Summary and highlights of Germany 91-96 Spain at Eurobasket 2022
Photo: FIBA

4:32 PM3 days ago

4:32 PM3 days ago

SPAIN TO THE EUROBASKET 2022 FINAL

 

4:22 PM3 days ago

Q4 00:00

Basket by Juancho Hernangomez to qualify Spain for the final;
4:17 PM3 days ago

Q4 00:09

Daniel Theis brings Germany within four points
4:12 PM3 days ago

Q4 00:19

Triple by Maodo Lo scores a three-pointer to put Germany back in the lead;
4:07 PM3 days ago

Q4 00:36

Lorenzo Brown scores both free throws and Espa&ntilde;a is up +8
4:02 PM3 days ago

This was Lorenzo Brown's stopper

 

3:57 PM3 days ago

Q4 3:31

Lorenzo Brown's triple to give back the lead to the Spanish team;
3:52 PM3 days ago

Q4 4:04

Juancho Hernangomez with a basket to put Spain up +6
 
3:47 PM3 days ago

Q4 6:27

Triple by Juancho Hernangomez to tie the game;
3:42 PM3 days ago

Q4 8:28

Basket by Franz Wagner&nbsp;
3:37 PM3 days ago

Q4 9:43

Triple by Alberto Diaz to put Spain three points;
3:32 PM3 days ago

Q3 00:00

Rudy Fern&aacute;ndez misses at the buzzer in the third quarter;
3:27 PM3 days ago

Q3 00:35

Lorenzo Brown scores to bring Spain within six;
3:22 PM3 days ago

Q3 2:48

Nick Weilerr basket to put Germany up +7.
3:17 PM3 days ago

Q3 3:32

Dennis Schroder's triple to put Germany 4 points ahead&nbsp;
3:12 PM3 days ago

Q3 5:47

Triple by Willy Hernangomez to put Spain with a four-point lead;
3:07 PM3 days ago

Q3 7:43

Lorenzo Brown's triple to put Spain only two points behind;
3:02 PM3 days ago

Q3 9:14

Dennis Schroder leads the Germans with a +9&nbsp;
2:57 PM3 days ago

Q2 00:00

Andreas Obst misses a three-pointer at the buzzer, Germany is +5 for now.
2:52 PM3 days ago

Q2 00:29

Sebasti&aacute;n Saiz scores to bring Spain within five points;
2:47 PM3 days ago

Q2 1:42

Lorenzo Brown's triple to bring the Spanish team to within just two points
2:42 PM3 days ago

Q2 2:04

Andreas Obst with a three-pointer puts the Germans five points ahead;
2:37 PM3 days ago

Q2 3:04

Andreas Obst baskets a three-pointer to bring Germany within one point;
2:32 PM3 days ago

Q2 3:23

Dennis Schroder's triple to bring Germany to within six points
2:27 PM3 days ago

Q2 4:51

Score two points&nbsp;Lorenzo Brown&nbsp;
2:22 PM3 days ago

Q2 5:51

Basket by Xabi L&oacute;pez to put Spain back up +9
2:17 PM3 days ago

This was the basket of Daniel Theis

 

2:12 PM3 days ago

Q2 6:43

Franz Wagner closes the gap to 7 points;
2:07 PM3 days ago

Q2 7:53

Rudy Fern&aacute;ndez's triple to put Spain with a +9, the German coach asks for a timeout;
2:02 PM3 days ago

Q1 00:00

Maodo Lo scores a three-pointer at the buzzer to leave Espa&ntilde;a up +3
1:57 PM3 days ago

Q1 1:54

Dennis Schroder's triple to put Germany up by one.
1:52 PM3 days ago

Q1 2:53

Daniel Teis ties the match&nbsp;
 
1:47 PM3 days ago

Q1 4:47

Basket by Willy Hern&aacute;ngomez to put Espa&ntilde;a up +3
1:42 PM3 days ago

Q1 5:41

Lorenzo Brown puts Spain ahead for the first time;
 
1:37 PM3 days ago

Q1 7:12

2+1 by Willy Hern&aacute;ngomez to close the gap to just one point;
 
1:32 PM3 days ago

Q1 8:09

Johannes Voigtmann's good driving puts Germany ahead by two points
1:27 PM3 days ago

Q1 9.45

Dennis Schroder baskets the first two points of the game&nbsp;
1:22 PM3 days ago

And this is the German quintet

 

1:17 PM3 days ago

V España

This is the quintet of the Spanish national team.

 

1:12 PM3 days ago

The Spanish team united

 

1:07 PM3 days ago

Germany's road to Eurobasket

These are the Eurobasket 2022 matches
1:02 PM3 days ago

Spain's road to Eurobasket

This is how the Spanish national team has fared at this Eurobasket
12:57 PM3 days ago

France

The French National Team is already in the final after defeating Poland 95-54, the winner of this match will be the opponent in Sunday's final.
12:52 PM3 days ago

1 hour

In less than 1 hour the Germany vs Spain match starts, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL&nbsp;
 
12:47 PM3 days ago

What time is the Germany vs Spain match at Eurobasket 2022?

If you want to watch the match Germany vs Spain live on television, your option is Mitele

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

12:42 PM3 days ago

What time is the Germany vs Spain match at Eurobasket 2022?

This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
12:37 PM3 days ago

Player to watch in Spain

The Selecci&oacute;n Espa&ntilde;ola has begun a new cycle after the retirement of Gasol and compa&ntilde;&iacute;a. So it is time that&nbsp; Willy Hernang&oacute;mez be the l&iacute;der of this selecci&oacute;n.&nbsp; The interior of the Pelicans is&aacute; preparing to lead his team to glory. Willi was decisive in the quarterfinals with 27 points and five rebounds.
12:32 PM3 days ago

Player to watch in Germany

Dennis Schroder, point guard of the German national team is one of the great figures of his country, he plays for the Houston Rockets of the NBA. Schroder managed to prove that he was one of the most relevant figures for his national team, averaging 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game with the German national team. Dennis is one of the most experienced players for the Germans and is one of the team's offensive leaders. In his last game against Greece he was the best of his team with 26 points, 3 rebounds and eight assists.
12:27 PM3 days ago

How does Spain arrive?

The Spanish National Basketball Team has won five of its last six games. Their preparation was not the best after winning only one of the four friendlies they played. Before reaching this tournament, they won the last two World Cup qualifiers after defeating the Netherlands and Iceland. In the European Championship they started off by beating Bulgaria and Georgia, while suffering a defeat against Belgium. However, they bounced back to their best to beat Montenegro and then followed that up with a win over Turkey to finish top of Group A's group stage. In the round of 16 and after an extra time they eliminated Lithuania, in the quarterfinals Finland and in the final four they defeated Turkey.
12:22 PM3 days ago

How does Germany arrive?

The German team arrived at the Eurobasket after playing the DBB Supercup where they lost in the final against Serbia. They also won two friendly matches against Sweden and Slovenia in the qualification phase for the World Championship. In the Eurobasket they have played five games in which they have won against France, Bosnia Herzegovina, Lithuania and Hungary, while they were defeated by Slovenia. It finally finished second in Group B. In the round of 16 they defeated Montenegro, while in the quarterfinals they defeated Greece, one of the great favorites;
12:17 PM3 days ago

Background

12 meetings between Germany and Spain with a balance of nine victories for the Spanish team, while only three for the Germans. The last time they met was at the Eurobasket in 2017 in the quarterfinals where Spain won 72-84. In 2005 they already met in this round and Germany was the winner of this duel;
12:12 PM3 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Mercedes Benz Arena, located in Berlin, which was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity for 16,000 people.

12:07 PM3 days ago

Preview of the match

Germany and Spain to meet in the Eurobasket 2022 semifinals
 
12:02 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Germany vs Spain at Eurobasket 2022

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
