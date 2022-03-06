Highlights and best moments: Paris Nice 2022 stage 2 in Auffargis - Orléans

ADVERTISEMENT
📺 Last kilometer of the stage.
🔟🟨 General Ranking
|General Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)
|7h 11'15"
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
|+ 00'05"
|3
|Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)
|+ 00'11"
|4
|Pierre Latour (Total Energies)
|+ 00'36"
|5
|Zdeněk Štybar (Quick-Step)
|+ 00'38"
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'39"
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'39"
|8
|Floren Senechal (Quick-Step)
|+ 00'39"
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)
|+ 00'39"
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'39"
🔟🏁 Stage Ranking
|Stage 2 rakning
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step)
|3h 22'54"
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Luca Mozzato (B&B Hotels)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Cees Bol (Team DSM)
|+ 00'00"
🥇 VICTORY FOR JAKOBSEN!
🏁 Last kilometer!
🏁 2 Km to go
🏁 4 Km to go
🤕 6 Km to go
🏁 10 Km to go
All grouped together! The peloton absorbed those in the breakaway and those trying to get away.
🏁 14 Km
🏁 16 Km to go
🅿 Intermediate sprint - Sprint de Traînou
- Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) - 3 pts
- Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) - 2 pts
- Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) - 1 pt
🅿 Intermediate sprint - Pussay
- Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) - 3 pts
- Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
- Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 1 pt
🏁 23 Km to go
⛰3️⃣ Côte de Choisel
- Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 3 pts
- Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
- Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) - 1 pt
⛰3️⃣ Côte des 17 tournants
- Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) - 3 pts
- Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) - 2 pts
- Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) - 1 pt
🏁 28 Km to go
🏁 30 Km to go
💨 The breakway
Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal)
Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM)
Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal)
❌ Abandonments on the day
Rudy Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech) was another who did not start today. Yesterday he was the last rider to cross the finish line, solo (+10'24'').
Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM) was involved in a crash in which Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) went down. The Dutch rider was forced to abandon.
Carreer status
Jersey wearers
🟡 General leader: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma).
🟢 Points leader: Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) // Leader of the classification: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma).
⭕ Mountain leader: Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal).
⚪ Youth leader: Biniam Girmay (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert.
Orléans
A warm and friendly place, Orléans speaks through its soul with the Johannic Holidays, which pay tribute to its hero, Joan of Arc, every year in May. The iconic Festival de Loire, the largest inland marine festival in Europe, is held at full sail in late September.
Attractive and open to the world, Orléans has a strong economic fabric in which economic sectors such as cosmetics and logistics take pride of place. Sport also plays a prominent role. The local basketball team flies the flag for the city alongside fencing and judo.
Auffargis
Its rich cultural heritage includes Saint Andrew's Church, the Fontaine du Roi wash house, the Château de la Fontaine and the Château de la Villequoy, not to mention the magnificent Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey, which lies partly within Auffargis and belongs to the Rothschilds. Henri de Rothschild himself was a longtime mayor of the municipality. Two great car drivers, 1906 French Grand Prix winner François Szisz and the winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1937, Robert Benoist, also settled down here. Félix Levitan, who ran the Société du Tour de France from 1962 and 1987, was another mayor of Auffargis.
Stage route
