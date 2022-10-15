UFC LIVE: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo on UFC Vegas 62

ADVERTISEMENT
ALEXA GRASSO:
Where and how to watch the Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo event on TV and in real time?
Match: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo
Date and time: 10/15/2022, 4 p.m. ET
Place: Las Vegas
Where to watch: Combate
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
ONLY 11 FIGHTS:
As a result, the UFC Vegas 62 card, which was scheduled to have 12 fights, will continue with 11 fights scheduled for this Saturday.
The clash between Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval would pit the fourth and fifth ranked flyweight fighter in the UFC, respectively. A win could move the winner closer to the top of the division, with an eye on a possible future title shot.
WEIGHING:
BRAZILIANS ON UFC:
Willing to get closer to a chance for the belt, Vivi Araújo has a difficult commitment ahead. In a fight valid for the flyweight (up to 56.7kg.), the Brazilian fighter measures forces against the promise Alexa Grasso, who comes packed with three straight wins.
In her first main fight, Viviane Araújo confirms her challenge against Alexa Grasso at UFC Vegas 62. Also on the main card, Raphael Assunção wants to get back to the winning ways and 'breathe' in the organization. With four losses in a row, the Paraíba native makes his first appearance of the 2022 season and faces Victor Henry.
The first half of the card features a clash between Brazilians. Joanderson Brito makes his third appearance on the Ultimate stage. The 'Tubarão', as he is known, tries to stop the 'dream debut' of compatriot Lucas Alexander.
MAIN CARD:
- Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Alexa Grasso x Viviane Araújo
- Welterweight (up to 61.2 kg): Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Welterweight (up to 200 lbs.): Raphael Assunção vs. Victor Henry
- Middleweight (up to 185 lbs.): Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield
PRELIMINARY CARD:
- Welterweight (up to 61.2 kg): Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis
- Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander
- Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Piera Rodriguez x Sam Hughes
- Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Tatsuro Taira x CJ Vergara
- Middleweight (up to 77.1 kg): Mike Jackson x Pete Rodriguez
VIVIANE ARAÚJO:
The Brazilian is looking to get into the top 5 of the flyweight division for the first time in her career. A black belt in Jiu-Jitsu with dangerous hands, she has achieved notable victories over Andrea Lee, Roxanne Modafferi, and Alexis Davis. Vivi now hopes to capitalize on her first chance at a UFC main event fight with another dominant performance.
On the other side of the octagon, Alexa is looking to defend her place in the rankings. She is currently on the longest win streak of her UFC career, with victories over Joanne Wood, Maycee Barber, and Ji Yeon Kim. She looks to become the first to finish Araujo in the UFC and establish herself as one of the next title challengers.
THE MAIN FIGHT!
Alexa is going for her fourth consecutive victory after defeating Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber and, more recently, Joanne Wood. Viviane, on the other hand, has three wins in her last four fights, the most recent one against Andrea Lee in May of this year.