❌ Grossschartner abandons

Bora-Hansgrohe confirms the Austrian rider's departure from the race.
💨 44 Km to go

New breakaway in the stage. Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) attacked just after the crash and a couple of kilometers later, Alexis Gougeard (AG2R Citroën) and Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan) joined in.
🤕 47 Km to go | Crash in the bunch

There was a crash in the main group. Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the most affected.
3️⃣⛰ Côte de la route des Crêtes

This is how the positions were at the second mountain pass of the day:
  1. Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 3 pts
  2. Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) - 2 pts
  3. Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) - 1 pt
3️⃣⛰ Côte de Vétheuil

This is how the positions were at the first mountain pass of the day:
  1. Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 3 pts
  2. Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) - 2 pts
  3. Senne Leysen (Alpecin-Fenix) - 1 pt
Career status

There are 55 kilometers to go to the finish line. The peloton is grouped with all the riders after there was a breakaway of four riders, who disputed the first mountain passes.
Shirts of the leaders

The bibs that will distinguish the leaders of the different classifications are:

Yellow: leader of the general classification

Green: leader of the points classification

Red pips: leader of the mountains classification

White: leader of the young riders

🟡🔵🔴 Colombians in the competition

In this year's Paris Nice there will be three Colombians competing, highlighting the presence of Nairo Quintana with Arkea Samsic. Daniel Felpe Martínez of Ineos Grenadiers and Juan Sebastián Molano of UAE Team Emirates will also be there.
Stage route

The opening stage of Paris-Nice 2022 will be a relatively calm one, favorable for the sprinters to shine. During the almost 160-kilometer route, there will be four third-category prizes, the Côte de Vétheuil and the Côte de la route des Crêtes. There will be intermediate sprints at both the 129th and 142nd kilometers, and the finish line will be reached after a couple of steep climbs.
Career stages

A total of eight stages will be contested in this competition:

1- Start: Mantes-la-Ville - Finish: Mantes-la-Ville - 159.8 Km

2- Start: Auffargis - Finish: Arrival Orleans - 159,2 Km

3- Start: Vierzon - Arrival: Dun-le-Palestel - 190,8 Km

4- Start: Domérat - Finish: Montluçon - 13,4 Km (Individual Time Trial)

5- Start: Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert - Finish: Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut - 188,8 Km

6- Start: Courthézon - Finish: Aubagne - 213,6 Km

7- Start: Nice - Arrival: Col de Turini - 155,4 Km

8- Start: Nice - Finish: Nice - 110,5 Km

List of winners

These have been the winners of the competition since 2000:

2000: Andreas Klöden
2001: Dario Frigo
2002: Alekszandr Vinokurov
2003: Alekszandr Vinokurov
2004: Jörg Jaksche
2005: Bobby Julich
2006: Floyd Landis
2007: Alberto Contador
2008: Davide Rebellin
2009: Luis León Sánchez
2010: Alberto Contador
2011: Tony Martin
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2013: Richie Porte
2014: Carlos Betancur
2015: Richie Porte
2016: Geraint Thomas
2017: Sergio Luis Henao
2018: Marc Soler
2019: Egan Bernal
2020: Maximilian Schachmann
2021: Maximilian Schachmann

Current champion

Maximilian Schachmann is the current champion of the competition. In the 2021 edition, the Bora-Hansgrohe rider accumulated a time of 28 hours, 49 minutes and 51 seconds, taking a difference of just 19 seconds from the runner-up, Aleksandr Vlásov.

It should be recalled that this is Schachmann's second consecutive title.

VAVEL Logo