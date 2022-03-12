Summary and highlights of Nadal 2-1 Korda at Indian Wells

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: WITH THIS POINT, RAFA NADAL MADE IT THROUGH TO THE NEXT ROUND
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,7-6) Sebastian Korda
Nadal wins in tie break and qualifies for next round
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,6-6) Sebastian Korda
3-3 in the tie break all even in this clash
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,6-6) Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda wins and the match will be decided in the tie break;
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,6-5) Sebastian Korda
Nadal came back from 0-30 and saved a break ball to take the game on serve and close the match at the end of the game.
Unbelievable this Rafael Nadal
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,5-5) Sebastian Korda
Rafael Nadal returns to break the service to stay alive in the match
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,4-5) Sebastian Korda
Nadal wins with serve in favor, but will have to save the rest of the game if you want to stay alive in this tournament & nbsp;
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,3-5) Sebastian Korda
The ball goes out to the American and Rafael Nadal breaks the service to cut distances on the scoreboard
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,2-5) Sebastian Korda
Double fault of Nadal, which again causes Kodra to break the service & nbsp; and with serve in favor try & aacute; close the game
Perfect serve by Sebastian Kodra to close the sixth game of the third set.
Perfect serve by Sebastian Kodra to close the sixth game of the third set.
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,2-3) Sebastian Korda
The American breaks serve after a long and difficult game and takes the lead in the scoreboard
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,2-2) Sebastian Korda
The ball escapes to the number 4 and with this the American tennis player gets to equalize with a tie at two.
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, ,2-1) Sebastian Korda
The Spanish tennis player wins with a break in the second service game of the third set.
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, 1-1) Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Kodra also does not miss in the first service game of the third set.
3º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6, 1-0) Sebastian Korda
Rafael Nadal began by winning the serve in this decisive set;
END OF THE SECOND SET: WITH THIS POINT KORDA TOOK THE SECOND SET
2º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-6) Sebastian Korda
Rafael Nadal's ball goes out, and with this the American closes the second set.
2º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-5) Sebastian Korda
In his third opportunity of this game Sebastian Korda broke serve and served to close the second set.
2º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-4) Sebastian Korda
The American tennis player have managed to save a break ball, in which Nadal could take advantage of it to equalize this second set, but the desperdicio
2º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 1-3) Sebastian Korda
Rafael Nadal manages to win his first game in this second set, but with many difficulties
2º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2, 0-3) Sebastian Korda
The ball goes to Nadal out and gets with 0-3 Sebastian Kadra who has awakened in this second set
2º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2 0-2) Sebastian Korda
The Spanish tennis player sends the ball into the net and breaks serve for the first time in the match;
2º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2 0-1) Sebastian Korda
It started 30-0 for the Spanish player, but Sebastian Korda came back to take the first game of the second set.
END OF THE FIRST SET: WITH THIS POINT RAFA NADAL CLOSES THE FIRST SET
1º Set Rafal Nadal (6-2) Sebastian Korda
Despite the fact that Nadal started losing, the Spanish tennis player came back to take the first set.
1º Set Rafal Nadal (5-2) Sebastian Korda
It goes to the Spanish tennis player the ball out and the American manages to win his second game of the match;
1º Set Rafal Nadal (5-1) Sebastian Korda
Rafael Nadal saves two break balls to save the game with service in favor
1º Set Rafal Nadal (4-1) Sebastian Korda
The ball goes to the net and Korda manages to win the first game of the match, with a game in white;
1º Set Rafal Nadal (4-0) Sebastian Korda
Good serve of the Spanish tennis player who deceived the American to take the lead in the first set;
This is how the match between Rafael Nadal and Sebastian Korda began.
1º Set Rafal Nadal (3-0) Sebastian Korda
Breaks again the service the Spanish tennis player, in his second game to the rest;
1º Set Rafal Nadal (2-0) Sebastian Korda
He started losing the game, the ATP No. 4, but came back to win the first game on serve.
1º Set Rafal Nadal (1-0) Sebastian Korda
The ball goes out to the American and in the first game, Nadal breaks the service.
The match started
Start by taking out Sebastian Korda
Both players are already on the court
This is going to start soon, Rafael Nadal and Sebastian Korda are already prepared for the start of the match, preparing their warm-up.
A little late
The match will start a few minutes later than planned, due to the fact that there is another game in play at the same venue;
Last year winner
Norrie was the one who defends the crown of the Indians Wells, the British defeated the Georgian Basilashvilli in the final. Norrie makes his debut in this edition in a few hours against the Spaniard, Pedro Martínez
ATP Ranking
The Spanish tennis player after achieving 15 victories in this arch of the year is ranked number 4 in the ATP rankings, while the young American is number 38;
Rafa Nadal has not won the Indian Wells since 2013.
The Spanish tennis player has lifted this tournament three times, but has nine years without achieving the Indians Wells, now comes in a good moment of form;
Rival in the next round
The winner of this match will face the winner of the match between Evans and Coria, which is being played right now, in the last sixteen;
1 hour
In an hour will start the duel between Rafael Nadal and Sebastian Korda, both the previous and the minute by minute of this match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda live ?
If you want to watch the match Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda live on television, your option is ESPN. .
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Rafael Nadal and Sebastian Korda at Indian Wells?
This is the kickoff time for the Rafael Nadal vs Sebartian Korda match on Marzh 12 th in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Summary of Nadal vs Korda at ATP Roland Garros
Fabulous point by Sebastian Korda in his first match at Indians Wells
How does Sebastian Korda arrive?
Six wins and three losses for the American tennis player in this 2022. He started the year playing the Australian Open, where he overcame two rounds, but was defeated by Pablo Carreño in the round of 32. A month later he played in his country the Delrey Beach ATP where he won two matches, but in the quarterfinals he was eliminated by Norrie. At the Atapulco ATP, Lajovic eliminated him in the first round. With his victory over Mejí a helped the U.S. qualify for the Davis Cup group stage. He has already played the first match at Indian Wells where he defeated the Australian, Kokkinakis, 6-3, 6-4.
How does Rafael Nadal arrive?
Balance of 15 wins and zero defeats of the Spanish tennis player in this start of 2022. Rafael Nadal has managed to win three titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback against Medvedev. The last tournament he has played is the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where on February 27 he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title.
Background
Rafael Nadal and Sebastián Korda have only seen each other's faces throughout their sporting career. This was in October 2020, at the Grand Slam of Roland Garros where the Spanish tennis player managed to overwhelm the American winning by 0-3. With a double 1-6 and a 2-6, Rafael Nadal qualified to the quarterfinals by defeating Korda in the round of 16. A Grand Slam that was ultimately won by the Spaniard by defeating the Serbian, Novak Djokovic, 0-3.
Venue: The Indians Well Tennis Garden is a tennis facility located near California, was built in 2000 and has a capacity of 16100 people.
Preview of the match
Rafael Nadal and Sebastiá n Korda will face each other in the second round of the ATP of Indians Wells in search of qualifying for the round of 16.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Rafael Nadal and Sebastian Korda at Indian Wells.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.