Highlights and best moments: Paris Nice 2022 stage 2 in Auffargis - Orléans
Image: VAVEL

11:35 AM22 days ago

📺 Last kilometer of the stage.

11:33 AM22 days ago

Our coverage of stage 2 of the Paris - Nice 2022 between Auffargis and Orléans comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

11:06 AM22 days ago

🔟🟨 General Ranking

This is how the general classification is going:
General Ranking
Pos. Rider (Team) Time
1 Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) 7h 11'15"
2 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) + 00'05"
3 Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) + 00'11"
4 Pierre Latour (Total Energies) + 00'36"
5 Zdeněk Štybar (Quick-Step) + 00'38"
6 Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) + 00'39"
7 Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo) + 00'39"
8 Floren Senechal (Quick-Step) + 00'39"
9 Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) + 00'39"
10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) + 00'39"
10:59 AM22 days ago

🔟🏁 Stage Ranking

Stage 2 rakning
Pos. Rider (Team) Time
1 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step) 3h 22'54"
2 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) + 00'00"
3 Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) + 00'00"
4 Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange) + 00'00"
5 Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) + 00'00"
6 Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo) + 00'00"
7 Luca Mozzato (B&B Hotels) + 00'00"
8 Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
9 Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën) + 00'00"
10 Cees Bol (Team DSM) + 00'00"
10:51 AM22 days ago

🥇 VICTORY FOR JAKOBSEN!

Great win for the Quick Step rider! It looked like it was Wout Van Aaert's victory after being launched by Christophe Laporte, but Fabio Jakobsen appeared to take advantage in the last 40 meters on the right sector.
10:48 AM22 days ago

🏁 Last kilometer!

The trains are formed, last part of the stage.
10:47 AM22 days ago

🏁 2 Km to go

The peloton absorbed Bissegger. The definition of the stage is coming.
10:46 AM22 days ago

🏁 4 Km to go

There is little left to the end of the race. Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Easy Post) tries to attack in the main group.
10:44 AM22 days ago

🤕 6 Km to go

There was a crash! Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo Visma) went to the ground in the group that was chasing the main bunch.
10:36 AM22 days ago

🏁 10 Km to go

All grouped together! The peloton absorbed those in the breakaway and those trying to get away.

10:33 AM22 days ago

🏁 14 Km

THERE'S AN ATTACK ON THE PELOTON! Six riders are trying to break away from the leading group, which is desperately trying to catch up with them.
10:30 AM22 days ago

🏁 16 Km to go

The gap between the escapees and the peloton remains at 30 seconds. There is a group that includes Guillaume Martin who has been cut off from the main group.
10:25 AM22 days ago

🅿 Intermediate sprint - Sprint de Traînou

This is how the positions were at the second intermediate sprint of the day:
  1. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) - 3 pts
  2. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) - 2 pts
  3. Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) - 1 pt
10:20 AM22 days ago

🅿 Intermediate sprint - Pussay

This is how the positions were in the first intermediate sprint of the day:
  1. Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) - 3 pts
  2. Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
  3. Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 1 pt
10:15 AM22 days ago

🏁 23 Km to go

There is only a 30-second gap between the peloton and the three riders in the breakaway.
10:10 AM22 days ago

⛰3️⃣ Côte de Choisel

This is how the positions were at the second pass of the day:
  1. Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 3 pts
  2. Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
  3. Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) - 1 pt
10:05 AM22 days ago

⛰3️⃣ Côte des 17 tournants

This is how the positions were at the first pass of the day:
  1. Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 3 pts
  2. Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
  3. Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) - 1 pt
10:00 AM22 days ago

🏁 28 Km to go

The gap between the escapees and the peloton is already under a minute.
9:55 AM22 days ago

🏁 30 Km to go

Difference of 1:25 of the escapees over the peloton. All the mountain prizes and sprints have already been disputed, so the only thing left is the finish line.
9:50 AM22 days ago

💨 The breakway

The three riders marching in the breakaway are:

Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal)

Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM)

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal)

9:45 AM22 days ago

❌ Abandonments on the day

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) did not start in the second stage due to bronchitis, according to his team's announcement on social media. "In his interest of health and preparation for the next stages of this season, in agreement with the team's medical staff, it has been decided to take the necessary rest and treatment at home."

Rudy Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech) was another who did not start today. Yesterday he was the last rider to cross the finish line, solo (+10'24'').

Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM) was involved in a crash in which Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) went down. The Dutch rider was forced to abandon.

9:40 AM22 days ago

Carreer status

There is a group of three riders who broke away and managed to get a considerable advantage to be able to compete for some of the day's prizes. The peloton has picked up the pace and is now just over a minute and 30 seconds behind.
9:35 AM22 days ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the actions of the second stage of Paris Nice 2022.
9:30 AM22 days ago

Tune in here the stage 2 of the Paris Nice Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you live coverage of stage 2 of Paris Nice, as well as the latest information from Auffargis to Orléans. Don't miss a single detail of the live race updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:25 AM22 days ago

9:15 AM22 days ago

Jersey wearers

These will be the wearers of the different jerseys during the stage.

🟡 General leader: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma).

🟢 Points leader: Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) // Leader of the classification: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma).

Mountain leader: Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal).

Youth leader: Biniam Girmay (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert.

9:10 AM22 days ago

Orléans

Straddling the Loire, Orléans, the capital of the Centre-Val de Loire region, is a garden city filled with parks and green spaces. The city of the Maid of Orléans is proud of its cultural and architectural heritage, which has earned it the "City of art and history" label. The old timber-framed facades of its historical centre have been spruced up.

A warm and friendly place, Orléans speaks through its soul with the Johannic Holidays, which pay tribute to its hero, Joan of Arc, every year in May. The iconic Festival de Loire, the largest inland marine festival in Europe, is held at full sail in late September.

Attractive and open to the world, Orléans has a strong economic fabric in which economic sectors such as cosmetics and logistics take pride of place. Sport also plays a prominent role. The local basketball team flies the flag for the city alongside fencing and judo.

9:05 AM22 days ago

Auffargis

Auffargis is a verdant patch in the heart of the Yveline Valley, 27km from Versailles and 50km from Paris. Home to 2,000 people spread across 1,725 ha - 600 of which are forested -, it has succeeded in maintaining its farms while fostering a dynamic commercial, non-profit and cultural scene.

Its rich cultural heritage includes Saint Andrew's Church, the Fontaine du Roi wash house, the Château de la Fontaine and the Château de la Villequoy, not to mention the magnificent Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey, which lies partly within Auffargis and belongs to the Rothschilds. Henri de Rothschild himself was a longtime mayor of the municipality. Two great car drivers, 1906 French Grand Prix winner François Szisz and the winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1937, Robert Benoist, also settled down here. Félix Levitan, who ran the Société du Tour de France from 1962 and 1987, was another mayor of Auffargis.

9:00 AM22 days ago

Stage route

The second day, which starts from Auffargis, is shaping up to be a quiet one. There will only be two third category passes at the start of the day, before 20 kilometers. The first intermediate sprint, at Pussay, will be at the 73rd kilometer, and the other will be at 122.4 km in Trainou. The finish will be located in Orléans, after 159.2 kilometers.
8:55 AM22 days ago

General Ranking

This is how the general ranking is going:
General Ranking
Pos. Rider (Team) Time
1 Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) 3h 48'38"
2 Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) + 00'06"
3 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) + 00'04"
4 Pierre Latour (Total Energies) + 00'29"
5 Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) + 00'32"
6 Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) + 00'32"
7 Iván García (Movistar) + 00'32"
8 Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) + 00'32"
9 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) + 00'32"
10 Florian Senechal (Quick-Step) + 00'32"
8:50 AM22 days ago

Stage 1 - Ranking

The top 10 of stage 1 is as follows
Stage 1 - Ranking
Pos. Rider (Team) Time
1 Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) 3h 48'38"
2 Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) + 00'00"
3 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) + 00'00"
4 Pierre Latour (Total Energies) + 00'19"
5 Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) + 00'22"
6 Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) + 00'22"
7 Iván García (Movistar) + 00'22"
8 Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) + 00'22"
9 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) + 00'22"
10 Florian Senechal (Quick-Step) + 00'22"
8:45 AM22 days ago

Previous stage

The previous day marked the start of the 2022nd edition of the Paris-Nice. The starting place was Mantes La Ville, where the finish line was also located. After 159.8 km, covered in 3 hours, 48 minutes and 38 seconds, the Frenchman Christophe Laporte won the day after a strong attack of Jumbo-Visma, where he went solo with Primoz Roglic and Wout Van Aert, to make the Top 3 of the day with his teammates.
8:40 AM22 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 2 of the 2022 Paris - Nice, between Auffargis and Orléans.

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

