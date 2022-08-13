Results and best moments Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz at UFC 283
Photo: Publicity/UFC

10:16 PM6 days ago

END OF TRANSMISSION!

Thank you so much for accompanying Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz for UFC 283 at VAVEL.
10:15 PM6 days ago

KNOCKOUT!

10:10 PM6 days ago

MARLON VERA!

With fewer blows, Marlon Vera landed a kick and knocked out Dominick Cruz, who was in control of time. What a fight.
10:05 PM6 days ago

KNOCKOUT!

Marlon Vera knocked out Dominick Cruz with a kick to the head.
10:04 PM6 days ago

ROUND 4

Marlon Vera now has a better use in blows. 39% against 38%.
10:04 PM6 days ago

ROUND 4

Marlon Vera with a two-fall streak on Dominick Cruz.
10:02 PM6 days ago

END OF 3ST ROUND

Dominick Cruz continues with more punches in total, but fell out of favor in the third round. Marlon Vera raised the level and the use to 38%, against 39% of the American.
10:00 PM6 days ago

ROUND 3

Marlon Vera is getting better at taking advantage of the blows and Dominick Cruz didn't hit so much.
9:58 PM6 days ago

ROUND 3

Dominick Cruz has a 67% takedown rate. It's already two against none of Marlon Vera.
9:56 PM6 days ago

END OF 2ST ROUND

Dominick Cruz continues with more punches. There are already 64, against 29 for Marlon Vera. The American has more control of time.
9:54 PM6 days ago

ROUND 2

Marlon Vera has a 30% success rate on the right hits, while Dominick Cruz has 45%.
9:51 PM6 days ago

ROUND 2

Dominick Cruz continues to have the initiative to strike. There are already 42 blows, 40 of which are significant. Marlon Vera still hasn't landed blows in the 2nd round.
9:49 PM6 days ago

END OF 1ST ROUND

Dominick Cruz with the most strikes in total. There were 33 against 11, with 31 significant blows. Marlon Vera has a takedown and the American has more time control.
9:47 PM6 days ago

ROUND 1

Dominick Cruz continues with more punches. There are 21 against five of Marlon Vera. The Ecuadorian has a crush.
9:46 PM6 days ago

ROUND 1

Dominck Cruz started with more punches in total.
9:40 PM6 days ago

IT STARTED

Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in the last fight of the night at UFC 283 in San Diego, USA.
9:37 PM6 days ago

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz's last fight was a little older. Munhoz won on December 11 of last year. Victory by unanimous decision.
9:36 PM6 days ago

Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera's last fight was on April 30 this year. Font won by unanimous decision after three rounds.
9:35 PM6 days ago

IT'S THE BIG TIME

Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a few minutes in San Diego, United States. Last fight of the night on the main card.
9:34 PM6 days ago

NATE LANDWEHR

Nate Landwehr defeated David Onama in the penultimate match on the main card. The victory came after unanimous decision, after three rounds.
9:28 PM6 days ago

David Onama

David Onama has a more recent track record. The African's last fight was on July 9 this year, against Armfield. Won by submission.
9:27 PM6 days ago

Nate Landwehr

Nate's last fight was on October 16th of last year, against Klein. Won by submission.
9:02 PM6 days ago

A LITTLE LEFT

Nate Landwehr and David Onama fight next in the penultimate match of the night before the most anticipated between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz.
9:01 PM6 days ago

YAZMIN JAUREGUI!

Yazmin Jauregui won the fourth fight of the night via unanimous decision after three rounds.
8:32 PM6 days ago

AZAMAT MURZAKONOV!

Azamat Murzakonov defeated Devin Clark in the third fight by TKO in the third round with 1:18 minutes into the fight.
8:12 PM6 days ago

PRISCILA CACHOEIRA!

In the Brazilian duel, Priscila Cachoreira won the second fight of the night on the main card with a technical knockout in the first round and with 1:05 minutes of confrontation.
7:43 PM6 days ago

GERALD!

Gerald Meerschaert won the first fight of the night on the main card.
7:11 PM6 days ago

IT STARTED!

The first main card match between Bruno Silva and Gerald Meerschaert began.
6:42 PM6 days ago

PRELIMINARY CARD

The final match on the preliminary card takes place at this point between Angela Hill and Loopy Godinez.
12:03 PM7 days ago

11:58 AM7 days ago

Dominick Cruz!

<p>The Dominator, as &eacute; well-known Dominick Cruz, won seven fights by knockout. 925 punches were in p&eacute;, that is, 85% of the fighter's punches. 87 clinch and 81 on the ground. 68% of the blows were to the head, with 19% to the body and 14% to the legs.</p>
11:53 AM7 days ago

Marlon Vera!

Chito, as é well-known Marlon Vera, won seven fights by knockout and seven by submission. Untill; At the moment, there were 711 blows while standing, 121 clinch and 149 on the ground. 53% of the blows were to the head, while 23% were to the body and 24% to the legs.
11:48 AM7 days ago

Speak up, Dominick Cruz!

“Já I've heard a lot that I seem calmer in interviews and I attribute that to maturity, of living life and having victories and defeats. I learned to be more willing rather than clinging to things. The mindset helped me avoid getting hurt. Youê you may have injuries just from being stressed. It doesn't even have to be the training itself, but the mental process. I'm doing the best I can to keep things calm,” Cruz said.

‘“Why would I do that if I wasn't looking for a title? It would be very useless, in my opinion. I'm sitting here, still moving, even though everyone thought I might. And how grateful can I be to sit here? Considering that in the first place I shouldn't be here yet, according to everyone else because of all the injuries I should never have won the second title I won, probably for everyone else I I'm the unlucky one in all the fights that come from here. It's ok", he concluded.

11:43 AM7 days ago

Speak up, Marlon Vera!

"I think a good victory can put me " waiting for the belt. But if the UFC decides to put someone else to fight for the belt, they will give me a good fight. So, I think the best performance is é which will take up toé the belt. (...) Nowadays, the division is; very good. There are matches scheduled like: Aldo vs Merab, Sandhagen vs Song Yadong, TJ vs Sterling, me and Dominick. Any winner of these fights can go fight for the belt. Whoever makes the most épicé the guy who will fight for the belt. This é the most important. Performance é what the UFC likes the most", analyzed Marlon Vera.

''I feel well prepared, physically and mentally I'm ready. I'm looking forward to facing a big name. This é the hour, é a ólast opportunity to show up. He é a guy who can fight for the belt at any time, so this one is; a very big opportunity. I'm taking it very seriously, I have to win this fight. This é the moment, time é now and I'm ready for it.''

''He é a different opponent. He has a style of his own, but I think the first time you go face someone with that name, probably é more difficult, but when you start to face them more often, you don't know what to expect because é a different fight, but youê already been there, so it's not; so different than you are. already did. The experience is by my side, I've had more struggles in the last five or ten years than he has.''

''I can beat him on foot, but that's; an MMA fight, anything can happen. I'm not going to try to be on the ground or standing, just; I want to add new weapons to my game and keep improving. This é the most important for a fight.''

''I'll put myself there. I have many other struggles, but é it's all a matter of performance. How were your victories, how were you? he beat his opponents. All those little things count. I'm going into this fight with bad intentions.

11:38 AM7 days ago

MAIN CARD!

Bruno Silva x Gerald Meerschaert

Priscila Cachoeira x Ariane Lipski

Devin Clark x Azamat Murzakanov

Yazmin Jauregui x Ismain Lucindo

Nate Landwehr x David Onama

Marlon Vera x Dominick Cruz.

11:33 AM7 days ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Youssef Zalal x Da'Mon Blackshear

Jason Witt x Josh Quinlan

Ode'Osbourne x Tyson Nam

Gabriel Benitez x Charlie Ontiveros

Cynthia Calvillo x Nina Nunes

Martin Buday x Lukasz Brzeski

Angela Hill x Loopy Godinez.

11:28 AM7 days ago

INFORMATION

Wrestlers - Marlon Vera x Dominick Cruz

Cartel - 19-7-1 x 24-3-0

Country - Ecuador x United States

Height - 172cm x 172cm

Weight - 66.9kg x 67.5kg

Wingspan - 179cm x 172cm

Leg reach - 102.8cm x 93.9cm.

11:23 AM7 days ago

The match will be played at Pechanga Arena San Diego

The Marlon Vera x Dominick Cruz match will be played at the Pechanga Arena San Diego with a capacity of 16.100 people.
11:18 AM7 days ago

