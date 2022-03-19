Moto GP Race: Live Score Updates: Quartararo already in podium position

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
Moto GP World Championship standings
In the Moto GP World Championship, Italian Bastianini retains the World Championship lead
END OF RACE: VICTORY FOR OLIVEIRA, AHEAD OF FRENCHMEN QUARTARARO AND ZARCO
Last lap
Oliveira has a big advantage and looks set to take the first victory of 2022.
Lap 19
The winner of the first Moto Gp race, Bastianini is in eighth position after overtaking Binder, great comeback of the Italian rider
Lap 18
3 laps to go, where Zarco has overtaken Miller, so that the Frenchman is now in third place in the race;
Quartararo in second position
Lap 16
Three-quarters of the race has already been run, while the World Champion has overtaken Zarco and is going after Miller.
Lap 14
Miller and Zarco are fighting for second place, while little by little Fabio is getting closer in that fight;
Lap 13
Fabio Quartararo overtakes Rins and moves up to fourth place, fighting for a podium attempt
This was the scare that Pol Espárrago has suffered.
Lap 11
Fast lap for Zarco, who also overtook Alex Rins to move into podium position
Lap 10
Oliveira continues to pull and already takes more than two seconds, good driving for now for the Portuguese rider
Lap 9
Right now the podium of the Indonesian GP will be: Oliveira, Miller and Rins.
This was the fall of Jorge Martín
Lap 8
Jorge Martín, who already crashed in the first race at the Qatar GP, goes to the ground.
Lap 7
Fast lap again for the Portuguese who starts to escape, already more than a second ahead of Miller.
Lap 5
Oliveira overtakes Jack Miller to retake the lead in Indonesian GP
Lap 3
Fast lap for Miller, the Australian and Oliveira take the lead and have more than two seconds advantage over Rins, who is third.
This was Oliveira's overtaking of the world champion.
Lap 1
Jack Milller takes the lead of the race after overtaking the Portuguese rider
Lap 1
Oliveira and Miller overtake Fabio Quartararo, the Portuguese rider starts from sixth position;
THE RACE BEGINS
Fabio Quartaro got off to a great start, starting from pole position and defending the first position.
Warm-up lap begins
20 laps to go in the Indonesian GP, and it looks like the rain is returning
Drivers are already on the grid
The last preparations of the drivers, where we see that the track is still wet and will be key in the decision of tire choice;
15 minutes to race start
The pit lane has just opened, the safety car will come out to check the track conditions and if it is ok, the Moto GP race will start in a quarter of an hour.
Light is beginning to be seen
In five minutes the pit lane will start opening, meanwhile the Indonesian anthem is playing on the track.
Follow the Safety car
It is still raining at the track and conditions are not expected to improve, at least in the short term, so the postponement of the race is being considered.
There is a time limit
You can only run until after 2 hours and a half, after that there is no light and pilots will not be able to leave;
In 25 minutes we will try again
Pit lane will not be open before 15:45 LT. The next update is in 25 minutes!
Storm still rages
After the suspension of Silverstone it was decided that no more races will be suspended, so if it does not stop raining it will be decided to run tomorrow or Tuesday.
Career will be shortened
It has been announced that in ten minutes the pit lane will be opened and the race will be reduced to 20 laps.
This has been Mar Márquez's tough race
Warm Up went to the world champion
Fabio Quartaro won in the Warm Up, ahead of Maverick Viñales and Oliveira.
Torrential rain on the runway
This could lead to a delay in the start time of the main Moto GP race, due to the current storm at the track;
Mar Márquez finally will not race in Indonesia GP
Hard blow for the Spanish rider, but after suffering an encephalic trauma, the doctors have decided to keep him under observation for a while, to see how he evolves;
Marquez is doubtful
The Spanish rider flew out in the Warm Up and had to go to the hospital after being treated, Mar Má rquez left with a bandage on his elbow, so it will be seen if he will be able to start on the grid.
1 hour
In one hour the Moto GP race starts, here you can follow all the previous and minute by minute of the world's premier motorcycling category.
How to watch the Moto GP race at the Indonesian GP ?
If you want to watch live on TV, your option is ESPN
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Moto GP race at the Indonesian GP?
This is the start time of the match on January 15th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brasil: 03:00 hrs.
hile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
España: 8:00 hrs.
México: 1:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs.
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Mar Márquez, who won free practice 3, two crashes in Q2 have caused him to start tomorrow from fifteenth position.
Fabio Quartaro, reigning Moto GP world champion, will start from pole position.
The qualifying grid for the Indonesian GP is as follows
1. Fabio Quartararo (1'31.067)
2. Jorge Martín
3. Johann Zarco
4. Brad Binder
5. Enea Bastianini
6. Francesco Bagnaia
7. Miguel Oliveira
8. Álex Rins
9. Jack Miller
10. Aleix Espargaró
11. Fabio Di Giannantonio
12. Franco Morbidelli
13. Luca Marini
14. Marco Bezzecchi
15. Marc Márquez
16. Pol Espargaró
17. Andrea Dovizioso
18. Joan Mir
19. Álex Márquez
20. Maverick Viñales
21. Raúl Fernández
22. Remy Gardner
23. Darryn Binder
24. Takaaki Nakagami
Summary of the Moto GP race at the Qatar GP
Background
It has been 25 years since the last MotoGP World Championship race was held in Indonesia. On that occasion it was at the Sentul circuit, a track that was only on the MotoGP calendar between 1996 and 1997. The MotoGP World Championship now returns to one of the countries with more devotion for motorcycling and does it in a completely new circuit, Mandalika, which already premiered last year in the World Superbike Championship and debuts in the MotoGP calendar. Although it is true that the riders have already tried this circuit in the tests that took place between February 11 and 13, with the aim that the riders begin to familiarize themselves with this new track. The record for this lap is held by Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, last year in the Superbike race with a time of 1:34.288.
Venue: The Indonesian Grand Prix is held at the Mandalika International Urban Circuit, which is located on the island of Lombok. A circuit that has a length of 4310 meters distributed in 17 curves, 6 of them left-handed and the other 11 right-handed with a single straight, which is the main straight and measures 507 meters.
Race Preview
The Indonesian Grand Prix will be the second race of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, following the victory of the Italian, E. Bastianini, at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Indonesian Grand Prix.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.