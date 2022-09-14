Highlights: Slovenia 87-90 Poland in FIBA EuroBasket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the game Slovenia 87-90 Poland, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
4Q | 0:31
Goran Dragic with the steal and the basket to put the game at 1 possession.
4Q | 1:01
Advantage of 9 for Poland and the Slovenians with time out to try to get closer on the scoreboard.
4Q | 2:37
Luka Doncic's fifth foul and he goes out of the game.
4Q | 5:50
AJ Slaughter with the double to reduce the difference to 1 point.
4Q | 8:28
Pair of baskets by Vlatko Cancar for Slovenia to turn the game around and win it by 3.
4Q | 10:00
The last quarter begins.
Bye to the third
Even closure between both quintets and the difference remains 1 point on the scoreboard.
3Q | 2:18
Triple by Jaka Blazic to put Slovenia within 1 point of difference.
3Q | 4:21
Closed the rim for Poland in this third period, but Slovenia fails to score and reduce the advantage to less than 10.
Team work!
Poland's great game to control the match and be ahead on the scoreboard:
3Q | 8:26
Jake Blazic with the counterattack dunk and cutting the difference to 14 points. Time outside of Poland.
3Q | 10:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into the break with a partial victory of 19 points for Poland.
2Q | 1:11
Absolute dominance of Poland that wins it by 21, Slovenia fails to convert in its offensive and moves further and further away from its rival.
2Q | 3:12
Luka Doncic with the layup and breaks Slovenia's zero.
2Q | 6:08
7-0 run by Poland and we have time out for Slovenia.
2Q | 6:52
Closed the hoop for both teams and the difference remains at 5 points.
Surprise!
Goran Dragic with the surprise to get the 2 points:
2Q | 10:00
The second quarter starts.
End of the first
The first quarter ends, a 3-point lead for Poland. Good Polish start on the court and they are giving the surprise.
1Q | 0:56
6-0 run for Poland that forces the time requested by Slovenia.
1Q | 2:27
The game was very fought on the court, Slovenia that cut the difference to 3 points and began with high pressure on Poland.
1Q | 4:44
Triple by Mateusz Ponitka and the Poles go ahead with a 5-point lead.
1Q | 7:18
Even start between both teams, the Slovenians take a slight advantage of 1 point.
1Q | 10:00
The game started at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous FIBA protocols.
Starters!
These are the starting fives of each team for today's game:
Slovenia: Luka Doncic, Vlatko Cancar, Jaka Blazic, Mike Tobey and Aleksej Nikolic.
Poland: Aaron Cel, Mateusz Ponitka, AJ Slaughter, Aleksander Balcerowski and Michal Sokolowski.
Big game!
Slovenia and Poland face each other in search of a ticket to be among the top 4 on the European continent, who will advance?
Last results
A very even match awaits us between both teams, these are the latest results in their clashes:
Favourite?
Slovenia is the overwhelming favorite to win but Poland will try to cause an upset in this FIBA EuroBasket and eliminate one of the big favorites for the title.
Getting ready!
Slovenia appears on the court to perform the last previous warm-up:
Last lineups
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Slovenia: Luka Doncic, Vlatko Cancar, Jaka Blazic, Mike Tobey and Aleksej Nikolic.
Poland: Aaron Cel, Mateusz Ponitka, AJ Slaughter, Aleksander Balcerowski and Michal Sokolowski.
Last duel!
The last official game between Slovenia and Poland was at EuroBasket 2017 when Slovenia defeated Poland 90-81 with an outstanding performance by Goran Dragic with 27 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists for Slovenia and by Mateusz Ponitka with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Poles.
Head to head
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Slovenia and Poland kicks off at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will not be broadcast on television but can be followed in streaming through the FIBA YouTube channel or on the Courtside 1891 platform.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Luka Doncic, a must see player!
The base of the representative of Slovenia arrives at the EuroBasket as the top figure of the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA and the selection of his country. His contribution has been a fundamental part for Slovenia to be in third place in Group B. He comes into this game averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Doncic is one of the great young figures in the national team and he is looking to bring his talent with a group full of talent with great players like Goran Dragic and Zoran Dragic. Luka Doncic is one of the great players who are part of the EuroBasket and without a doubt, he is one of the players to watch.
How does Slovenia get here?
The Slovenian representative arrives at this EuroBasket after having a positive World Cup tie with a record of 5 wins and 3 losses and in third place in his group. Slovenia has just lost against Bosnia Herzegovina with a score of 93-97 in their last game, but they started with 2 consecutive wins against Lithuania by a score of 92-85 and Hungary by a score of 103-88. The group of Slovenian players is one of the players that has shown the greatest growth in recent years, some players that stand out are Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic, Mike Tobey and Ziga Dimec. The goal for Slovenia is to fight for one of the direct tickets to the next round with Germany, France and Lithuania, the Slovenians have just finished fourth in the Olympic Games, so they are one of the teams to watch in this FIBA EuroBasket.
AJ Slaughter, a must see player!
The point guard from Poland is one of the great figures of his country, he plays for the Herbalife Gran Canaria of the ACB League of Spain. Schröder managed to show that he was one of the most relevant figures for his team, averaging 14.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game with the representative of Poland. AJ is one of the most experienced players for the Poles and is one of the team's offensive leaders, he will seek to improve his connection with Mateusz Ponitka and Michal Sookolowski to complicate the match for his rivals and fight for a ticket to the next round. .
How does Poland arrive?
The Poles come to this duel after being out of the second round of the European Qualifiers heading to the 2023 World Cup with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses. In their last two games, Poland fell to Serbia by a score of 96-69 in the last game of the group stage; in the round of 16 the Poles knocked out Ukraine by a score of 94 to 86. The team led by Igor Milici has great experience, among its summons stand out AJ Slaughter, Michal Sokolowski, Mateusz Ponitka and Aaron Cel. These players have been of great importance to get Poland to where it is and they will fight for one of the tickets to the next round. Poland is not the favorite against Slovenia but they will seek to surprise and eliminate one of the great favorites for the title.
Where's the game?
The Mercedes-Benz Arena located in the city of Berlin, Germany will host this duel between two teams seeking to advance to the next round of FIBA EuroBasket 2022. This stadium has a capacity for 17,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2008.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Slovenia vs. Poland match, corresponding to the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 Quarterfinals. The match will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, at 2:30 p.m.