Paris Nice 2022: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch stage 4 between Domérat and montluçon

Stay tuned for stage 4 of Paris Nice
In a few moments we will share with you live coverage of stage 4 of Paris Nice, as well as the latest information between Domérat and Montluçon.
How to watch stage 4 of the Paris Nice?
If you want to watch stage 4 of Paris Nice, your options are Caracol in Colombia and ESPN throughout Latin America.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Caracol (Website) and Star +.

What time is stage 4 of the Paris Nice?
This is the start time for stage 4 of Paris Nice on March 9, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 2:30 PM on DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 8:30 AM on
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
T-shirt wearers
These will wear the different jerseys during the stage:
🟡 Overall leader: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)
🟢 Leader by points: Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
⭕ Mountain leader: Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal)
⚪ Youth leader: Biniam Girmay (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert
Montluçon
Montluçon is a French town and commune, located in the Allier department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. It is part of the former province of Bourbonnais. Montluçon has 37,289 inhabitants, called Montluçonnais and Montluçonnaises, making it the first city of the department, of Vichy and Moulins.
Domérat
Domérat is a French town and commune, located in the Auvergne region, Allier department, in the district of Montluçon and canton of Domérat-Montluçon-Nord-Ouest.
Route of the stage
Stage #4 of Paris-Nice will have a fairly quiet course with some flat and some mountainous sections, which could be important for the climbers.
Overall ranking
This is how the top 10 of the general classification stage remained after stage 3:
|Stage 2 rakning
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)
|11h 34'44"
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)
|+ 00'09"
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)
|+ 00'29"
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)
|+ 00'33"
|6
|Pierre Latour (Total Energies)
|+ 00'33"
|7
|Zdeněk Štybar (Quick-Step)
|+ 00'38"
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
|+ 00'39"
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'39"
|10
|Floren Senechal (Quick-Step)
|+ 00'39"
Third stage
This is the top 10 of stage 3:
|Stage 2 rakning
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)
|4h 23'29"
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Total Energies)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Biniam Ghirlay Hailu (Intermarché-Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Fred Wrigth (Bahrain-Victorius)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Danny Van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Etahn Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
Previous stage
The third stage was contested between Verzon and Dun-le-palestel in a day that was 190.8 kilometers long and was won by Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen of the Trek Segafredo team.
Start of broadcast
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of stage 4 of the Paris - Nice 2022 between Domérat and Montluçon.
My name is Daniel Soler Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
My name is Daniel Soler Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.