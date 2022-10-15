UFC LIVE: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo on UFC Vegas 62
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:13 PMan hour ago

ALEXA GRASSO:

"I started with an interest in learning Portuguese three years ago because I was here in Las Vegas and I heard many Brazilian athletes and liked how I heard the language. I was curious. It is also very similar (to Spanish), so I found it a "little bit" easy (...). And the truth is that I am very excited and thankful for the UFC's opportunity because they trusted us. They know we are very strong, very aggressive, and I think it is an important fight. Five rounds is also a good opportunity for both of us, because it is a "pre" of how a championship fight would be."
3:12 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo event on TV and in real time?

UFC Vegas 62

Match: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

Date and time: 10/15/2022, 4 p.m. ET

Place: Las Vegas

Where to watch: Combate

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

3:07 PM2 hours ago

When is the fight between Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The fight between Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo will start at 4pm ET, valid for UFC Vegas 62 and will be held in Las Vegas. The event between Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo will be broadcasted live on the Combate Channel. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
3:02 PM2 hours ago

ONLY 11 FIGHTS:

UFC Vegas 62 suffered a last-minute loss shortly before the official weigh-in began on Friday (14). Originally scheduled to take place in the main part of the attraction scheduled for this Saturday, the fight between Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval was removed from the card due to problems with the weight cut by the Russian fighter.

As a result, the UFC Vegas 62 card, which was scheduled to have 12 fights, will continue with 11 fights scheduled for this Saturday.

The clash between Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval would pit the fourth and fifth ranked flyweight fighter in the UFC, respectively. A win could move the winner closer to the top of the division, with an eye on a possible future title shot.

2:57 PM2 hours ago

WEIGHING:

Check out the weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 62, UFC Fight Night starts at 4pm ET.

 

2:52 PM2 hours ago

BRAZILIANS ON UFC:

In all, there will be 11 bouts, with four Brazilians - with Viviane Araújo in the main fight against Alexa Grasso.

Willing to get closer to a chance for the belt, Vivi Araújo has a difficult commitment ahead. In a fight valid for the flyweight (up to 56.7kg.), the Brazilian fighter measures forces against the promise Alexa Grasso, who comes packed with three straight wins.

In her first main fight, Viviane Araújo confirms her challenge against Alexa Grasso at UFC Vegas 62. Also on the main card, Raphael Assunção wants to get back to the winning ways and 'breathe' in the organization. With four losses in a row, the Paraíba native makes his first appearance of the 2022 season and faces Victor Henry.

The first half of the card features a clash between Brazilians. Joanderson Brito makes his third appearance on the Ultimate stage. The 'Tubarão', as he is known, tries to stop the 'dream debut' of compatriot Lucas Alexander.

2:47 PM3 hours ago

MAIN CARD:

The main card will feature five fights, including two Brazilians. The main card will start at 8 pm (Brasília time). See how the card will be:
  • Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Alexa Grasso x Viviane Araújo
  • Welterweight (up to 61.2 kg): Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez
  • Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Welterweight (up to 200 lbs.): Raphael Assunção vs. Victor Henry
  • Middleweight (up to 185 lbs.): Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield
2:42 PM3 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Combate broadcasts all fights live and exclusively on Saturday, October 15, starting at 5 pm (EST). You can follow it LIVE here on VAVEL Brazil:
  • Welterweight (up to 61.2 kg): Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis
  • Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander
  • Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Piera Rodriguez x Sam Hughes
  • Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Tatsuro Taira x CJ Vergara
  • Middleweight (up to 77.1 kg): Mike Jackson x Pete Rodriguez
2:37 PM3 hours ago

VIVIANE ARAÚJO:

This Saturday, Brazilian and No. 6 ranked flyweight Viviane Araujo (11-3) makes her debut in a UFC main event fight. She faces Mexico's Alexa Grasso (14-3), currently No. 5 in the division, in a fight that could put the winner close to a shot at the division belt.

The Brazilian is looking to get into the top 5 of the flyweight division for the first time in her career. A black belt in Jiu-Jitsu with dangerous hands, she has achieved notable victories over Andrea Lee, Roxanne Modafferi, and Alexis Davis. Vivi now hopes to capitalize on her first chance at a UFC main event fight with another dominant performance.

On the other side of the octagon, Alexa is looking to defend her place in the rankings. She is currently on the longest win streak of her UFC career, with victories over Joanne Wood, Maycee Barber, and Ji Yeon Kim. She looks to become the first to finish Araujo in the UFC and establish herself as one of the next title challengers.

Foto: UFC

 

2:32 PM3 hours ago

THE MAIN FIGHT!

Currently ranked 5th and 6th in the flyweight division, the Mexican Alexa Grasso and the Brazilian Viviane Araújo will fight the main event of UFC Vegas 62, which will take place on October 15th at UFC Apex, in Las Vegas.

Alexa is going for her fourth consecutive victory after defeating Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber and, more recently, Joanne Wood. Viviane, on the other hand, has three wins in her last four fights, the most recent one against Andrea Lee in May of this year.

2:27 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to the UFC Vegas 62 event

Hello, fight lover! Now it's time for UFC Fight Night at VAVEL Brazil: The maximum event of MMA rolls this Saturday (15), at UFC Vegas 62. The main fight features the Mexican Alexa Grasso against the Brazilian Viviane Araújo. In addition, the event also features three other Brazilians. Follow everything from the fight night here, in VAVEL Brazil's real time.
VAVEL Logo