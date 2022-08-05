Summary and highlights of Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill in UFC Night
1:12 AM13 days ago

1:04 AM13 days ago

End of the match: this is how Hill won

 

1:01 AM13 days ago

exchanges of blows

 

12:54 AM13 days ago

Santos domites a Hill in background

 

12:52 AM13 days ago

Best moments of second round

 

12:50 AM13 days ago

here the last seconds of the second round

 

12:48 AM13 days ago

Máximum equalites

Numerous attacks from Santos and Hill at the beginning of the second round
12:45 AM13 days ago

Hill increasingly confident in the first round

 

12:43 AM13 days ago

Begin

The fight begins with Hill kneeing down.
12:39 AM13 days ago

It has been the greeting off the two fighters

 

12:31 AM13 days ago

All set

In a few moments the great battle of this UFC Night begins. disputing in Las Vegas 
12:23 AM13 days ago

The American takes the victory after knocking out Vicente Luque in the third round

 

12:16 AM13 days ago

Jamahal Hill is favourite

Despite Santos' experience, it is Hill who arrives as the big favorite to win the fight with a betting line of -280, meaning that to win $100 you need to bet $280. The Brazilian is paying at +240, reports Caesars Sportsbook.
12:12 AM13 days ago

The litre left

The co-main event between the Chilean Vicente Luque and the Brazilian Geoff will start in no time.

 

11:59 PM13 days ago

Jamahal Hill numbers

28 years

 1.93 meters tall

 93 kilos

 12 fights

 10 wins: 6 by KO, 4 by decision

 1 loss, by KO

 1 no result

11:51 PM13 days ago

The numbers of Thiago Santos

38 years 1.88 meters tall 102 kilos 31 fights 22 wins: 15 by KO, 1 by submission, 6 by decision 9 losses: 3 by KO, 3 by submission, 3 by decision
11:48 PM13 days ago

Jamahal Hill

The American has won in five of the last six games played, the only thing that resisted him was the victory against the Scotsman Craig
11:35 PM13 days ago

We already have the winner of the season

 

11:30 PM13 days ago

Thiago Santos

The Brazilian fighter has only won one of his last five fights, he still doesn't know what it means to win this year 
11:25 PM13 days ago

1 hour

In one hour both the preview and minute by minute can be followed here on VAVEL
11:20 PM13 days ago

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of the Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill fight  live at the UFC 2022 show, as well as the latest information from Las Vegas.   Don't miss any detail of the fight with VAVEL's live online minute by minute coverage.
 
11:15 PM13 days ago

Where and how to watch live online Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill from UFC

This is the start time of the fight  in several countries:

Argentina: 13:00 on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 13:00 AM

Chile: 13:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 6:00 AM

Mexico: 11:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 13:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 13:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

11:10 PM13 days ago

Statements by Thiago Santos

I think the first step is to win this fight, win convincingly, and then I think making the next fight as a title eliminator. And then winning a next fight, I think I can go for a belt contention again. Coming from both of us, who are aggressive and knockout fighters, it has everything for the fight to end in a knockout, but we take history and a lot of aggressive and knockout guys when they fight me, they fight with the rule under. their arm, it totally changes the game. On my side, you can expect a different Thiago Santos than the past fights, an aggressive Thiago Santos and looking to finish the fight. But I can't vouch for él"
11:05 PM13 days ago

UFC Vegas All-Star lineup

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga

Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller

Augusto Sakai vs. Serghei Spivac

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

11:00 PM13 days ago

UFC Vegas preliminary slate

Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato

Terrance Mckinney vs. Erick González

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Cory Mckenna vs. Miranda Granger

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger

10:55 PM13 days ago

History of both fighters

The Brazilian fighter, Thiago, has already fought for the UFC title, but lost to Jon Jones by split decision in three of his last four fights.Hill, meanwhile, has four wins and one loss in his UFC career.
10:50 PM13 days ago

Important to win for the future

Both are ranked in the top ten of the company's light heavyweight rankings, both know that a win will put them close to a world title fight, hence the importance of coming out with the victory. Santos is ranked number six in the UFC division and wants to move up the rankings to fight for Jiri Prochazca's title, but he will be facing a fighter like Hill, ranked tenth, who is even further away from a title fight, but wants a shot. at that opportunity.
10:45 PM13 days ago

Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, an arena located in the United States that was built in 2019. The last major event held at this venue was UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker.

Source: MMA
10:40 PM13 days ago

Fight Preview

Two of the top ranked semi-complete weight fighters, Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill, will face each other this Saturday night;
 
10:35 PM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill fight in UFC

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.
