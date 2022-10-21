Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in UFC 280
Photo: Publicity/UFC

Schedules!

Main card - 2pm

Preliminary card - 10am.

INFORMATION!

Charles of the Bronx x Islam Makhachev

Cartel: 33-8-0 x 22-1-0

Country: Brazil x Russia

Height: 1.77cm x 1.77cm

Weight: 70.52kg x 72.56kg

Wingspan: 1.87cm x 1.79cm.

Historic!

Charles has 33 career wins, while Islam Makhachev has 22 in his history.
Speak up, Charles of the Bronx!

"Youê already saw a lion unintentionally hunt every day? ", he said. "I was born for this, I was chosen for this. Even wounded, a lion is still a lion. I am differentiated, I am one step à ahead of the other guys for the mentality and thirst for victory, to conquer. I want to make history. I'm going to break all UFC records. I will be a legend."

"My mother once told me: 'Youê pays a lot by mouth, for what youê speak'. And I'm saying this because I have faith," he continued. "I didn't have any clothes, I didn't have a bike. Look at everything I have today, everything I conquered because I got punched in the face, because I bled, because I sweated, because I believed and because I had a team, a family that believed that all this could happen.'&# 39;

''I think é good (to face Volkanovski), a very tough guy, champion of the lower division, but we will know everything after the fight. This é the timing. You have to wait for the fight to pass to see what will happen. If they come back, if they don't, if they stay, if they don't, this é the real And against him, it may be, let's make a legal deal, fight now in January already; in Brazil, in the 70kg category. And in November of 66kg close in this way. Aí yes é very good. He fights in my division, I fight in his division. It would be a good thing.''

''I don't know if he is; crazy enough to do that. It doesn't make any difference to me, the champion is called Charles Oliveira. If you want to go back, aí have to talk a lot about money, are you? long retired, aí é with the team to make it happen, but I don't think he'll ever come back.

''Not taking away Makhachev's merit, which is; a really tough guy, with an absurd winning streak. Só that because Khabib talked so much, I think he ended up belittled evené his cousin, as if his cousin didn't have the ability to get there on his own and we all know he does. So I think Khabib ended up overreacting and buying a fight he couldn't have done. We'll see after Saturday what he does. Khabib was always a guy who never talked, always did. He has conquered so much with his fists and he keeps throwing it away with his mouth, he stays untilé ugly of him.''

It's hard to talk about Charles' main challenge inside the octagon on Saturday because we know that Charles is; a guy that we never make a strategy for a fight, we never carry a card up our sleeve, we take the whole deck. So Charles is; ready, MMA has evolved a lot, not é each athlete defending their martial art. Today you have to know a lot about everything, and Charles é an MMA fighter and that's why he's where is. He é good on foot, good on the ground, good on the grid, so actually It's hard to answer for that. Charles is á going ready to fight MMA. On foot, he will knock you out. On the ground, he will finish. Saturday has no other result than Charles' victory, knockout in the first round, as he himself is; talking. It's written, there is no way to say the opposite, é only wait for the knockout.''

MAIN CARD!

Main Match: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

Co-Main Match: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian x Manon Fiorot.

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Belal Muhammad x Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov x Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir x Nikita Krylov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov x Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan x AJ Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev x Malcolm Gordon

Karol Rosa x Lina Lansberg.


 

UFC 280

The game will be played at Etihad Arena

The Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev game will be played at Etihad Arena with a capacity of 18.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 280: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
