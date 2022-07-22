Summary and highlights of Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall at UFC Fight Night.

ADVERTISEMENT
Combat summary
Curtis Blaydes took the UFC London headlining fight in a bitter bout that lasted just seconds due to Tom Aspinall's injury. The Briton hurt his right knee in the first exchange of blows and the fight was immediately stopped and the American, who was none too happy with the way things turned out, was deemed the winner.
Statements by Curtys Blaydes
It's almost as if he hadn't even fought at all. The American was disappointed as Aspinall was taken away, the Englishman was retreating with tears in his eyes;
Little enthusiasm in Blaydes' celebration after seeing that he has not been able to fight toe to toe.
FINALL: ASPINALL IS INJURED AND CANNOT CONTINUE VICTORY GOES TO BLAYDES
Attention Aspinall is on the ground
The fighter has suffered a blow to the knee, we will see if he can continue
Blaydes comes out defiantly
This is how Aspinall, who plays with the support of the English fans, comes out of the game
Latest fights of Tom Aspinall
While Aspanall since 2019 does not know defeat. In this 2022 he beat the Russian Volkov by submission in the round, while the previous year he defeated the American Arlovski by submission in round 2 and by Técnico KO in the first round
Last fights of Curtis Blaydes
Blaydes won by technical knockout in the second round against Blaydes, that in 2022, while in 2021 he won by points in round 3 against Rozenstruik, but lost to fellow fighter Lewis by Ko in the second round;
Here are the records of the two combatants
Blaydes comes in as the more experienced of the two in the UFC and is coming off a win over Chris Daukaus by technical knockout, leaving him with a record of 16 wins and three losses. Aspinall, meanwhile, is undefeated since joining the UFC, racking up five straight wins to bring his record to 12-2, most recently defeating Alexander Volkov by submission.
Here we see how both are finalizing the preparations before the big fight.
1 hour
In 1 hour will begin the great confrontation between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Aspinall, both the preview and the minute by minute of the fight can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall ?
If you want to watch the battle live on television, your options are ESPN and Star +.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall at UFC?
Ecuador: 11:00
Colombia: 11:00
Peru: 11:00
Argentina: 13:00
Chile: 12:00
Spain: 18:00
Mexico City: 11:00
New York: 12:00
Preliminary round line-up
Mason Jones vs. Ludovit Klein
Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic
Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson
Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson
Mandy Bohm vs. Victoria Leonardo
Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby
Here's how the UFC fights will be billed in London
Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall
Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Molly Mccann vs. Hannah Goldy
Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Aspinall
For two years, Tom Aspinall has made light work of the UFC's heavyweight division. On Saturday, Aspinall will look for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC London in front of Aspinall's home crowd. Aspinall made his octagon debut in July 2020, taking just 45 seconds to defeat Jake Collier. The speed of that debut win proved to be a sign of things to come for the Brit. Now with a 5-0 record in the UFC, Aspinall's fights have lasted a combined 14:44, less than the full length of a standard UFC fight.Last March, Aspinall took a big step up the heavyweight ladder when he took on longtime contender Alexander Volkov. Aspinall needed just 3:45 to lock in an armbar and secure his second submission victory in the promotion.In Blaydes, Aspinall faces a man who has established himself as a threat to the top of the division, even if he hasn't been able to take that final step against the elite of the elite
Curtis Blaydes
Curtis Blaydes (16-3 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, Illinois) looks to steal the show by defeating Tom Aspinall (12-2, fighting out of Atherton, Greater Manchester, England), in front of his countrymen. He is ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. He has 11 knockout victories, two first-round finishes and wins over Chris Daukaus, Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Background
This will be the first time that Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall, the first fight between the American and the Englishman, will face each other.
Venue: The bout will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England. This is used for concerts and major sporting events. It was built in 2007 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The UFC returns to London on Saturday, July 23 and the main event will feature a heavyweight division showdown between American Curtis Blaydes and British heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall.
