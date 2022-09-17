Summary and highlights of Germany 82-69 Poland at Eurobasket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH: GERMANY TAKES BRONZE MEDAL
Q4 00:37
Basket for Johannes Thiemann that brings Germany closer to the third place
Q4 1:31
Ponitka's triple to close the gap;
Q4 4:01
Dennis Schroder's triple to increase the lead to 9 points
Q4 5:49
Johannes Voigtmann's triple to put the Germans up +4.
Q4 6:10
Aleksande Dziewa basket to bring Poland to within one point
Q4 7:35
Triple by Jakub Gatbacz to tie the game;
Q4 8:20
Nick Weiler's three-pointer to leave the lead at five points;
Q3 00:00
Maodo Lo missed on the buzzer in the last action of the third quarter;
Q3 00:33
Slaughter's three-pointer to bring Poland within five points
Q3 2:05
Triple by Mado Lo despite a very forced throw
Q3 5:34
Slaugther scores a three-pointer but Voigtmann replies in the next action.
Q3 6:01
Jakub Garbacz's three-pointer to bring Poland to within seven
Q3 6:43
Dennis Schroder scores both free throws;
Q3 8:44
Mateusz Ponitka reduces the gap to 11 points
Q3 9:15
Andreas Obst baskets all three free throws to increase the lead
Q2 00:00
Johannes Voigtmann misses at the buzzer before halftime
Q2 1:56
Dennis Schroder's three-pointer to increase the lead even more;
Q2 3:00
Daniel Theis' three-pointer to put the German team 11 points ahead, which made the Polish coach stop the game;
Q2 4:02
Andreas Obst scores a three-pointer to make it +8 for Germany
Q2 4:58
Basket by Michal Sokolowski to close the gap;
Here is Dennis Schroder's assistance
Q2 6:56
Mateusz Ponitka scores both free throws;
Q2 9:38
Niels Giffey scores the first basket of the second quarter
1Q 00:00
Nick Weiler Babb misses the three-pointer at the buzzer in the first quarter
Q1 2:02
Dennis Schroder's basket gives Germany a +7 lead and the Polish coach has stopped the game;
Q1 3:19
Franz Wagner puts Germany +4
Q1 4:35
Daniel Teis dunk to increase the lead to four points
Q1 5:49
Michal Sokolowski ties the match
Q1 6:48
Aj Matanza scores to bring the gap to two points
Q1 8:30
Andreas Obst's first three-pointer to put the German team up +4;
All set
The players are listening to the latest instructions from their coaches before kickoff.
Bronze medal at Eurobasket 2017
The Spanish national team was the last team to win the bronze medal in 2017 and today Germany or Poland will revalidate it;
Summary of the last meeting between Germany and Poland
Poland's players are already on the court
Next Eurobasket
The next Eurobasket to be held in 2025 will be held precisely in Poland.
In search of the bronze medal
While Spain and France will fight for the gold medal, Germany and Poland will go for the bronze medal, which will be won by the winner of this duel;
1 hour
In less than 1 hour Germany vs Poland will be played, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Player to watch in Poland
Mateutsz Ponitka averages 14 points, 5'8 rebounds and 6'3 assists per game, being the most outstanding. In the last game he was not at his best and only scored 7 points, grabbed one rebound and had two assists.
Player to watch in Germany
Dennis Schroder, point guard of the German national team is one of the great figures of his country, he plays for the Houston Rockets of the NBA. Schroder managed to prove that he was one of the most relevant figures for his national team, averaging 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game with the German national team. Dennis is one of the most experienced players for the Germans and is one of the team's offensive leaders. In his last game against Spain, he had a game-high 30 points, one rebound and eight assists.
How does Poland arrive?
The Polish National Team played five friendly matches before the start of the Eurobasket in which they played a total of 5 games where they only won two. They also played two qualification games for the next World Cup in which they lost against Croatia, but they overcame Austria. During the Eurobasket they beat Czech Republic, Israel and the Netherlands while they were defeated against Serbia and Finland. They finally qualified as third in Group D. In the round of 16 they defeated Ukraine, in the quarter-finals they upset the reigning champions Slovenia and in the semi-finals they were beaten by France.
How does Germany arrive?
The German team arrived at the Eurobasket after playing the DBB Supercup where they lost in the final against Serbia. They also won two friendly matches against Sweden and Slovenia in the qualification phase for the World Championship. In the Eurobasket they have played five games in which they have won against France, Bosnia Herzegovina, Lithuania and Hungary, while they were defeated by Slovenia. In the end they finished second in Group B. In the round of 16 they defeated Montenegro, while in the quarterfinals they defeated Greece, one of the great favorites. While in the semifinals they were defeated by Spain;
Background
10 meetings between Germany and Poland with a balance of 6 victories for the German team and four for the Polish. The last time these two teams met was on July 3 in the qualification for the World Cup in a game won by the Germans by 93-83. They have only met once in the Eurobasket and that was in 1998 in the second phase of the group stage where Poland won 86-76.
Venue: The match will be played at the Mercedes Benz Arena, located in Berlin, which was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity for 16,000 people.
Preview of the match
Germany and Poland to face each other for the bronze medal at Eurobasket 2022
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the FIBA Eurobasket 2022 match between Germany and Poland.
