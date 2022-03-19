Summary and highlights of the Formula 1 race at Bahrain GP
11:51 AMan hour ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
 
11:46 AMan hour ago

Data

Ferrari wins a race again, not since 2019
11:45 AMan hour ago

END OF THE RACE: DOUBLE FOR FERRARI

11:42 AMan hour ago

Last lap

Sergio Pérez spins and is out of the podium, Lewis Hamilton climbs on the podium 
 
11:41 AM2 hours ago

This is Sainz's overtaking

 

11:39 AM2 hours ago

Lap 55

Max Verstappen retires can't go on and the world champion will not score points
11:37 AM2 hours ago

Lap 54

Three laps to go and Carlos Sainz is in second place.
11:32 AM2 hours ago

Lap 51

Charles Leclerc has caught Max Verstappen, and also the Spanish driver is approaching the Dutch driver who is suffering;
11:28 AM2 hours ago

Lap 50

On the next lap the race will be restarted, lapped cars are allowed to move in front of the Safety Car.
11:23 AM2 hours ago

This was the fire in Gasly's car.

 

11:23 AM2 hours ago

Lap 47

Charles Leclerc has taken advantage of the safety car to stop;
 
11:20 AM2 hours ago

Lap 46

Safety Car after Gasly's incident, fire comes out of his car 
11:19 AM2 hours ago

Lap 45

Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton pit stop for the third time 
11:17 AM2 hours ago

Lap 44

Third time stopping Verstappen and Sergio Pé rez, Sainz is placed in second position, lead the two Ferraris 
11:11 AM2 hours ago

Tussle between Carlos Sainz and Albon

 

11:10 AM2 hours ago

Lap 40

Bad stop by Stroll, with 3'7 seconds.
11:09 AM2 hours ago

Lap 39

Esteban Ocon overtakes teammate Fernando Alonso in the battle for the points
11:06 AM2 hours ago

Lap 37

Second time Bottas has pitted
11:05 AM2 hours ago

Lap 36

Magnussen overtakes Gasly, placing him in ninth position;
11:00 AM2 hours ago

Lap 34

Carlos Sainz and Sergio Pérez, good stops for both, 2'4 and 2'6, respectively 
10:59 AM2 hours ago

Lap 33

Hamilton overtakes Magnussen and moves up to sixth;
10:57 AM2 hours ago

Lap 32

Charles Leclerc protects himself from the Dutch driver by putting means
10:55 AM2 hours ago

Lap 31

Fernando Alonso overtakes Mick Schumacher, while Verstapen to put means,
10:52 AM2 hours ago

Lap 29

Ricciardo overtakes Lafiti, but the McClaren driver is still in 17th place.
10:51 AM2 hours ago

Lap 28

Stop for the second time Lewis Hamilton and again a very slow stop by Mercedes, 3'9 seconds 
 
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Lap 28

Fernando Alonso after his stop overtakes Ocon and is placed in the fourteenth positionón 
10:48 AM2 hours ago

Lap 26

Fernando Alonso stops and puts on hard tires after seeing that Ocon was getting closer
10:42 AM2 hours ago

This was the fight between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

 

10:35 AM3 hours ago

Lap 18

The World Champion threw himself and passed to Leclerc, who again the one from Monaco came back to give it back to him;
10:33 AM3 hours ago

Lap 17

Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc, but the Ferrari driver overtook him again.
10:31 AM3 hours ago

Lap 16

Enter now pisto Leclerc and Sergio Pérez, the Monaco has been just ahead of Max Verstappen 
10:29 AM3 hours ago

Lap 15

Checo Pérez and Carlos Sainz stop, that is to say the second and third of the race, the Dutchman leaves fourth after the pit lane and the Spaniard in fifth position;
10:28 AM3 hours ago

This is Checo Perez's overtaking of Hamilton

 

10:25 AM3 hours ago

Lap 12

Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have stopped in bosex, the Briton has left in a úndecima position  
10:24 AM3 hours ago

The collision that led to the five-second penalty for Sergio Perez

10:21 AM3 hours ago

Lap 10

Sergio Pérez overtakes Hamilton, the Mexican is in fourth position, we will see if he gets closer to Carlos Sainz.
10:15 AM3 hours ago

Lap 6

Five-second penalty for Ocon after touching Schumacher;
10:12 AM3 hours ago

Lap 5

Magnussen once again overshoots the brakes and Rusell takes advantage to overtake him.
10:11 AM3 hours ago

This is how the Bahrain GP started

10:09 AM3 hours ago

Lap 3

Sergio Pérez overtakes Magnussen, who has made a mistake and has gone over 
10:08 AM3 hours ago

Lap 2

Magnusen has gained two positions and is in fifth place, while Bottas, on the other hand, in his first race with Alpha Romero, has lost eight positions at the start.
10:05 AM3 hours ago

The race begins

The first three do not lose positions at the start of the race, 57 laps ahead.
10:03 AM3 hours ago

Warm-up lap begins

The drivers are already warming up the tires in the training lap, everything is ready for the start of the f1 World Championship 2022, all drivers are on soft tyres, except for the two McClaren drivers.
10:02 AM3 hours ago

Warm-up lap begins

The drivers are already warming up the tires on the training lap, everything is ready for the start of the f1 World Championship 2022.
9:39 AM4 hours ago

The official photo of the pilots

9:29 AM4 hours ago

The cars are already on the track

The pit lane opens, the drivers will make the turn to get on the grid and finalize the last details before the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix;
9:27 AM4 hours ago

Attention with:

Ferrari was dominating in the tests and both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are favorites to get on the podium and are already emerging as contenders for the 2022 F1 World Championship, which will start with the Bahrain GP;
9:23 AM4 hours ago

Debut for Guanyu Zhu

Alpha Romero's Chinese driver makes his Formula 1 debut after finishing third in Formula 2 last season. Guanyo Zhou will start from the fifteenth position in his first qualifying, but far behind his teammate Bottas, who will start from sixth position for the Finnish driver;
9:18 AM4 hours ago

Hulkenberg replaces Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel will not be able to race the Bahrain GP in 2022 after testing positive for Covid 19, so he will miss the first race of the Formula 1 World Championship. His replacement will be Nico Hú Nico Hülkenberg, German driver of 34 years. This driver already replaced Stroll and Sergio Perez for the same reason in 2020 when the Silverstone-based team was still called Racing Point. The German driver out-qualified his teammate, Stroll, for the same cause in 2020 when the Silverstone-based team was called Racing Point.
 
9:05 AM4 hours ago

1 hour

In an hour, the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship will be shot at the Bahrain GP. Here at VAVEL we will comment minute by minute on both the previous and the first race
1:28 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch the Formula 1 race?

The race can be seen on television through the ESPN

However, nbsp;a good option is to follow it throug is VAVEL

1:23 PMa day ago

What time is the Formula 1 race at the Bahrain GP ?

This is the kick-off time of the race in several countries

 Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

México: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs

EEUU:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs

1:18 PMa day ago

Venue: The race will be held at the international circuit of Bahrain, a Middle Eastern country. The first Formula 1. race held here was in 2014 and since then 17 editions have been held. The 2011 one was suspended due to the critical situation the country was experiencing. A circuit that has 5 '412 kilometers. It has 15 curves, of which six are to the left and nine to the right .

1:13 PMa day ago

World champion Max Verstappen dominated in free practice 2 and 3, but missed out on pole position

1:08 PMa day ago

Charles Leclerc takes first pole position of 2022

1:03 PMa day ago

Qualifying at the Bahrain GP (grid positions )

1. Charles Leclerc (1.30.558)  
2. Max Verstappen
3. Carlos Sainz 
4. Sergio Pérez
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Valtteri Bottas
7. Kevin Magnussen
8. Fernando Alonso 
9. George Russell
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Mick Schumacher
13.Lando Norris
14. Alexander Albon
15. Guanyu Zhou
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Nico Hülkenberg
18. Daniel Ricciardo
19. Lance Stroll
20. Nicholas Latifi
12:58 PMa day ago

Summary of the 2021 race at the Barein Grand Prix

12:53 PMa day ago

Background

Winners at this circuit:

2004 Michael Schumacher    
2005 Fernando Alonso
2006 Fernando Alonso 
2007 Felipe Massa    
2008 Felipe Massa 
2009 Jenson Button    
2010 Fernando Alonso 
2011 Not contested.
2012 Sebastian Vettel
2013 Sebastian Vettel 
2014 Lewis Hamilton
2015 Lewis Hamilton
2016 Nico Rosberg    
2017 Sebastian Vettel 
2018 Sebastian Vettel 
2019 Lewis Hamilton 
2020 Lewis Hamilton 
2021 Lewis Hamilton 

The driver who has the lap of this circuit is the former Spanish driver Pedro de la Rosa, who achieved a time of 1:31.447, in 2005. Lewis Hamilton is the driver who has won the most at this circuit, with 5 victories, the last three in a row. Among the teams, Ferrari and Mercedes share the first place, both with six victories each. 

 

12:48 PMa day ago

Race Preview

The Bahrain GP race will kick off the 2022 F1 World Championship, after a dizzying championship last season where Max Verstappen won the World Championship on the last lap. The Dutchman will defend the crown;
 
12:43 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Formula 1 race at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
