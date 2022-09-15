Summary and highlights of Germany 91-96 Spain at Eurobasket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
SPAIN TO THE EUROBASKET 2022 FINAL
Q4 00:00
Basket by Juancho Hernangomez to qualify Spain for the final;
Q4 00:09
Daniel Theis brings Germany within four points
Q4 00:19
Triple by Maodo Lo scores a three-pointer to put Germany back in the lead;
Q4 00:36
Lorenzo Brown scores both free throws and España is up +8
This was Lorenzo Brown's stopper
Q4 3:31
Lorenzo Brown's triple to give back the lead to the Spanish team;
Q4 4:04
Juancho Hernangomez with a basket to put Spain up +6
Q4 6:27
Triple by Juancho Hernangomez to tie the game;
Q4 8:28
Basket by Franz Wagner
Q4 9:43
Triple by Alberto Diaz to put Spain three points;
Q3 00:00
Rudy Fernández misses at the buzzer in the third quarter;
Q3 00:35
Lorenzo Brown scores to bring Spain within six;
Q3 2:48
Nick Weilerr basket to put Germany up +7.
Q3 3:32
Dennis Schroder's triple to put Germany 4 points ahead
Q3 5:47
Triple by Willy Hernangomez to put Spain with a four-point lead;
Q3 7:43
Lorenzo Brown's triple to put Spain only two points behind;
Q3 9:14
Dennis Schroder leads the Germans with a +9
Q2 00:00
Andreas Obst misses a three-pointer at the buzzer, Germany is +5 for now.
Q2 00:29
Sebastián Saiz scores to bring Spain within five points;
Q2 1:42
Lorenzo Brown's triple to bring the Spanish team to within just two points
Q2 2:04
Andreas Obst with a three-pointer puts the Germans five points ahead;
Q2 3:04
Andreas Obst baskets a three-pointer to bring Germany within one point;
Q2 3:23
Dennis Schroder's triple to bring Germany to within six points
Q2 4:51
Score two points Lorenzo Brown
Q2 5:51
Basket by Xabi López to put Spain back up +9
This was the basket of Daniel Theis
Q2 6:43
Franz Wagner closes the gap to 7 points;
Q2 7:53
Rudy Fernández's triple to put Spain with a +9, the German coach asks for a timeout;
Q1 00:00
Maodo Lo scores a three-pointer at the buzzer to leave España up +3
Q1 1:54
Dennis Schroder's triple to put Germany up by one.
Q1 2:53
Daniel Teis ties the match
Q1 4:47
Basket by Willy Hernángomez to put España up +3
Q1 5:41
Lorenzo Brown puts Spain ahead for the first time;
Q1 7:12
2+1 by Willy Hernángomez to close the gap to just one point;
Q1 8:09
Johannes Voigtmann's good driving puts Germany ahead by two points
Q1 9.45
Dennis Schroder baskets the first two points of the game
And this is the German quintet
V España
This is the quintet of the Spanish national team.
The Spanish team united
Germany's road to Eurobasket
These are the Eurobasket 2022 matches
Spain's road to Eurobasket
This is how the Spanish national team has fared at this Eurobasket
France
The French National Team is already in the final after defeating Poland 95-54, the winner of this match will be the opponent in Sunday's final.
1 hour
In less than 1 hour the Germany vs Spain match starts, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
What time is the Germany vs Spain match at Eurobasket 2022?
If you want to watch the match Germany vs Spain live on television, your option is Mitele
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Germany vs Spain match at Eurobasket 2022?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Player to watch in Spain
The Selección Española has begun a new cycle after the retirement of Gasol and compañía. So it is time that Willy Hernangómez be the líder of this selección. The interior of the Pelicans isá preparing to lead his team to glory. Willi was decisive in the quarterfinals with 27 points and five rebounds.
Player to watch in Germany
Dennis Schroder, point guard of the German national team is one of the great figures of his country, he plays for the Houston Rockets of the NBA. Schroder managed to prove that he was one of the most relevant figures for his national team, averaging 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game with the German national team. Dennis is one of the most experienced players for the Germans and is one of the team's offensive leaders. In his last game against Greece he was the best of his team with 26 points, 3 rebounds and eight assists.
How does Spain arrive?
The Spanish National Basketball Team has won five of its last six games. Their preparation was not the best after winning only one of the four friendlies they played. Before reaching this tournament, they won the last two World Cup qualifiers after defeating the Netherlands and Iceland. In the European Championship they started off by beating Bulgaria and Georgia, while suffering a defeat against Belgium. However, they bounced back to their best to beat Montenegro and then followed that up with a win over Turkey to finish top of Group A's group stage. In the round of 16 and after an extra time they eliminated Lithuania, in the quarterfinals Finland and in the final four they defeated Turkey.
How does Germany arrive?
The German team arrived at the Eurobasket after playing the DBB Supercup where they lost in the final against Serbia. They also won two friendly matches against Sweden and Slovenia in the qualification phase for the World Championship. In the Eurobasket they have played five games in which they have won against France, Bosnia Herzegovina, Lithuania and Hungary, while they were defeated by Slovenia. It finally finished second in Group B. In the round of 16 they defeated Montenegro, while in the quarterfinals they defeated Greece, one of the great favorites;
Background
12 meetings between Germany and Spain with a balance of nine victories for the Spanish team, while only three for the Germans. The last time they met was at the Eurobasket in 2017 in the quarterfinals where Spain won 72-84. In 2005 they already met in this round and Germany was the winner of this duel;
Venue: The match will be played at the Mercedes Benz Arena, located in Berlin, which was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity for 16,000 people.
Preview of the match
Germany and Spain to meet in the Eurobasket 2022 semifinals
