Highlights and Best Moments UFC 277: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

#AndNew Brandon Moreno 🏆 se lleva el cinturón interino de los pesos mosca por TKO en round 3️⃣ #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/JKZmNRcBFe — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
SE ACABA!!!!! Brandon Moreno es el campeón! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/w9so67gQbH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
No time wasted, @PantojaMMA came to make a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 😤 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/0ksPKouPSJ— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
Oficial, @AnkalaevM derrota a Anthony "Lionheart" Smith por TKO en round 2️⃣ #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/jHaNecDXzl — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
Nada más y nada menos que @MikeTyson 🥊🔥 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/wWxClohyqK— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
Tune in here Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France Live Score in UFC 2022
What time is Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France match for UFC 2022?
Argentina: 12:30 on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:30 AM
Chile: 12:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 11:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 5:30 AM
Mexico: 10:30 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 12:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Star Fight
The card
Women's bantamweight: Juliana Pena vs Amanda Nunes
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Pavlovich
Flyweight: Alejandro Pantoja vs Alex Perez
Light Heavyweight: Antonio Smith vs Magomed Ankalaev
Preliminary card
Light Heavyweight: Andrew Martin Dober vs Rafael Alves
Heavyweight: Don'Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab
Light Heavyweight: Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia
Early Preliminary Card
Women's Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim
Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria
Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs Mike Mateta
Kai Kara-France: keep the good streak going
A lesser challenge?
"I've been in camp for a long time, obviously we started thinking about Deiveson Figueiredo, in the end it was Kai Kara-France, but we had enough time to study him, to know what we have to do. I see him more daring, that's what makes him dangerous. Technically I feel superior to him and physically he doesn't represent the challenge that Figueiredo does", he said.