Results and best moments Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz at UFC 283

END OF TRANSMISSION!
KNOCKOUT!
NO. WORDS. NECESSARY. #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/jcO1IiHRTi — UFC (@ufc) August 14, 2022
MARLON VERA!
ROUND 4
END OF 3ST ROUND
ROUND 3
END OF 2ST ROUND
ROUND 2
END OF 1ST ROUND
ROUND 1
IT STARTED
Dominick Cruz
Marlon Vera
IT'S THE BIG TIME
NATE LANDWEHR
David Onama
Nate Landwehr
A LITTLE LEFT
YAZMIN JAUREGUI!
AZAMAT MURZAKONOV!
PRISCILA CACHOEIRA!
GERALD!
IT STARTED!
PRELIMINARY CARD
Tune in here Marlon Vera x Dominick Cruz live score
Dominick Cruz!
Marlon Vera!
Speak up, Dominick Cruz!
‘“Why would I do that if I wasn't looking for a title? It would be very useless, in my opinion. I'm sitting here, still moving, even though everyone thought I might. And how grateful can I be to sit here? Considering that in the first place I shouldn't be here yet, according to everyone else because of all the injuries I should never have won the second title I won, probably for everyone else I I'm the unlucky one in all the fights that come from here. It's ok", he concluded.
Speak up, Marlon Vera!
''I feel well prepared, physically and mentally I'm ready. I'm looking forward to facing a big name. This é the hour, é a ólast opportunity to show up. He é a guy who can fight for the belt at any time, so this one is; a very big opportunity. I'm taking it very seriously, I have to win this fight. This é the moment, time é now and I'm ready for it.''
''He é a different opponent. He has a style of his own, but I think the first time you go face someone with that name, probably é more difficult, but when you start to face them more often, you don't know what to expect because é a different fight, but youê already been there, so it's not; so different than you are. already did. The experience is by my side, I've had more struggles in the last five or ten years than he has.''
''I can beat him on foot, but that's; an MMA fight, anything can happen. I'm not going to try to be on the ground or standing, just; I want to add new weapons to my game and keep improving. This é the most important for a fight.''
''I'll put myself there. I have many other struggles, but é it's all a matter of performance. How were your victories, how were you? he beat his opponents. All those little things count. I'm going into this fight with bad intentions.
MAIN CARD!
Priscila Cachoeira x Ariane Lipski
Devin Clark x Azamat Murzakanov
Yazmin Jauregui x Ismain Lucindo
Nate Landwehr x David Onama
Marlon Vera x Dominick Cruz.
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Jason Witt x Josh Quinlan
Ode'Osbourne x Tyson Nam
Gabriel Benitez x Charlie Ontiveros
Cynthia Calvillo x Nina Nunes
Martin Buday x Lukasz Brzeski
Angela Hill x Loopy Godinez.
INFORMATION
Cartel - 19-7-1 x 24-3-0
Country - Ecuador x United States
Height - 172cm x 172cm
Weight - 66.9kg x 67.5kg
Wingspan - 179cm x 172cm
Leg reach - 102.8cm x 93.9cm.