Highlights and Best Moments: Fight Canelo Alvarez vs GGG 3 in Boxing

1:09 AM2 days ago

Highlights

12:41 AM2 days ago

12:36 AM2 days ago

CANELO CHAMPION

12:31 AM2 days ago

The victory

By unanimous decision, Canelo Alvarez defeated Golovkin by scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 to retain his titles.
12:26 AM2 days ago

Respect

This is how Canelo and Golovkin embraced at the end of the fight.
12:21 AM2 days ago

12th round

The fight became very dirty in the last minutes by both boxers, taking goals but resorting to hugs, and it seems that the cards will be who will define the winner tonight.
12:16 AM2 days ago

11th round

They threw punches, Golovkin is trying but being a little dirty with mistimed punches and clinches. Canelo resisting, but also getting into the exchange of punches in a very even episode.
12:11 AM2 days ago

10th round

Golovkin has woken up and tried to pull out punches to even the scorecards, although Canelo has not let his guard down and has also answered him. The last 6 minutes promise a lot.
12:06 AM2 days ago

9th round

Golovkin got loose and was encouraged to light up the fight against a cornered Canelo, but he managed to land a right hand that hit GGG in the face.
12:01 AM2 days ago

8th round

Little by little Canelo begins to press the accelerator and his punches are being effective. Golovkin was tied up, very static. On the final stretch the Kazakh was encouraged, but the tapatío came off the ropes with a right hand.
11:56 PM2 days ago

7th round

He started the fight in an explosive way but was diluted. Golovkin is not taking risks and is not throwing the punches he used to show in his fights. Canelo at this moment is handling the fight.
11:51 PM2 days ago

6th round

Little by little Golovkin seems to be starting to come forward with punches, but the Kazakh is unable to find himself in the ring. Canelo is dominating and dropping those hooks to soften up his opponent.
11:46 PM2 days ago

5th round

Canelo's powerful volado that sent Golovkin staggering, who had previously stumbled as a result of another blow from Saul Alvarez.
11:41 PM2 days ago

4th round

The crowd is now shouting Canelo, Canelo, before a Mexican who is pushing the pace because Saul is proposing the fight, he is going forward in search of the win.
11:36 PM2 days ago

3er round

Little by little Canelo's power punches start to come and Golovkin had to resort to clinching and reducing the distance to appease the Mexican.  The Kazakh still doesn't look comfortable and it's costing him the fight.
11:31 PM2 days ago

2nd round

Canelo with more agility and who tries to carry the rhythm of the fight against a Golovkin who does not look as comfortable as in other occasions and a little static.
11:26 PM2 days ago

1st round

First episode of full knowledge where neither of the two really dared to release courageous blows and tried more to take care of the guard and defense, before the cry of Mexico in the stands.
11:21 PM2 days ago

The presentation

Right now they are presenting Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.
11:16 PM2 days ago

Mexican Music

With live mariachi and the interpretation of Alejandro Fernandez, in this spectacular way Saul Canelo Alvarez jumps into the ring.
11:11 PM2 days ago

Right now

Gennady Golovkin makes his presentation at the T-Mobile Las Vegas accompanied by a video with the best punches he has thrown at Canelo Alvarez.
11:06 PM2 days ago

In this moments

Se entonan los himnos nacionales de México, Estados Unidos y Kazajistán.
11:01 PM2 days ago

Minutes away

Now it's time for the main fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.
10:56 PM2 days ago

The victory

By unanimous decision, Rodriguez pulled out the win without major problems against Gonzalez to get the victory.
10:51 PM2 days ago

12th round

Gonzalez tried but it was not enough, Rodriguez looks like he will win on the cards, but in a moment we will know the decision.
10:46 PM2 days ago

11th round

Gonzalez again took two hits down and had to breathe for a moment, although neither was awarded by the referee. Rodriguez will have to hold off the onslaught down the stretch to see if he can pull out the win.
10:41 PM2 days ago

10th round

Rodriguez continues to be the better fighter, who was 1-2 on several occasions against a tired Gonzalez, who already has swelling in his face and will have to look for strength to get the knockout in the last two rounds.
10:36 PM2 days ago

8vo round

Gonzalez received a low blow and Rodriguez was deducted a point for hitting in the wrong area, although, despite this, he dominated the fight, especially in the last rounds by taking control of the fight and throwing the better punches.
10:31 PM2 days ago

6th round

Rodriguez and Gonzalez give their all in the ring, although the highlight is that at the end of the round they put Canelo on the screen and you can see how he is preparing.
10:26 PM2 days ago

5th round

Rodriguez was more of a flyer and more daring, but Gonzalez continues to get his way and has never let himself be put on the ropes. Overall the bout is still very even and sure to be close on the scorecards.
10:21 PM2 days ago

3rd round

Both boxers determined to get the win, but with intelligence. A very even fight after the first 3 rounds and 9 minutes.
10:16 PM2 days ago

1st round

Gonzalez and Rodriguez unleashing power punches despite being the first few minutes, in a relatively familiar round.
10:11 PM2 days ago

The following

This is the co-main event before the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.
10:06 PM2 days ago

This is how Canelo arrived

The Mexican Alvarez arrived almost an hour ago and did so with a motivated look on his face in Las Vegas.
10:01 PM2 days ago

Start

The fight of the year has arrived and here we bring you all the details. Canelo Alvarez is looking to return to victory when he faces Gennady Golovkin. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the boxing event.
9:56 PM2 days ago

Ryan Garcia goes to Golovkin

Ryan Garcia, former Canelo Team member, commented that he believes this fight could be won by the Kazakh and it is nothing personal against Saul Alvarez.

"Before I would have said that Canelo would win, but now it's not like that anymore. Now I see things differently and I think Golovkin has the advantage to win this fight," he told DAZN.

9:51 PM2 days ago

Who the winner is up against

There has been much talk in recent hours that the winner of this fight would go against the American of Mexican descent Ryan Garcia. Although Golovkin, it should be noted, is already over 40 years old and a retirement could be latent at any time.
9:46 PM2 days ago

Will be in video game

For the first time in his career, Canelo Alvarez will appear in a video game and it will be in the eSports Boxing Club, which will feature some stars and where the Mexican could not miss.
9:41 PM2 days ago

9:36 PM2 days ago

9:31 PM2 days ago

Complete lineup

In addition to the night's main event, which will be the third edition between Canelo and Golovkin, these are the other fights that will take place in Las Vegas.

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez - Junior Bantamweight

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado - super middleweight

Austin "Ammo" Williams vs. Kieron Conway - middleweights

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo - middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza - lightweights

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina - junior welterweights

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley - junior bantamweights

9:26 PM2 days ago

Canelo answered him

For his part, Canelo defended himself and commented on why he has said what he has said since Golovkin is two-faced and not friendly as he wants to make him believe.

"It's personal for me. I don't pretend to be someone different, I can't appear in media or other places and say things and then pretend it wasn't so. It's personal, he talked a lot of things about me and you guys know that. I can't wait to be in the ring. He's different, he pretends to be friendly but he's an asshole. He pretends to be funny and that everything is fine, but in other places he talks shit, that's how it is," he commented.

9:21 PM2 days ago

Nothing personal

Gennady Golovkin indicated that the fights above the ring he doesn't take them personally and everything Canelo has commented he won't respond to because "he doesn't want to lower himself to his level."

"For me, it's just another fight, albeit with an outstanding boxer and a very interesting boxer. It's going to be interesting, but again, nothing personal. Take my opponent against Dmitry Bivol, there was nothing personal in that fight, it was just boxing. "It's just business, just boxing. I don't see any reason to get into personal details about it, it's not worth it. The way he (Canelo) has behaved over the last four years, I don't want to stoop to his level," he sentenced.

9:16 PM2 days ago

Gennady Golovkin Facts

Kazakh Golovkin wants to prove that he is a better fighter than the Mexican and that his 40 years will not weigh or be noticed in the ring, demonstrating that he can continue at the highest professional level.

Nationality: Kazakh

Date of birth: April 8, 1982

Height: 1.79 meters

Total fights: 44

Record: 42-1-1 (37 KOs)

9:11 PM2 days ago

Canelo Alvarez Facts

Canelo Alvarez comes into this fight in need of a rematch after his highly-criticized loss to Dmitry Bivol a few months ago, so he has no choice but to win or win.

Nationality: Mexican

Date of birth: July 18, 1990

Height: 1.73 meters  

Total fights: 61

Record: 57-2-2 (39 KOs)

Image: Agency
Image: Agency
9:06 PM2 days ago

Third time's the charm

It should be recalled that these two fighters have already faced each other twice. The first of them on September 16, 2017 in Las Vegas where the confrontation was very even and the judges scored a draw; a year later, on September 15, 2018, by split decision after 12 rounds, the triumph remained in favor of the tapatío boxer, so with this fight everything will be defined between these two athletes.
9:01 PM2 days ago

What is at stake?

What will be at stake in this fight will be Canelo's undisputed super middleweight championship.
8:56 PM2 days ago

The Kick-off

The Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin match will be played at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
8:51 PM2 days ago

