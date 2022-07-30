Highlights and Best Moments UFC 277: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France
Image: VAVEL

12:51 AM8 hours ago

The victory

12:49 AM8 hours ago

Thank you for following the UFC 277 fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. See you next time.
12:44 AM8 hours ago

Champion

Amanda Nunes defeats Julianna Pena by unanimous decision to become women's bantamweight champion.
12:39 AM9 hours ago

5th round

Amanda again submitted Pena and came close to the choke, but Julianna survived as she did throughout the fight, although Amanda's victory is likely.
12:34 AM9 hours ago

4th round

Pena on the ropes came close to winning by submission, but Nunes, who has led throughout the fight, managed to come out and is up on the scorecards as of this writing.
12:29 AM9 hours ago

3er round

Nunes came close to a submission victory over Pena, who was locked on the canvas, but the bout will still go on against a facially damaged Julianna.
12:24 AM9 hours ago

2nd round

Three times Nunes sent Pena to the canvas with three hard right hands, however, Amanda didn't want to press and let her get up three times to keep the fight going in miraculous fashion.
12:19 AM9 hours ago

1er round

Great fight, explosive start, where Nunes received a strong blow to the face that caused a hemorrhage, but Pena was not spared and also received a strong blow to the left side, near the eye.
12:14 AM9 hours ago

They are ready

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes are already in the octagon to spark in the UFC 277 main event bout.
12:09 AM9 hours ago

Next

We stay here to watch the main event fight between Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes.
12:04 AM9 hours ago

Mexican Champion

11:59 PM9 hours ago

This is how Brandon Moreno won

11:54 PM9 hours ago

Interim Champion

Brandon Moreno delivered and pulled out the win to become interim flyweight champion, noting that Figueiredo is in the stands with his belt.
11:49 PM9 hours ago

3rd round

When Moreno had a bad start where he was opened near the cheekbone, on the final straight a kick with 30 seconds to go managed to knock down Kai Kara-France with a kick to the ribs, who on the canvas received a flurry of punches and could no longer get up.
11:44 PM9 hours ago

2nd round

Moreno did better in these five minutes, where he tried to corner the Oceanic, however, when he tried a kick to the face he did not connect and fell to the canvas, although he managed to get up quickly.
11:39 PM10 hours ago

1st round

The fight was stopped for a few moments by a low blow received by Moreno, although Brandon recovered and released several clean punches that connected in the face of Kai Kara.
11:34 PM10 hours ago

Already in the octagon

Kai Kara-France stepped into the octagon and now it's Brandon Moreno's turn to capture the UFC interim featherweight title.
11:29 PM10 hours ago

Ready

Now the fight that comes next is the fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai-Kara France, who already faced each other in 2019 with a win for the Mexican.
11:24 PM10 hours ago

Impressive

Sergei Pavlovich went all out and in less than a minute forced the referee to stop the fight to pull out the victory against Derrick Lewis.
11:19 PM10 hours ago

Next fight

The next fight will be Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich. After that will come the co-main event and the main event fights.
11:14 PM10 hours ago

It's over fast

Alex Pantoja took the win.
11:09 PM10 hours ago

Victory for Magomed Ankalaev

11:04 PM10 hours ago

Great visit

Mike Tyson present in Dallas, a boxing legend, to witness the UFC 277 event.
10:59 PM10 hours ago

Giant screen

At the end of the game between Xolos and Mazatlan, the people of Tijuana will show Brandon Moreno's fight on the screens of the Caliente Stadium, remembering that the Mexican fighter is from Tijuana.
10:54 PM10 hours ago

Thirsty for revenge

Brandon Moreno specified that he is thirsty for revenge because many people thought he lost the floor after becoming champion and now he will try to prove that he is a good fighter and deserves to be at the top.
10:49 PM10 hours ago

Vacancy

Since Figueiredo was unable to fight and defend his crown, the Mexican Moreno will have a fourth consecutive fight to seek the title; of the three previous fights he was fortunate enough to win and keep it.
10:44 PM10 hours ago

Start

The UFC 277 show will have a great dish when Mexico's Brandon Moreno fights for the interim flyweight title against New Zealand's Kai Kara-France. We start with the coverage of the event on VAVEL.
10:39 PM11 hours ago

10:29 PM11 hours ago

Star Fight

It should be noted that the main fight will not be the Mexican Brandon Moreno, as it will be the clash between Juliana Pena and Amanda Nunes, who will fight for the UFC women's bantamweight title.
10:24 PM11 hours ago

The card

This will be the main card:

Women's bantamweight: Juliana Pena vs Amanda Nunes

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alejandro Pantoja vs Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Antonio Smith vs Magomed Ankalaev

Image: La Visión
Image: La Visión
10:19 PM11 hours ago

Preliminary card

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Mateo Semelsberger

Light Heavyweight: Andrew Martin Dober vs Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Don'Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab

Light Heavyweight: Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia

10:14 PM11 hours ago

Early Preliminary Card

Welterweight: Miguel Morales vs Adan Fugitt       

Women's Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim  

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria

Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs Mike Mateta

10:09 PM11 hours ago

Kai Kara-France: keep the good streak going

The New Zealander Kai Kara-France wants to give a blow of authority and show that he is ready for the best events, he has three wins in a row, the last one against the Russian Askar Askarov with a unanimous decision victory last March. In his career he has 24 wins, 9 losses and only one draw.
10:04 PM11 hours ago

A lesser challenge?

Brandon Moreno confessed that he will be looking for a victory against an opponent he did not expect, although he has studied very well. He clarifies that the challenge will be lesser compared to what happened with Figueiredo.

"I've been in camp for a long time, obviously we started thinking about Deiveson Figueiredo, in the end it was Kai Kara-France, but we had enough time to study him, to know what we have to do. I see him more daring, that's what makes him dangerous. Technically I feel superior to him and physically he doesn't represent the challenge that Figueiredo does", he said.

9:59 PM11 hours ago

Brandon Moreno: rematch

After the triple fight he had against Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo, which ended in a draw, victory and defeat in the last one, Tijuana's Brandon Moreno wants to show that he is still at a great level and get closer again to fight for the title of the category; although this will be for the UFC interim flyweight championship. In total he has 19 wins, six losses and two draws.
9:54 PM11 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France match will be played at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:30 pm ET.
9:49 PM11 hours ago

